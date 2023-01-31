Read full article on original website
Ashton Kutcher says Your Place or Mine mirrors life with Mila Kunis: 'I've had this exact relationship'
For Ashton Kutcher, his upcoming rom-com Your Place or Mine is basically art imitating life. In the film, which is written and directed by Aline Brosh McKenna (27 Dresses, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Reese Witherspoon and Kutcher play Debbie and Peter, two best friends who are polar opposites. She's an accountant with a son living in Los Angeles, and he is a marketing exec and aspiring writer living in New York. When the two decide to swap homes and schedules for a week, they realize that what's missing from their lives might just be each other, naturally.
Netflix orders a second — and bigger — season of That '90s Show
Less than two weeks after its debut, That '90s Show has earned a second season. And it's going to be big. Or at least, a lot bigger than the first season. Netflix announced Friday that it has renewed the That '70s Show spin-off for season 2. While the first season contained 10 episodes, the second will boast 16 episodes.
Whitney Houston emotionally honored by Kevin Costner and Jennifer Hudson at Clive Davis gala at Beverly Hilton
Just a week before the 11th anniversary of Whitney Houston's tragic death at the Beverly Hilton, Jennifer Hudson honored the legendary singer with a performance of "Greatest Love of All" in the historic hotel's ballroom. Kevin Costner also appeared, paying tribute to his The Bodyguard costar with a touching speech.
Rita Moreno confesses she had to 'dance down' in 80 for Brady number
For many moviegoers, their first exposure to was watching her dance in West Side Story, The King and I, or on The Electric Company. So, when it came time to knock out a number in 80 for Brady, the EGOT winner was presented with a unique challenge — try to look like a bad dancer.
Sarah Michelle Gellar wants world to see 'steamy' Daphne and Velma kiss cut from Scooby-Doo
Sarah Michelle Gellar thinks the world is finally ready for the "less family-friendly" version of Scooby-Doo. The actress, who starred as the fashionable detective Daphne, says there are multiple cut scenes from the 2002 film that deserve to see the light of day, including a special moment between her character and Velma (Linda Cardellini).
Jennifer Grey struggled to keep her weight up while playing Christian diet guru Gwen Shamblin
The first thing Jennifer Grey did when she received the script for Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation — Lifetime's upcoming movie about the founder of the Weigh Down Workshop and controversial leader of Remnant Fellowship Church — was hit the internet. "I knew nothing at all," says Grey...
Rob Lowe jokes that it's 'painful' to work with his son John Owen in Unstable first look
Rob Lowe and his son John Owen Lowe are bringing their family dynamic to the new comedy series Unstable, and Netflix has just unveiled a first look. The father and son, who previously starred together on the unsolved mysteries show The Lowe Files, joke that it wasn't difficult for them to translate their relationship into fiction. "There's not a whole lot of acting," John Owen teases in the video. "Your hair's a little different. And we say 'I love you' on the show."
Reese Witherspoon says there will be no Legally Blonde 3 without Jennifer Coolidge
Jennifer Coolidge's involvement in Legally Blonde 3 is an open-and-shut case — at least for Reese Witherspoon. The actress, who starred as glamorous lawyer Elle Woods in 2001's Legally Blonde and 2003's Legally Blonde 2, said a possible third film must have Jennifer Coolidge in its cast or it simply won't happen.
RuPaul's Drag Race star Marcia Marcia Marcia brings Brady Bunch look full-circle
The New York City queen referenced the iconic football episode from The Brady Bunch — which celebrates its 50th anniversary on Feb. 9 — after entering season 15 with a nose bandage. Marcia Marcia Marcia just hit the RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 runway harder than a football...
Who is Kathleen in The Last of Us? Melanie Lynskey character explained
Warning: This article contains spoilers from The Last of Us season 1, episode 4. The fourth episode of HBO's The Last of Us gave viewers well-versed in the games another curve ball — not as hard-hitting as the emotional wreckage left in the wake of Bill and Frank's arc, but one that expands the history of this world in a significant way.
Alan Cumming says Romy and Michele 'would've had 6' sequels by now if it starred 2 men
Alan Cumming is calling out Hollywood's rampant misogyny, especially when it comes to that long-awaited Romy and Michele's High School Reunion sequel. The actor, who starred as nerd-turned-hunk Sandy Frink in the 1997 comedy, expressed both his interest in returning for a follow-up film and his frustration that one hasn't already happened — a decision he chalks up to pure ageism towards its two female leads, Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino.
Austin Butler is finally 'getting rid' of his Elvis accent: 'I have probably damaged by vocal cords'
Austin Butler is (finally) losing the Elvis accent that put him at the center of the Oscar race and a few jokes on social media. "I am getting rid of the accent, but I have probably damaged my vocal cords with all that singing," the 31-year-old upcoming star of Dune: Part Two said on Friday's episode of BBC One's Graham Norton Show. "One song took 40 takes."
Leaving Neverland director condemns upcoming Michael Jackson biopic
Leaving Neverland director Dan Reed slammed Lionsgate's upcoming biopic about late singer Michael Jackson as a glorification of a "man who abused children" in a scathing op-ed. For the piece in The Observer published Sunday, the filmmaker revisited his 2019 documentary — centered on two men, Wade Robson and James...
Pedro Pascal is daddy and Sarah Paulson is mommy in SNL's fancam sketch
Pedro Pascal and Sarah Paulson both ate and left no crumbs in a Saturday Night Live sketch that poked fun at fancams in the era of TikTok. In the sketch, Pascal plays a popular high school teacher named Mr. Ben who leads an assembly on student technology use to a crowd of gagged teens. The rules? Do not access inappropriate content online, do not bully on social media, and now, the addition of a new rule: Do not make fancams of school staff, the latter of which does not sit well with the younger generation.
Mayfair Witches showrunners explain book to show changes: 'We had to make hard choices'
Warning: This post contains spoilers from Mayfair Witches episodes 1-4. Adapting a beloved book for TV can be a tough task, but adapting one that's almost 1,000 pages is a whole other story. When showrunners and executive producers Esta Spalding and Michelle Ashford set out to adapt Anne Rice's Lives of the Mayfair Witches for AMC, they knew they had a lot of material to draw inspiration from but little time to do it in. "We were given eight episodes for a one thousand page book," Spalding says, referring to The Witching Hour, the first book in the three-part series. "It's an absolute cornucopia of deliciousness and we had to make hard choices."
Bob the Drag Queen reveals how he met Madonna (and whether he'll tell her about Kimonogate)
Bob the Drag Queen's friendship with Madonna was simply human nature. In an exclusive interview alongside Monét X Change about their new BOMO Beauty line, the RuPaul's Drag Race winner tells EW's Quick Drag podcast (below) the story of how he first met the global pop superstar — which eventually led to him joining her upcoming Celebration world tour.
James Cameron says he got the Titanic's sinking 'half right' in his film after multiple model tests
Titanic director James Cameron is getting to the bottom of how the RMS Titanic actually sank. The legendary filmmaker and aquanaut enlisted a team of scientists and engineers to help discover whether or not his 1997 film accurately portrayed the real ship's sinking as part of a new National Geographic special, Titanic: 25 Years Later With James Cameron. After multiple hydrodynamic tests, Cameron concluded that his recreation of the 1912 disaster, which killed more than 1,500 people, was "half right."
Melanie Lynskey on 'crazy' Mafia game nights with The Last of Us creator and playing 'a war criminal'
Warning: This article contains spoilers from The Last of Us season 1, episode 4. Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey and TV producer Craig Mazin go way back, much further than when they worked together on HBO's The Last of Us. "We have a very, very fun relationship," the Kiwi actress tells...
The Flash star Kiersey Clemons addresses Ezra Miller drama: 'A lot of people go through that'
Despite a year of controversies and legal trouble for star Ezra Miller, The Flash is still racing to the finish line, with a June 16 release planned by Warner Bros. Not only is the movie finally set to hit theaters after years of false starts and creative setbacks, but DC Studios co-chief James Gunn went so far as to call it "probably one of the greatest superhero movies ever made" during a recent press conference.
Knock at the Cabin scares up $14.2 million, dethrones Avatar at the box office
Dave Bautista and his band of unhinged apocalyptic saviors have dethroned the Na'vi at the box office. M. Night Shyamalan's horror film Knock at the Cabin topped the domestic box office with a $14.2 million debut this weekend, per Comscore. The film also starring Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge, Kristen Cui, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Abby Quinn, and Rupert Grint ended Avatar: The Way of Water's reign at No. 1 after seven weeks.
