The trade group known as the National Motor Freight Traffic Association Inc. (NMFTA) has stuck to its very tight knitting since its founding in 1956. NMFTA survived motor carrier deregulation in 1980 and has acquitted itself well financially throughout its history, mainly on the backs of two basic but necessary services: One is supporting an 87-year-old shipment rating system that determines less-than-truckload prices based on how the system classifies a shipment. The other is administering a four-digit Standard Carrier Alpha Code (SCAT) code that is unique to each user. Though code compliance is voluntary, many companies insist that their transport partners have one. It must be renewed annually.

6 DAYS AGO