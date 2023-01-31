Read full article on original website
Related
New bill would increase speed limits to 80 mph on interstates
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – If one West Virginia State Senator can convince his colleagues, you might be able to drive faster on Interstates throughout the state. Republican Senator Robert Karnes, representing the 11 district, has proposed Senate Bill 34. Senate Bill 34 would change the speed limit from 70 mph to 80 mph on interstate highways and four-lane limited access highways in West Virginia.
Senate committee advances bill that would allow handicap placards to be valid for lifetime of individual
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today, the State Senate Committee on Transportation & Infrastructure advanced Senate Bill 211, a bill that would allow individuals with a window placard for handicapped parking to be valid for the lifetime of the applicant. Under current state law, the window placards are valid for...
Drivers May Soon Pay a Weight-Based Tax on SUVs, Trucks, Polluting Cars to Reduce Emissions
Some environmentalists have decided that pickup trucks, SUVs, and other "heavy" and "greedy" vehicles that consume large amounts of gasoline and road space should be taxed based on their weight to discourage people from buying them.
freightwaves.com
Canadian rail shippers praise feds’ actions to collect more freight data
While the Canadian government has made inroads regarding the collection of additional freight rail data metrics and the preservation of interswitching, Transport Canada could go a few steps further in regulating better service in Canada, rail shippers told FreightWaves. How Canada addresses rail service and data collection metrics can be...
freightwaves.com
NHTSA fines Volvo Group $130M for slow reporting of recalls
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has fined Volvo Group North America up to $130 million in civil penalties for slow reporting of safety recalls, sloppy record keeping and insufficient employee training in handling product defects. The penalty is among the largest levied under the National Traffic and Motor Vehicle...
freightwaves.com
It’s not your grandfather’s NMFTA
The trade group known as the National Motor Freight Traffic Association Inc. (NMFTA) has stuck to its very tight knitting since its founding in 1956. NMFTA survived motor carrier deregulation in 1980 and has acquitted itself well financially throughout its history, mainly on the backs of two basic but necessary services: One is supporting an 87-year-old shipment rating system that determines less-than-truckload prices based on how the system classifies a shipment. The other is administering a four-digit Standard Carrier Alpha Code (SCAT) code that is unique to each user. Though code compliance is voluntary, many companies insist that their transport partners have one. It must be renewed annually.
freightwaves.com
Tractor count up 3%, trailers 8% on FreightWaves’ 2023 Top 500 For-Hire list
The total tractor count of the largest trucking companies in the U.S. grew 2.63% over the course of 2022 — to 557,560 from 543,279 — according to the 2023 FreightWaves Top 500 For-Hire Carriers list. While enterprise carrier growth doesn’t paint the whole picture (small carriers and owner-operators...
Honda issues 'Do Not Drive' warning for 8,200 U.S. vehicles over air bag risks
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co (7267.T) on Friday issued a "Do Not Drive" warning for 8,200 Acura and Honda vehicles with unrepaired Takata air bag inflators in the United States.
Industrial Distribution
Nearly 41,000 Truck Drivers Tested Positive for Cannabis Last Year
Almost 41,000 truck drivers tested positive for cannabis last year, up 32 percent over 2021, according to Transport Topics. For Similar Topics: Subscribe to Daily Newsletters. Drivers who test positive for cannabis or other illicit drugs are barred from driving and have to go through a process to get back on the road.
U.S. Department of Transportation launches push to cut traffic deaths
The U.S. Transportation Department Friday launched a Call To Action campaign to cut highway traffic deaths and serious injuries.
ship-technology.com
Why license plate reader (LPR) systems can, and should, do more for your agency than just collect plate reads
License plate readers can do so much more for law enforcement than their name suggests. Using LPR data, agencies can deploy intelligent algorithms to analyze vehicle travel patterns, helping to close investigations faster and disrupt criminal trafficking. Law enforcement agencies are always on the lookout for new and innovative ways...
Comments / 5