ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma AG dismisses lawsuit filed after scathing federal audit

By Nick Camper/KFOR, K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RmJqC_0kXifuNb00

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma’s Attorney General has dismissed a lawsuit that was filed in the wake of a federal audit.

On Tuesday, Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond dismissed a lawsuit that was filed by former Attorney General John O’Connor.

O’Connor filed the lawsuit last August after a s cathing audit by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Inspector General found questionable spending and processes surrounding millions in federal funds.

Audit: Millions mishandled, misspent from COVID relief funds

The audit focused on $31 million in Governor’s Education Emergency Relief (GEER) funds.

Officials say the money was supposed to help families with education expenses. However, it actually was spent on video game consoles, home appliances, furniture, smartphones, and Christmas trees.

The lawsuit accused a Florida-based vendor, ClassWallet, of wrongdoing.

Oklahoma AG Drummond expressed skepticism over the lawsuit, saying it pointed the finger at the wrong party.

Oklahoma Watch and The Frontier: State contract to help students with school supplies used for controversial purchases

“After a thorough review of this matter, I have concluded that the lawsuit filed by the previous Attorney General is almost wholly without merit,” Drummond said. “It is clear that a number of state actors and other individuals are ultimately responsible for millions in misspent federal relief dollars.”

Drummond says now that the lawsuit is dismissed, his office can focus on which individuals should be held accountable for the relief dollars being misspent.

“While the lawsuit has been dismissed, this matter is far from concluded,” Drummond said. “My office will continue engaging with various state and federal agencies to investigate this egregious misuse of tax dollars.”

A joint effort by reporters from Oklahoma Watch and The Frontier uncovered that Then-Secretary of Education Ryan Walters , then head of the non-profit Every Kid Counts Oklahoma, helped bring tech platform ClassWallet, claiming to maintain the highest levels of oversight and control to make purchases easier, to the state’s attention as a vendor.

The result was a non-competitive bid contract with the state with little government oversight and half a million dollars in purchases for items like dishwashers, TVs, video game consoles, and more.

The Florida-based platform said the state was ultimately responsible for monitoring oversight and allocation, telling KFOR in an email in May 2022 , that the “client is the administrator of its specific program and ClassWallet simply provides the technology platform.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 16

CH 01
5d ago

He should look into federally misspent tax dollars next. I think he'll be able to find a lot more people stealing from the American taxpayers.

Reply(4)
6
Old Luke
5d ago

Drummond says now that the lawsuit is dismissed, his office can focus on which individuals should be held accountable for the relief dollars being misspent.👈Going after Union Allied Grifters

Reply(6)
3
Related
KTUL

Oklahoma Department of Corrections cell phone bust leads to hundreds of arrests

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A long-term multi-agency investigation into Oklahoma prisons yielded 275 convictions, over 1,000 pounds of drugs and nearly 400 firearms seized, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections announced this week. The investigation looked at criminal activity that was coordinated through the use of contraband cell phones. “Contraband...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTEN.com

Recreational marijuana on Oklahoma's March ballot

(KTEN) — Oklahoma's March 7 special election is fast approaching. Topping the ballot will be State Question 820, which would legalize recreational marijuana in the state for adults 21 years and older. A sales tax of 15 percent would be imposed. The Reynolds Library in Durant is hosting a...
OKLAHOMA STATE
city-sentinel.com

Senate education Leaders Congratulate Oklahoma Teacher of the Year, National Teacher of the Year Finalist

Oklahoma City – One of the state’s top teachers was praised this week in a statement sent to The City Sentinel by leaders of the Legislature’s upper chamber. Senate Education Committee and Appropriations Subcommittee chairman Adam Pugh, along with Education Committee vice chair Senator Ally Seifried and Education Appropriations Subcommittee vice chair Senator Kristen Thompson, extended congratulations Friday to 2022 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year Rebecka Peterson, who has been named a finalist for the 2023 National Teacher of the Year by the Council of Chief State Schools Officers.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

OK Tourism courting new restaurants for State parks

OK Tourism courting new restaurants for State parks. OK Tourism courting new restaurants for State parks. Oklahoma receiving more than $23 million for safer …. A high school softball player has signed an NIL deal. Police searching for chase suspect. Authorities are searching for a chase suspect. Suspect in custody...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

KFOR

49K+
Followers
20K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy