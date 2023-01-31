Read full article on original website
Related
Centre Daily
LeBron James on Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton: ‘He’s been playing the game this year at an extremely high level’
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton is a 2023 All-Star. For the first time in his career, the 22-year old guard will represent himself and his team in the All-Star game. It's a well deserved honor for the three-year pro. Haliburton is averaging 20.1 points and a league-leading 10.2 assists per game this year, and the Pacers are 23-19 when he plays.
Centre Daily
Matt Painter Compliments Trayce Jackson-Davis’ Improvement, NBA Chances, Personality
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Purdue coach Matt Painter recruited Indiana star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis out of Center Grove High School in Greenwood, Ind., and he's now game planned against him for four seasons. Their most recent meeting went to Jackson-Davis and the Hoosiers in a 79-74 thriller over Purdue on...
Centre Daily
Instant Reaction to Nets Trading Kyrie Irving to Mavericks, a Missed Opportunity for a Celtics’ Rival
The Dallas Mavericks are taking more of a risk than first meets the eye in acquiring Kyrie Irving. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Brooklyn Nets are receiving Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick, and second-round selections in 2027 and 2029. Wojnarowski reports the expectation is for Irving...
Centre Daily
Five Players the Atlanta Hawks Must Avoid at Trade Deadline
The NBA trade deadline is four days away, and rumors around the league are hitting a fever pitch. Among the teams considered most likely to shake up their roster, the Atlanta Hawks lead the pack. After pushing all their poker chips to the middle of the table this past summer,...
Centre Daily
Lakers News: LA Misses Out On Trading For Kyrie Irving, Now Headed To Mavericks
Your Los Angeles Lakers may have just dodged a bullet!. Brooklyn Nets All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving blew up the NBA's trade deadline week Friday when he demanded to be dealt away from a 31-21 club expected to contend for the title after contract extension talks melted down. The Lakers...
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Austin Reaves Nearing Return
The purple and gold are getting healthier and healthier. Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis has been back for some time and getting his legs under him, and Lakers guard Lonnie Walker IV has played in LA’s last four games. Yesterday, Lakers head coach Darvin Ham shared some excellent...
Centre Daily
Mike Woodson Scoffs at Thought Zach Edey, Trayce Jackson-Davis Aren’t NBA Players
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Purdue center Zach Edey is the runaway candidate for national player of the year. He's been terrific during the No. 1-ranked Boilermakers' 22-1 start to the season and, at 7-foot-4, has been practically unguardable. Since returning from a back injury a month ago, Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis...
Centre Daily
Lakers: Nets Insider Discusses Mutual Interest Between Kyrie Irving And LA
News leaked Friday that Brooklyn Nets All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving had requested a trade that would ship him out of Barclays Center for good. Your Los Angeles Lakers emerged as an instant contender for his services. Brooklyn insider Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson of Bally Sports spoke with Nets Kingdom...
Centre Daily
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Orlando Magic
The Hornets and Magic are scheduled to tip off inside Spectrum Center at 1 p.m. EST. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of...
Centre Daily
Report: LA Clippers Have Made ‘Strong’ Trade Offer for Kyrie Irving
After not being initially listed as a team in the hunt for Kyrie Irving, the LA Clippers have now emerged as one of the teams in pursuit of the All-Star point guard. The news was first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowksi, and an additional report was made by The Athletic's Law Murray that revealed the Clippers have already made a "strong offer" to the Brooklyn Nets for Irving.
Centre Daily
Eastern Conference Recaps, Feb. 4: Cam Thomas Career Night Helps The Brooklyn Nets Defeat Washington Wizards
With Kyrie Irving (calf) and Ben Simmons (knee) sidelined, Cam Thomas scored a career-high 44 points to rally the Brooklyn Nets to a 125-123 victory against the Washington Wizards, their largest comeback of the season. “Yeah, that was kind of my mindset coming in,” Thomas said. “But I think towards...
Centre Daily
OKC Thunder Could Be a Part of History on Tuesday
Oklahoma City could be a part of history on Tuesday when they visit Los Angeles. OKC will face LeBron James and the Lakers, and James will be looking to break the all-time scoring record. The record is currently held by Hall-of-Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar at 38,387. After a 27-point outing on...
Centre Daily
Score Predictions for Hornets vs Magic
The Hornets were playing good basketball there for a stretch but it appears that has come to an end. They winless on the three-game road-trip which includes a loss to the Pistons. Terry has an off day and the Magic sneak past the Hornets. James Plowright: Magic 116, Hornets 113.
Centre Daily
Warriors Reveal Injury Update on Steph Curry’s Leg
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry left Saturday night's game vs. the Dallas Mavericks with a leg injury that will sidelined him for the remainder of the contest. The Warriors are calling it a lower left leg injury for Curry, who was evaluated in the locker room after leaving the game.
Centre Daily
Nets Coach Confirms Irving’s Absence Saturday Was Excused
Nets guard Kyrie Irving requested a trade away from the franchise on Friday, and subsequently did not suit up for the team’s victory over the Wizards on Saturday night. Irving was officially ruled out of the contest with calf soreness, leading many to wonder if the absence was excused given his trade request and his desire to play elsewhere.
Centre Daily
Nets Have an Ideal Coach to Steady the Ship
In his 13 weeks as the Nets’ head coach, Jacque Vaughn has presided over a 12-game winning streak and a seven-losses-in-11-games skid; a streak of Kevin Durant dominance that transformed the Nets into contenders and a Kevin Durant injury that sapped all momentum; a disturbing Kyrie Irving controversy and suspension followed by a scintillating Kyrie Irving renaissance; and various, befuddling iterations of Ben Simmons.
Centre Daily
Tatum and the Celtics visit the Pistons
Boston Celtics (37-16, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (14-40, 15th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum leads Boston into a matchup with Detroit. He's fifth in the NBA scoring 30.9 points per game. The Pistons are 6-23 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit gives up 119.8...
Centre Daily
Lakers Rumors: Insider Proposes Blockbuster Trade To Bring Zach LaVine, Lonzo Ball Back To LA
As currently comprised, your 25-29 Los Angeles Lakers continue to find themselves on the outside of the Western Conference play-in picture looking in. But that doesn't need to be the case all year. With the trade deadline fast approaching (it's this Thursday at noon PT), LA has a few primo assets with which it can make moves to upgrade its current roster around All-Star power forward LeBron James and max-salaried big man Anthony Davis.
Centre Daily
Pepperdine beats Portland 94-93 in 2OT, snaps 11-game skid
Houston Mallette led Pepperdine with 25 points and Jevon Porter hit the game-winning basket as time expired in double as the Waves knocked off Portland 94-93 on Saturday night to snap an 11-game losing streak. Jay Yoon entered the game and moments later was fouled as he made a layup...
Centre Daily
Ohio State OUT in Joe Lunardi’s Latest ESPN Bracketology Prediction
The month of March will contain much less dancing than in previous years, according to basketball analyst Joe Lunardi. Lunardi published his latest NCAA Bracketology report Friday on ESPN.com, outlining his picks for the top overall team, the first ones in and out, and a bracket with predictions for all 68 schools.
Comments / 0