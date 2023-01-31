ECSO: Deputies investigating Blue Angel Parkway body found with gunshot wound as homicide

Read full article on original website
Report: Man arrested after shooting at Escambia County SWAT deputy inside home
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man is charged after shooting at an Escambia County SWAT deputy Wednesday afternoon, according to an arrest report. The incident happened around 3:45 p.m. at a home in the 5900-block of Strickland Place. According to the report, a caller told deputies their roommate, Badgett, had...
Deputies stop car suspected of drive-by shootings in Escambia Co.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies have stopped a car they believe was involved in recent drive-by shootings. ECSO said they are currently out at B. Street and DeSoto street after stopping the car. ECSO spokesperson Morgan Lewis told WKRG News 5 this is an ongoing investigation and […]
2 arrested after drive-by shooting on Y Street: Escambia Co. Sheriff
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men in connection to a drive-by shooting that happened on Y Street on Thursday. Zykeir Tomarcus Knight, 19, and Leslie Howard Huff, 21, were both arrested and charges are pending, according to the sheriff’s office. Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons told WKRG News […]
Five shot, two dead, and one in custody— ECSO needs help finding more suspects
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A busy few days for Escambia County, Florida Sheriffs deputies. Two people are dead, five others shot, and one person is in custody. Deputies said they need the public’s help finding every suspect, and it all started at a large house party early Sunday morning.
Pensacola man allegedly shoots at ECSO SWAT team, arrested
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars after allegedly shooting at the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, according to the sheriff’s office. Kevin Alex Badgett, 30, was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm and firing deadly missiles. On Feb. 1, […]
Deputies investigate shooting at Moreno Street home in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The sheriff's office is investigating a shooting Wednesday morning in Escambia County. Deputies say it happened at a residence on W Moreno Street near Fernwood Avenue. According to the sheriff's office, deputies received a call around 7:25 a.m. about shots being fired into the residence. Deputies...
Okaloosa County deputies searching for suspect in multiple vehicle burglaries
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Okaloosa County deputies need assistance tracking down a man wanted for multiple vehicle burglaries in Fort Walton Beach. The Okaloosa Sheriff's Office says the vehicle burglaries took place during early Tuesday morning. The sheriff's office says at around 5:30 a.m. an unidentified black male suspect entered...
ECSO: Drive-by shots fired Thursday could be linked to earlier crimes this week
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - New developments in a string of violent crimes in Escambia County, Florida this week. Five were shot, and two are dead in five different crimes since Sunday. ECSO said shots were fired during a drive-by Thursday and could be linked to some of those cases. The...
1 dead from gunshot wound on Blue Angel Pkwy., ECSO investigating
UPDATE: The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office told WKRG News 5 they are now investigating the shooting as a homicide. There are no suspects as of yet, according to ECSO. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after finding a man shot and killed outside a home Tuesday morning. ECSO said […]
Multiple detained for questioning after search warrant executed at Escambia County home
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies have detained multiple individuals for questioning after serving a warrant at a residence on Gulf Beach Highway Wednesday, according to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office. Escambia County deputies responded to the 3700 block of Gulf Beach Highway at around 3:30 p.m. The Escambia...
Murder suspect arrested while out on bond
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man who is awaiting trial for a murder from May 2021 was arrested on Wednesday night for marijuana possession and attempting to elude, according to MPD. MPD said they initiated a traffic stop and the driver refused to stop initially before stopping and fleeing on...
Benefit concert to support family of Escambia County deputy killed in crash
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A fundraiser and benefit concert will be held for the family of a fallen Escambia County deputy. Master Deputy Kevin Ray was killed in a crash in Okaloosa County last October after troopers say he was hit by a drunk driver. His 15-year-old daughter survived the crash, but was hosptialized with serious injuries.
4 wanted in connection to fatal house party shooting in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for four individuals they believed are involved in the early Sunday morning shooting at a house party on Pin High Drive that left one man dead. WKRG News 5 reported on Monday ECSO responded to a shots fired disturbance around 1 a.m., Sunday […]
Victim in fatal Escambia County house party shooting identified as 24-year-old man
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Family identifies the victim killed in a shooting at an Escambia County house party this past weekend as a 24-year-old man. The shooting took place around 1 a.m. Sunday at a home on Pin High Drive. The sheriff's office says a man was shot in the chest before later dying from his injuries at the hospital.
Escambia County Sheriff's Office to hold press conference in relation to several shootings
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is holding a press conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss multiple shootings that have happened in the last several days. There have been at least five reported shootings in Escambia County since Sunday. Sheriff Chip Simmons is holding the news conference at...
Deputies led on chase in Escambia Co., 1 arrested for allegedly trafficking fentanyl
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — While trying to serve a warrant, deputies said they were led on a chase that ended with a Pensacola man being arrested for allegedly trafficking fentanyl, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Johnathan David May, 35, was charged with damaging property, burglary, larceny, fleeing/eluding police, possession of drugs and […]
Man arrested after allegedly following 13-year-old girl home, giving her gifts: Fort Walton Beach Police
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — An officer with the Fort Walton Beach Police Department responded to Bruner Middle School on Jan. 30 after a 16-year-old girl told her School Resource Officer she was being followed home from school. According to a release from the Fort Walton Beach Police Department, the teen told her SRO […]
Report: LaCoste never started work on $400,000 Okaloosa County home he agreed to build
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- An arrest report states Jesse LaCoste signed a contract to build a new $400,000 home in Okaloosa County, but never started the job despite receiving nearly $100,000 from the victim. WEAR News reported Wednesday that the embattled contractor was arrested around 8:30 a.m. in Escambia County...
Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office asks for information on 33rd anniversary of missing teen
OCEAN CITY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office made a public plea Wednesday, Feb. 1 for information in a 33-year missing teenager case. Andrea Durham, a 13-year-old girl disappeared from her family’s Ocean City apartment near Fort Walton Beach on Feb. 1, 1990. OCSO is still hoping to find her. According to “The […]
58-year-old Fort Walton Beach man charged with stalking a child
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- A 58-year-old Fort Walton Beach man was charged with the aggravated stalking of a child Monday after a 13-year-old told a school resource deputy that he had been following her home from school, according to the Fort Walton Beach Police Department. Jose Alejandro Garcia Crespin,...
