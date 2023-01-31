ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Town settles lawsuit with former Fishkill cop

TOWN OF FISHKILL = The Fishkill Town Board has approved a settlement agreement with former Fishkill Police Officer Scott Bierce, who resigned amidst controversy in December 2019. Bierce had been a police officer with the town for 38 years at the time of his resignation. His federal lawsuit claimed that the town and former Fishkill Police Chief James Schepperley violated his free speech and political association rights.
FISHKILL, NY
fox5ny.com

NY state trooper arrested for issuing bogus traffic tickets

NEW YORK - A New York State Police Trooper who patrolled the Sprain Book and Taconic State Parkways in Westchester County is charged with issuing dozens of falsified traffic tickets. One of the tickets was allegedly made out against a person who was already dead. The Westchester County District Attorney...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Westchester County, Boy Scouts at odds over who owns cabin

YONKERS, N.Y. -- Westchester County is battling the Boy Scouts over control of a historic cabin.The county says it owns the facility, while the Scouts say they own it.Scout Field is a 22-acre county park popular with dog owners and site of a cabin that is now a bone of contention."None of this had to be in court, and none of this had to be contentious. We did not intend for it to be that way," County Executive George Latimer said.It is so contentious, the county has issued a notice telling the Bronxville Scouting Committee to vacate the premises. It has...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

South Blooming Grove mayor breaks silence

SOUTH BLOOMING GROVE – South Blooming Grove Mayor George Kalaj has been criticized of late for missing a number of village board meetings and he explained his reasons in a wide ranging exclusive interview with Mid-Hudson News. Critics have blasted the mayor for missing those sessions, but he assured...
BLOOMING GROVE, NY
theexaminernews.com

PV Fire Dept. Files Restraining Order for Illegal Dumping

A show cause order was filed by the Putnam Valley Fire Department against a construction company owner accused of transporting and dumping contaminated material where the new Oscawana Lake Road firehouse is being built. The order, filed on Jan. 20 with Judge Victor Grossman in Putnam County Supreme Court, named...
PUTNAM VALLEY, NY
CNY News

Wanted New York State Man Comments On Wanted Ad In Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley man is going viral for commenting on his own wanted post. Many found his comment hilarious. Others were shocked. The Town of Newburgh Police Department has named Wednesday "warrant Wednesday." Warrant Wednesday In Newburgh, New York. Just about every Wednesday, the police department shares mug shots and...
NEWBURGH, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Neighbors protest Ulster County Veterans’ Cemetery flagpole spotlights

Ever since May of 2022, when the County Legislature gave the go-ahead to the expansion of the Ulster County Veterans’ Cemetery to accommodate an additional 3,000 potential burials, residents of the Plains Road neighborhood in New Paltz have been keeping an eye on the progress of construction. An undeveloped parcel adjoining the existing New Paltz Rural Cemetery on its north side has been transformed by the addition of an entryway with a large grey granite-clad sign with gold raised lettering, mounted atop two grey stone pillars. The entry allée leads westward to a ring road, in the center of which now stands an open-sided pavilion, also perched on stone pillars, that will serve as a “committal shelter”: a place where caskets can be held out of the rain for funeral ceremonies.
NEW PALTZ, NY
New York Post

NY Democrats cite ‘gaps’ in bail reform crime stats as reason they won’t change

ALBANY — Repeat offenders are wreaking havoc in New York City and elsewhere — but Democrats maintain a lack of good statistics is obscuring any clear analysis of their criminal justice reforms nearly four years in. And that, they claimed at a hearing Monday, makes it impossible to scale back any of their reforms, which have been criticized as soft on crime. “There are troubling gaps that sometimes make it difficult to get an accurate picture of what is happening in the criminal justice system,” NYPD Chief of Department Jeff Maddrey told state lawmakers. “Analyzing crime data is a complex topic, but I...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Headlines: Person killed by train, Saugerties burglar caught, skimmer found at Airmont Walmart

Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley. For the second time this week, a person has been struck and killed by a Metro-North train. This time, it happened near Dover Furnace Road in Dover Plains in Dutchess County just after 6:30 a.m. No further information about the person struck or the incident has been released. Wassaic Branch service between Wassaic and Harlem Valley-Wingdale had to be replaced by buses for several hours this morning during the investigation. Monday, a Peekskill woman was struck and killed by a train in Peekskill.
SAUGERTIES, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Rondout Bank gets new board chairman

KINGSTON – The Board of Trustees of Rondout Savings Bank announced the appointment of Dennis Larios as its new chairman beginning in 2023. This year marks Larios’s 25th year as a bank trustee. He was chair of the Finance Committee for many years and chaired several other committees throughout his tenure.
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh ShotSpotter alert for person wounded by gunfire

NEWBURGH – City of Newburgh Police are investigating the latest incident of gun violence. A ShotSpotter activation alerted them to shots fired in the Washington and Federal Street area in the early evening on Wednesday. At about the same time, a gunshot victim was brought by a personal vehicle...
NEWBURGH, NY
Gothamist

Adams pushes back on Hochul’s plan for city taxpayers to pay an extra $500 million for MTA

New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks, joined by New York Governor Kathy Hochul and the newly appointed ATF Director Steve Dettelbah, at a press conference about their joint effort to combat gun violence at the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) office on August 24, 2022 in New York City. In a rare criticism of the governor, Adams issued a statement that said such a proposal would “further strain our already-limited resources." [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY

