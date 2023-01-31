Read full article on original website
Mid-Hudson News Network
Town settles lawsuit with former Fishkill cop
TOWN OF FISHKILL = The Fishkill Town Board has approved a settlement agreement with former Fishkill Police Officer Scott Bierce, who resigned amidst controversy in December 2019. Bierce had been a police officer with the town for 38 years at the time of his resignation. His federal lawsuit claimed that the town and former Fishkill Police Chief James Schepperley violated his free speech and political association rights.
talkofthesound.com
THE UNICORN: New York State Judge Rules for Westchester County District Attorney over New Rochelle Judge
WHITE PLAINS, NY (January 31, 2023) — Judge Susan Cacase has sided with Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah in a highly unusual Article 78 Complaint against a sitting judge. In her petition, Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah sought to prevent New Rochelle Judge Matthew J. Costa from...
fox5ny.com
NY state trooper arrested for issuing bogus traffic tickets
NEW YORK - A New York State Police Trooper who patrolled the Sprain Book and Taconic State Parkways in Westchester County is charged with issuing dozens of falsified traffic tickets. One of the tickets was allegedly made out against a person who was already dead. The Westchester County District Attorney...
News 12
Owners ask Orange County sheriff to ‘do the right thing’ after deputy allegedly shoots dog in face
A 4-year-old pit bull was allegedly shot three times Saturday by an Orange County Sheriff’s deputy. “I just heard a bunch of shots,” said the dog’s owner, Devon McCarthy. Emmalina is now home in Monroe and on the mend. Her owners, Devon McCarthy and Leslie Rodriguez ,...
Westchester County, Boy Scouts at odds over who owns cabin
YONKERS, N.Y. -- Westchester County is battling the Boy Scouts over control of a historic cabin.The county says it owns the facility, while the Scouts say they own it.Scout Field is a 22-acre county park popular with dog owners and site of a cabin that is now a bone of contention."None of this had to be in court, and none of this had to be contentious. We did not intend for it to be that way," County Executive George Latimer said.It is so contentious, the county has issued a notice telling the Bronxville Scouting Committee to vacate the premises. It has...
South Blooming Grove sued by county for alleged unauthorized development while new info surfaces about 'missing mayor'
The property is owned by the county, which has now filed a lawsuit against one of those municipalities, South Blooming Grove, and its contractors.
Mid-Hudson News Network
South Blooming Grove mayor breaks silence
SOUTH BLOOMING GROVE – South Blooming Grove Mayor George Kalaj has been criticized of late for missing a number of village board meetings and he explained his reasons in a wide ranging exclusive interview with Mid-Hudson News. Critics have blasted the mayor for missing those sessions, but he assured...
theexaminernews.com
PV Fire Dept. Files Restraining Order for Illegal Dumping
A show cause order was filed by the Putnam Valley Fire Department against a construction company owner accused of transporting and dumping contaminated material where the new Oscawana Lake Road firehouse is being built. The order, filed on Jan. 20 with Judge Victor Grossman in Putnam County Supreme Court, named...
Wanted New York State Man Comments On Wanted Ad In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley man is going viral for commenting on his own wanted post. Many found his comment hilarious. Others were shocked. The Town of Newburgh Police Department has named Wednesday "warrant Wednesday." Warrant Wednesday In Newburgh, New York. Just about every Wednesday, the police department shares mug shots and...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Neighbors protest Ulster County Veterans’ Cemetery flagpole spotlights
Ever since May of 2022, when the County Legislature gave the go-ahead to the expansion of the Ulster County Veterans’ Cemetery to accommodate an additional 3,000 potential burials, residents of the Plains Road neighborhood in New Paltz have been keeping an eye on the progress of construction. An undeveloped parcel adjoining the existing New Paltz Rural Cemetery on its north side has been transformed by the addition of an entryway with a large grey granite-clad sign with gold raised lettering, mounted atop two grey stone pillars. The entry allée leads westward to a ring road, in the center of which now stands an open-sided pavilion, also perched on stone pillars, that will serve as a “committal shelter”: a place where caskets can be held out of the rain for funeral ceremonies.
NY Democrats cite ‘gaps’ in bail reform crime stats as reason they won’t change
ALBANY — Repeat offenders are wreaking havoc in New York City and elsewhere — but Democrats maintain a lack of good statistics is obscuring any clear analysis of their criminal justice reforms nearly four years in. And that, they claimed at a hearing Monday, makes it impossible to scale back any of their reforms, which have been criticized as soft on crime. “There are troubling gaps that sometimes make it difficult to get an accurate picture of what is happening in the criminal justice system,” NYPD Chief of Department Jeff Maddrey told state lawmakers. “Analyzing crime data is a complex topic, but I...
Traffic stop leads to gun arrest for Orange County man
A Middletown man was arrested on Tuesday following a traffic stop for allegedly possessing a stolen gun and fleeing. Nkosi Callender, 32, faces multiple charges.
Family says sheriff's deputy in Monroe shot pit bull
The 4-year-old dog, Emmalena, was outside of a residence on Oakwood Trail when the family representative says the deputy arrived to serve legal papers to someone who moved six years ago.
20/20 Probes Murder of Coach, Dad That ‘Divided’ Hudson Valley, New York
This week, ABC's 20/20 is going to investigate the murder of a Hudson Valley father that has "divided the community." 20/20 is looking into the murder of Christopher Grover, the conviction of his girlfriend, Nicole "Nikki" Addimando and her reduced sentence. Dutchess County Gymnastics Coach Killed Inside Poughkeepsie, New York...
26-Year-Old Arraigned In Shooting Death Of Another Hudson Valley Man, Cops Say
A Hudson Valley man has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of an area man last year.Dutchess County resident Devin Taylor, age 26, of Poughkeepsie, was arraigned on Wednesday, Feb. 1 in connection with the Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, death of Darren Villani.Villani, age 28, of …
News 12
Headlines: Person killed by train, Saugerties burglar caught, skimmer found at Airmont Walmart
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley. For the second time this week, a person has been struck and killed by a Metro-North train. This time, it happened near Dover Furnace Road in Dover Plains in Dutchess County just after 6:30 a.m. No further information about the person struck or the incident has been released. Wassaic Branch service between Wassaic and Harlem Valley-Wingdale had to be replaced by buses for several hours this morning during the investigation. Monday, a Peekskill woman was struck and killed by a train in Peekskill.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Rondout Bank gets new board chairman
KINGSTON – The Board of Trustees of Rondout Savings Bank announced the appointment of Dennis Larios as its new chairman beginning in 2023. This year marks Larios’s 25th year as a bank trustee. He was chair of the Finance Committee for many years and chaired several other committees throughout his tenure.
talkofthesound.com
New Rochelle Schools Superintendent Cancels Town Hall with NRPD Due to Police Brutality Case in Tennessee
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (January 31, 2023) — New Rochelle Schools Superintendent Jonathan P. Raymond has indefinitely postponed his Superintendent’s Town Hall to discuss the New Roads mentoring program partnership with the New Rochelle Police Department. “Our community and our nation are still in shock and are gravely saddened...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh ShotSpotter alert for person wounded by gunfire
NEWBURGH – City of Newburgh Police are investigating the latest incident of gun violence. A ShotSpotter activation alerted them to shots fired in the Washington and Federal Street area in the early evening on Wednesday. At about the same time, a gunshot victim was brought by a personal vehicle...
Adams pushes back on Hochul’s plan for city taxpayers to pay an extra $500 million for MTA
New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks, joined by New York Governor Kathy Hochul and the newly appointed ATF Director Steve Dettelbah, at a press conference about their joint effort to combat gun violence at the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) office on August 24, 2022 in New York City. In a rare criticism of the governor, Adams issued a statement that said such a proposal would “further strain our already-limited resources." [ more › ]
