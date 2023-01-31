Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes settles Jordan vs. LeBron debate once and for all
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is on the precipice of all-time NFL greatness. He is the latest to weigh in on a debate that has raged in the NBA for several years: Who is basketball’s greatest of all time (GOAT)?. Battle lines were drawn in this conversation long...
Atlanta Braves 2023 schedule contains a franchise first
Once again, the team will open the season on a random weekday in the middle of the day. The Braves 2023 schedule begins on the road against the Washington Nationals on Thursday, March 30, at 1:05 ET. Atlanta will then travel to St. Louis for a three-game series and see old friend Chip Caray before returning home to host the Padres and Reds at Truist Park.
Ja Morant issues apparent response on social media to incident
Ja Morant is speaking out this week (in JPG form). Troubling details emerged on Sunday about an alleged incident that the Memphis Grizzlies star Morant and his associates were involved in after a game with the Indiana Pacers on Jan. 29. Following the game, which took place in Memphis, Morant’s...
Randy Orton looks happy and jacked in recent photo
Randy Orton is staying in good shape and spirits while on hiatus from WWE due to an injury. Orton’s last match happened when he teamed up with Matt Riddle to drop the Raw Tag Team Titles to The Usos in a Winner Take All match on SmackDown in May 2022.
Charles Barkley Shares The Story Of When He Went To Buy Drinks For The Dream Team And Missed Mike Tyson's 20-Second Fight
Charles Barkley has incredible stories from his active days, as he starred in many moments, funny and serious. The Phoenix Suns and Philadelphia 76ers legend collected a lot of these stories and recently shared some of them with his unique style. During a recent appearance on Showtime's "All the Smoke,"...
Russell Westbrook's Brother Likes Tweets Against LeBron James And The Lakers
After Kyrie Irving shockingly requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, every team linked with the point guard resurfaced, especially the Los Angeles Lakers. They couldn't get a trade done in the 2022 offseason, but the desire to land Irving remained untouched. The new developments involving the Australian-born player have...
Lakers Are Hesitant About A Kyrie Irving Trade Because They Don't Want To Give Him A $200 Million Contract
Things were going a bit too well in Brooklyn after a tumultuous start to the season. Sure, they had tailed off a bit in recent weeks after Kevin Durant went down with an injury, but they were expected to be just fine once he returned. Then, the bombshell news dropped on Friday.
Tristan Thompson reveals interesting text exchange with Kyrie Irving after trade request
One former Kyrie Irving teammate wants to get the band back together. Appearing Friday on “SportsCenter,” new ESPN analyst Tristan Thompson revealed that he texted the Brooklyn Nets guard Irving about a possible Cleveland Cavaliers teammate reunion (a message Irving acknowledged). “He put a heart emoji [reaction], so...
Juan Soto Likes Instagram Comment About Coming to New York Mets
Superstar outfielder Juan Soto will not be a free agent until after the 2024 season, but it looks like he is already thinking about possible landing spots for when he hits the open market. Earlier in the week, Soto posted a picture of himself training on Instagram with the caption:...
Report suggests Chicago Bears already receiving offers for No. 1 pick
The Chicago Bears appear to already have suitors for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. With the month of February here, the NFL draft process will start to heat up. This week prospects had the chance to impress scouts during the Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl, and as things pick up, so will the rumors about potential trades.
Mavericks acquire Kyrie Irving from Nets
Two days after Kyrie Irving demanded a trade, the Brooklyn Nets sent him to Dallas for a package of players and picks. Point guard Spencer Dinwiddie returns to his old team in the deal and should take Irving's place as the lead point guard. The Nets also add Dorian Finney-Smith, a prototypical "3-and-D" wing who plays tough defense, rebounds, knocks down open threes and doesn't need the ball.
Sean Payton to interview ex-head coach for Broncos DC job
Sean Payton has begun the process of assembling his coaching staff with the Denver Broncos, and there is at least one big name that will receive consideration for a top position. The Broncos have requested permission to interview Brian Flores for their defensive coordinator job, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media...
Restaurant posts amazing offer to Giannis Antetokounmpo after 54-point performance
Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Milwaukee Bucks to victory on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Clippers. Once down by 21 points, Giannis led the Bucks in a stunning comeback pulling out a 106-105 victory. The two-time MVP had 54 points, 19 rebounds and two assists. Afterward, Giannis joked to the...
Report: NBA investigated scary postgame incident involving Ja Morant
The NBA investigated a frightening postgame incident involving a conflict that members of Ja Morant’s entourage had with members of the Indiana Pacers following a Jan. 29 game in Memphis. Morant’s associates aggressively confronted members of the Pacers’ traveling party following the game and had a red laser trained...
New York Knicks and Utah Jazz reportedly in talks for blockbuster multi-player trade
While this year’s NBA trade deadline could be quieter than years past, the New York Knicks and Utah Jazz are reportedly in talks for a potential deal that could be one of the biggest in 2023. A story on the Knicks and Jazz making a trade is likely to...
The Knicks are dealing with an RJ Barrett problem
New York Knicks forward RJ Barrett endure slumps before, but something about this one just feels different. What has been a rough week for the fourth-year wing reached its apex Saturday night against the Clippers, as he shot just 6-21 from the field and an abysmal 1-8 from three-point range and committed five personal fouls as the Knicks’ emphatic comeback was erased in a devastating overtime loss.
Report: Lakers, Jazz have had trade discussions about star player
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking into making at least one more move ahead of next Thursday’s trade deadline, and Russell Westbrook has reportedly been part of some of those discussions. The Lakers and Utah Jazz have had exploratory trade talks centered on Westbrook, according to Chris Haynes of...
Insider reveals reason behind Kyrie Irving's trade request from Nets
On Friday, Kyrie Irving set the NBA world into a frenzy after news broke that the eight-time All-Star had requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. NBA insider Chris Haynes provided some clarity to the situation, revealing the reason why Irving wants out of Brooklyn. According to Haynes, Irving felt...
Josh Jacobs has shocking update on extension talks with Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders have some huge question marks heading into what should be an eventful, if not franchise-altering, offseason. Vegas may be preoccupied with its unresolved quarterback issue, but another matter needing attention surrounds the future of running back Josh Jacobs. On Saturday, Jacobs spoke with SiriusXM NFL Radio and revealed that contract negotiations have yet to begin with the Raiders, adding, "We ain't talked yet, so I don't know."
