Yardbarker

Atlanta Braves 2023 schedule contains a franchise first

Once again, the team will open the season on a random weekday in the middle of the day. The Braves 2023 schedule begins on the road against the Washington Nationals on Thursday, March 30, at 1:05 ET. Atlanta will then travel to St. Louis for a three-game series and see old friend Chip Caray before returning home to host the Padres and Reds at Truist Park.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Ja Morant issues apparent response on social media to incident

Ja Morant is speaking out this week (in JPG form). Troubling details emerged on Sunday about an alleged incident that the Memphis Grizzlies star Morant and his associates were involved in after a game with the Indiana Pacers on Jan. 29. Following the game, which took place in Memphis, Morant’s...
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Randy Orton looks happy and jacked in recent photo

Randy Orton is staying in good shape and spirits while on hiatus from WWE due to an injury. Orton’s last match happened when he teamed up with Matt Riddle to drop the Raw Tag Team Titles to The Usos in a Winner Take All match on SmackDown in May 2022.
Yardbarker

Juan Soto Likes Instagram Comment About Coming to New York Mets

Superstar outfielder Juan Soto will not be a free agent until after the 2024 season, but it looks like he is already thinking about possible landing spots for when he hits the open market. Earlier in the week, Soto posted a picture of himself training on Instagram with the caption:...
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Report suggests Chicago Bears already receiving offers for No. 1 pick

The Chicago Bears appear to already have suitors for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. With the month of February here, the NFL draft process will start to heat up. This week prospects had the chance to impress scouts during the Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl, and as things pick up, so will the rumors about potential trades.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Mavericks acquire Kyrie Irving from Nets

Two days after Kyrie Irving demanded a trade, the Brooklyn Nets sent him to Dallas for a package of players and picks. Point guard Spencer Dinwiddie returns to his old team in the deal and should take Irving's place as the lead point guard. The Nets also add Dorian Finney-Smith, a prototypical "3-and-D" wing who plays tough defense, rebounds, knocks down open threes and doesn't need the ball.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Sean Payton to interview ex-head coach for Broncos DC job

Sean Payton has begun the process of assembling his coaching staff with the Denver Broncos, and there is at least one big name that will receive consideration for a top position. The Broncos have requested permission to interview Brian Flores for their defensive coordinator job, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

The Knicks are dealing with an RJ Barrett problem

New York Knicks forward RJ Barrett endure slumps before, but something about this one just feels different. What has been a rough week for the fourth-year wing reached its apex Saturday night against the Clippers, as he shot just 6-21 from the field and an abysmal 1-8 from three-point range and committed five personal fouls as the Knicks’ emphatic comeback was erased in a devastating overtime loss.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Report: Lakers, Jazz have had trade discussions about star player

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking into making at least one more move ahead of next Thursday’s trade deadline, and Russell Westbrook has reportedly been part of some of those discussions. The Lakers and Utah Jazz have had exploratory trade talks centered on Westbrook, according to Chris Haynes of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Josh Jacobs has shocking update on extension talks with Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have some huge question marks heading into what should be an eventful, if not franchise-altering, offseason. Vegas may be preoccupied with its unresolved quarterback issue, but another matter needing attention surrounds the future of running back Josh Jacobs. On Saturday, Jacobs spoke with SiriusXM NFL Radio and revealed that contract negotiations have yet to begin with the Raiders, adding, "We ain't talked yet, so I don't know."
LAS VEGAS, NV

