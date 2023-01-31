Read full article on original website
J Glo
5d ago
if your not responsible enough to take your gun out of your car, locked or unlocked, your really not responsible enough to own one 🤦🏼♀️🤦🏼♀️🤦🏼♀️
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Artwork and puzzle designed on Trayvon Martin heavenly birthday on this February 5, 2023Tour Tyler TexasSanford, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Dine in the Treetops at this Massive Treehouse Restaurant in FloridaTravel MavenNew Smyrna Beach, FL
Five of Florida's Most Beautiful Museums & GardensLaurens TravelsFlorida State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
click orlando
Man armed with knives shot after charging deputy in Volusia County, officials say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man armed with two knives was shot and injured by a deputy in New Smyrna Beach on Sunday, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the man was suffering an “erratic mental health episode” at his parents’ home when he advanced out the front door directly toward the deputy, before being shot.
WESH
Second suspect arrested after Volusia County carjacking, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A second suspect has been arrested after a carjacking in Volusia County. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to High Spirits Smoke Shop around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night after a customer's car was stolen with someone still inside. According to deputies, the...
click orlando
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Orange County, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at 10th Street and Belvedere Road on Sunday evening. The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced...
click orlando
Woman killed in rollover crash on I-4 in Orlando, troopers say
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol said they are investigating a fatal rollover crash on Interstate 4 on Sunday evening. The crash happened on Interstate 4 just east of Central Florida Parkway around 8:45 p.m., according to FHP. Troopers said the driver was transported to a local hospital...
click orlando
Man found shot in neighborhood near Zellwood
ZELLWOOD, Fla. – A man was shot and injured Friday morning in an Orange County neighborhood, deputies said. The shooting was reported at 4:40 a.m. on Coral Berry Drive off U.S. 441 near Zellwood. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said a man in...
click orlando
DeLand police investigate death of 21-year-old Stetson University student
DeLAND, Fla. – DeLand police on Saturday night began investigating the death of a Stetson University student who had been found unresponsive on campus, according to a statement released Sunday. Officers responded to the university’s on-campus housing at 7:50 p.m.; Kaleb Walker, 21, was found to be unresponsive and...
WCJB
Two teens arrested after high speed chase involving stolen car
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 18-year-old Jaiden Vickers and a 16-year-old driver after they lead deputies on a high speed chase on Wednesday. The vehicle, which contained a firearm at the time it was stolen, was reported stolen in Lake County. After the deputy successfully...
click orlando
Crash creates backups on SR-417 in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash on State Road 417 before mile marker 25 has traffic backed up in Orange County, according to FL 511. According to FDOT, the right lane of State Road 417 north is blocked. A subject was declared a trauma alert and transported to a...
click orlando
Oviedo police searching for man accused of depositing fraudulent check at bank
OVIEDO, Fla. – Oviedo police are searching for a man accused of depositing a fraudulent check at a Chase Bank two weeks ago. According to police, the man deposited the check into a Chase Bank account using a victim’s personal information on Jan. 19. [TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN: SpaceX...
click orlando
Pedestrian struck, killed while crossing DeLand road, police say
DELAND, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck and killed Friday evening while crossing a road in DeLand, police said. According to the DeLand Police Department, the crash happened just after 7 p.m. after a vehicle traveling southbound on North Woodland Boulevard struck a woman crossing the road near East Stetson Street.
click orlando
Orange County single-vehicle crash kills Orlando man, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 72-year-old Orlando man was killed after a single-vehicle crash in Orange County, according to the Florid Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on Saturday around 11:35 a.m. on Narcoossee Road near Brentwood Drive. According to the crash report, the man was driving a...
click orlando
Police hit Orlando’s biggest roads for traffic enforcement crackdown
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department pulled over 180 drivers last month in a new special enforcement effort on the city’s busiest highways. OPD was awarded a grant for a partnership with the Florida Department of Transportation starting in January. [TRENDING: Universal Orlando Resort launches ‘epic’ ticket...
click orlando
‘One person left:’ Detective says DNA solved 2001 UCF student’s murder
ORLANDO, Fla. – A cold case detective assigned to investigate the 2001 murder of a UCF student turned to new DNA technology and genealogy research to identify the suspected killer, the veteran homicide investigator testified in court Friday. Benjamin Holmes is on trial for fatally shooting Christine Franke in...
click orlando
‘It’s on fire:’ Carjacking pursuit ends in crash with Lake County school bus, deputies say
GROVELAND, Fla. – Video and 911 calls detailed a carjacking pursuit Friday morning which involved two counties and the ramming of three Lake County patrol cars before ending in a crash with a school bus in the Groveland area. Lake County deputies said the pursuit started around 6 a.m....
click orlando
Man arrested, accused of raping 12-year-old girl several times, Osceola sheriff says
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A man accused of raping a 12-year-old girl several times within the past year has been arrested, Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said at a news briefing Friday. Eliezer Josue Ordonez-Valladores, 20, faces four counts of capital sexual battery. Lopez said deputies were made aware...
villages-news.com
Villager sentenced in bad breakup with man who moved into her villa
A Marianna Villas woman has been sentenced in an attack on a man during a bad breakup. Allyson Kelly Carney, 55, was placed on probation for one year after pleading no contest last week in Sumter County Court to a charge of battery. Carney had been arrested Sept. 26 at...
WESH
Police: Woman dies after being struck by car in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A crash in Volusia County on Friday killed one pedestrian, according to DeLand police. A woman was crossing the road when a car struck her near East Stetson Street around 7 p.m. Friday night. Police said the woman died after being taken to the hospital.
click orlando
Anger over Spirit Airlines fees prompts bomb threat at Orlando airport, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – Police say an Orlando man upset about fees for a Spirit Airlines flight at Orlando International Airport claimed there was a bomb on the plane Thursday, prompting a search and the man’s arrest. According to an arrest affidavit, Danny Curry, 48, and his wife were...
Orlando police search for missing man last seen Wednesday
Orlando police need help finding a missing man.
click orlando
63-year-old Orlando man killed in crash; SR-520 closed at Beachline
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 63-year-old Orlando man was killed Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash on State Road 520 in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal crash happened around 12:25 a.m. on State Road 520 at State Road 528. As of 8 a .m., eastbound lanes of S.R. 520 remained closed in the area.
Comments / 5