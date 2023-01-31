ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anthony Beauvillier ‘very emotional’ after Islanders trade him for Bo Horvat

By Ethan Sears
New York Post
 5 days ago

The Islanders talk often about how close they are as a group, so often that it is easy to overlook. But then there is Anthony Beauvillier on Tuesday morning, trying to explain what it was like to say goodbye .

“Those texts and the people messaging you and stuff, old teammates, it’s never easy,” Beauvillier, the newest member of the Vancouver Canucks, said. “It’s very emotional and sad to leave these guys.”

Naturally, Beauvillier added that he is excited about the opportunity in Vancouver, where he, Aatu Raty and a protected first-round pick were traded Monday night in a deal that sent Bo Horvat back to New York . A change of scenery might end up helping Beauvillier, who had become an object of frustration to the fan base on Long Island as his production leveled off and he struggled to score with the consistency to justify his role.

Everyone understands that, including Beauvillier.

The Islanders traded Anthony Beauvillier (18) to the Canucks on Monday.
Robert Sabo for the NY Post

But the 25-year-old Quebecois is not going to be remembered on Long Island for a frustrating couple seasons at the end. No, the memory etched in stone for fans of this team will be the overtime winner in Game 6 against the Lightning that closed down Nassau Coliseum two years ago with beer showers and jubilation, Beauvillier sliding to the ice and pumping his fists in joy.

The Islanders never got over the final hump, losing in Game 7 to the Lightning with perhaps their best shot at a Stanley Cup going with it. Beauvillier, though, had a key role on the two NHL semifinal teams, the two most successful Islanders teams since 1993, the teams this generation of fans hold close as its most cherished.

“I might be not one of the few to say that, but I feel like the bubble experience for us [in 2020], we really, really enjoyed the bubble and obviously had success there,” Beauvillier said. “… And just been through so much with these guys, especially in the playoffs. That’s what you remember the most.”

The Islanders acquired Bo Horvat from the Canucks on Monday.
Getty Images

Mathew Barzal, who was drafted on the same day as Beauvillier and played with him dating back to the 2014-15 Team Canada U18 squad, posted a heartfelt goodbye on his Instagram Story.

“Gonna miss the kid,” he wrote, with an emoji of a single tear rolling down a smiling face.

He also texted Beauvillier, saying his old bedroom in Vancouver — where he grew up — was up for grabs.

“It’s been a hell of a ride with him and he’s gonna stay one of my best friends forever,” Beauvillier said.

Anthony Beauvillier (18) playing for the Islanders against the Wild on Jan. 12, 2023.
USA TODAY Sports

Beauvillier will start his Canucks career with a trip to New York, with a date on Long Island scheduled for Feb. 9. Doubtless that will include a tribute video, an ovation and some emotions.

“It’ll be something different, getting dressed in a visitor’s locker room,” Beauvillier said. “But it’s something I haven’t wrapped my head around it yet.”

