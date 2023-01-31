ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mackinac Island, MI

The Ann Arbor News

Think Michigan’s weather stinks? How about this place with -100 wind chills, gusts to 125 mph

We were cold and windy this morning here in Michigan. If we look at the weather in New Hampshire, we might feel a little better about our brutally cold morning. Mount Washington is a perennially windy spot. Full disclosure is the weather observing equipment is situated above 6,000 feet in elevation. People do visit Mount Washington, just probably not this weekend.
The Grand Rapids Press

January snowfall way down for all of Michigan

January was a very warm month compared to normal. With warm air we don’t get much snowfall, and that was certainly the case across all of Michigan. Usually when we have a warmer-than-normal winter month we will still have some corner of the state getting above normal snowfall. We can’t find anywhere that came in with above normal snowfall this January.
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan Sierra Club names Debbie Dingell environmentalist of the year

ANN ARBOR, MI — The Sierra Club’s Michigan chapter has named U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Ann Arbor, its 2022 environmentalist of the year. The environmental group cited Dingell’s strong advocacy for the federal Inflation Reduction Act — the biggest piece of climate legislation ever passed by Congress — as a reason for bestowing her with the group’s highest honor.
Ann Arbor, MI
ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

