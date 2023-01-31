ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas Mavericks futures odds see dramatic swing after Kyrie Irving trade

The Dallas Mavericks weren’t on many people’s radar to win the NBA Finals, but that changed after they acquired eight-time All-Star Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets. The Mavericks were only +2500 at most sports books prior to the Irving deal despite having one of the league’s top players in Luka Doncic, but those odds have now shifted to +1400 at Caesars Sportsbook.
