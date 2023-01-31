Read full article on original website
Kyrie Irving traded to Mavericks: Trae Young, Spencer Dinwiddie, more react to Nets' blockbuster deal
Kyrie Irving is officially leaving the Brooklyn Nets to join forces with Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. Irving requested to be moved ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline, and his wish was granted when the Mavs dealt for him on Sunday -- a move that drew plenty of reactions from the NBA world.
How Breanna Stewart, Brittney Griner have given new life to WNBA players' fight for private flights
The current collective bargaining between the WNBA and the WNBA Players Association does not allow the league's teams to charter flights on a regular basis. Teams cannot pay for that type of travel themselves because of competitive balance rules, which is what led to the WNBA fining New York Liberty a league-record $500,000 after owners Joe and Clara Wu Tsai provided their team with charter flights during the 2021 season.
NBA trade rumors: Kevin Durant drawing 'far more interest' for Nets after Kyrie Irving's trade request
In the midst of Kyrie Irving requesting a trade from the Nets, other teams around the league are far more interested in the availability of Brooklyn superstar Kevin Durant, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. This isn't surprising in the slightest, with Irving likely headed out, it may trigger Durant also wanting out of Brooklyn, and if that's the case every team in the league will be calling the Nets to try and land K.D.
Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar set to be in attendance when LeBron James breaks his NBA scoring record
LeBron James breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time NBA scoring record is now just a matter of when, not if. And regardless of when it ends up happening, Abdul-Jabbar will be in the building, according to Los Angeles Lakers play-by-play announcer Billy MacDonald. James finished with 27 points in the Lakers' loss...
Donovan Mitchell, Dillon Brooks ejected after Cavaliers star throws ball at Grizzlies wing
Dillon Brooks has developed a bit of a reputation as an instigator over the past few seasons. The Memphis Grizzlies wing was infamously ejected from a playoff game last postseason for a cheap shot on Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II, and on Thursday, he got into it with another opposing player. This time, it was Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell.
Kyrie Irving insulted by Nets putting 'championship stipulation' in contract offer, per report
Kyrie Irving demanded a trade from the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, and all day news has been trickling out as to what sparked his latest beef with the organization. According to Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes, the Nets recently offered Irving a contract extension that included a championship stipulation, and Irving took that as "a big insult."
Punches thrown during massive Timberwolves-Magic brawl; Austin Rivers, Mo Bamba among five players ejected
Five players were ejected from the Orlando Magic's 127-120 road win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night following an on-court altercation that began between Orlando center Mo Bamba and Wolves guard Austin Rivers. Both Bamba and Rivers were ejected from the game, along with Magic guard Jalen Suggs and Timberwolves forwards Taurean Prince and Jaden McDaniels.
Kyrie Irving trade request: Magic Johnson wants Nets star on the Lakers, LeBron chimes in with cryptic tweet
Kyrie Irving has caused quite a stir by requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets just days before the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 9. The news of Irving's request has elicited some strong reactions from fans and the media, but some of the biggest names in the NBA also got in on the fun. LeBron James and Magic Johnson both posted about the news on social media, which only fueled speculation that the Los Angeles Lakers could be in the market for Irving.
Kyrie Irving trade rumors: Nets star 'prepared' to sit out rest of season if he's not moved at deadline
Ever since returning from his early-season suspension, Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving had been in the headlines for all the right reasons: impressive individual performances, another All-Star Game selection and, before Kevin Durant was injured, helping lead a 12-game winning streak that is still the longest by any team this season.
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Questionable for Monday
Beal (foot) is being listed as questionable for Monday's matchup with the Cavs. Beal sat out the second leg of a back-to-back on Saturday with some soreness in his left foot, which resulted in Corey Kispert getting the spot-start and a larger usage rate for Kristpas Porzingis and Monte Morris. It'll be more of the same if he's out again on Monday, which would put Kispert on the radar as a potential streamer.
Mavericks' Davis Bertans: Won't play Saturday
Bertans (calf) is out for Saturday's game versus the Warriors. Bertans will miss at least one game after exiting Thursday's contest against the Pelicans early with a left calf strain. His next chance to suit up is Monday's matchup with Utah, but it's currently unclear if the sharpshooting big man will be able to join the Mavericks at any point during their upcoming five-game road trip.
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Expected to sit Sunday
Murray is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves due to left knee injury management. One night after registering a season-high 41 points (15-24 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 4-4 FT) to go along with seven assists, five rebounds and one steal across 36 minutes, Murray looks like he'll take a seat for the second half of a back-to-back set. Even though Murray played both ends of the Nuggets' previous back-to-back set (Jan. 17 and 18), Denver isn't expected to ask the point guard to shoulder big minutes for the second day in a row, especially since the Nuggets are traveling to Minnesota rather than playing at home. With three other starters (Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon) also listed as doubtful for Sunday's contest, the Nuggets offense could primarily run through Michael Porter and sixth man Bruce Brown.
Manhattan wins 71-66 in OT against Siena
RIVERDALE, N.Y. (AP) Nick Brennan's 3-pointer in the final minute of overtime put Manhattan in front and the Jaspers hit four of six from the line to close out a 71-66 win over Siena on Friday night. Anthony Nelson had 19 points and shot 6 of 16 from the field...
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Pops for season-high 28 points
Gordon posted 28 points (10-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Friday's 117-111 loss to Toronto. Gordon scored at least 24 points for the third straight game, continuing easily his best stretch of the season. He remains someone who could very well be on the move come next Thursday, although that is something we have been saying for the past three seasons. He can be streamed in for points for now, but as for what the future holds, it's really anyone's guess.
Kyrie Irving trade: Mavericks land Nets All-Star for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, first-round pick
The Brooklyn Nets are trading Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks, as confirmed by Bill Reiter of CBS Sports. In exchange, the Nets will receive Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, an unprotected 2029 first-round draft pick and two future second-round picks. Irving, an All-Star starter, requested a trade on Feb. 3 after talks on a possible contract extension with the Nets broke down. He will now join his fourth team in seven seasons.
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Downgraded to out
Beal (foot) will not suit up for Saturday's meeting with Brooklyn. Beal will sit the tail end of the Wizards' back-to-back set with left foot soreness after playing 32 minutes Friday. Fantasy managers should expect Beal to be a full go for Monday's game against the Cavaliers. While he's sidelined, Corey Kispert and Kendrick Nunn figure to see increased workloads.
NBA trade rumors: Heat won't swap Kyle Lowry for Russell Westbrook; 76ers interested in Jarred Vanderbilt
The NBA trade deadline is now less than a week away, and Kyrie Irving's request to be moved out of Brooklyn has added a whole new layer of intrigue. There are plenty of other rumors outside of Irving too, as teams are starting to kick things into hyperdrive leading up to deadline day.
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Stuffs stat sheet Saturday
McCollum had 23 points (8-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 39 minutes during Saturday's 131-126 win over the Lakers. McCollum has taken a step back in his scoring duties since the return of Brandon Ingram, but the veteran guard continues to find ways to impact the game while also putting up solid scoring figures. Over his last 10 games, McCollum is averaging 21.4 points, 5.9 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 0.9 steals and has reached the 20-point plateau in all but two contests during that stretch.
Kyrie Irving trade: Three other Mavericks' trade deadline targets to help address porous defense
The Dallas Mavericks took a massive swing in trading for Kyrie Irving, who requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets just two days ago. Dallas sent Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, a 2029 first-round pick and two future second-round picks in exchange for Irving and Markieff Morris. While Irving's offensive talents are undeniable, the fit next to Luka Doncic is questionable, and something Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd will have to figure out if this team wants to succeed.
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Won't play Monday
Kuzma (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Cavaliers. Kuzma left Saturday's game against the Nets with a left ankle sprain and will be sidelined for at least one contest due to the issue. The severity of the sprain isn't known yet, but his next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against the Hornets. Anthony Gill (COVID-19 protocols) remains sidelined, so Deni Avdija and Corey Kispert will presumably see increased minutes in Kuzma's absence, while Will Barton, who's played sparingly since the since the end of December, may get another chance in the rotation.
