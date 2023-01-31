Students paint ‘Fight On Waverly’ on wall of downtown gym
Those who attend a basketball game in the Waverly downtown gymnasium will have the opportunity to view a recently painted addition. Mrs. Megan Smith and selected gifted art students painted “Fight On Waverly” on an upstairs wall inside the gym.
The following students worked on the project: Abby Green, Jocey Tackett, Jean Fasbaugh, Alex Ward, Carly Dixon, Hannah Raliff, Mrs. Megan Smith, and Hannah Remy (not pictured Quinn Shaffer).
