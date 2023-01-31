ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waverly, OH

Students paint ‘Fight On Waverly’ on wall of downtown gym

By Submitted by Vicki Hoover
Pike County News Watchman
 2 days ago

Those who attend a basketball game in the Waverly downtown gymnasium will have the opportunity to view a recently painted addition. Mrs. Megan Smith and selected gifted art students painted “Fight On Waverly” on an upstairs wall inside the gym.

The following students worked on the project: Abby Green, Jocey Tackett, Jean Fasbaugh, Alex Ward, Carly Dixon, Hannah Raliff, Mrs. Megan Smith, and Hannah Remy (not pictured Quinn Shaffer).

Pike County News Watchman

Pike County, OH
