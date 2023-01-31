Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bill Introduced in U.S. Senate to Make Washington, D.C., the 51st StateJordan ArthurWashington, DC
Women are buying the morning-after pill from a new campus vending machineBrenna TempleWashington, DC
Luxury Lives in Washington, D.C.Douglas PilarskiWashington, DC
Catholic School and ACLJ to Sue D.C.’s Smithsonian Institution After Being Kicked Out for Wearing Pro-Life Knit CapsWild Orchid MediaGreenville, SC
Two Lunar New Year's Celebrations in VirginiaS. F. MoriVirginia State
Biden rallies Democrats around accomplishments and against 'extreme' GOP ahead of possible 2024 bid
President Joe Biden rallied Democrats ahead of a possible reelection bid Friday evening, leaning into the accomplishments of his first two years in office and revving up his attacks on "extreme MAGA Republicans." "We have more to do," Biden said at the Democratic National Committee's winter meeting in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania....
Jim Jordan issues first subpoenas targeting Biden administration's response to school board threats
House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan on Friday subpoenaed the Department of Justice, the FBI and the Department of Education for documents as part of its investigation into whether a Justice Department strategy to address threats against teachers and school officials was abused to target conservative parents. The flurry of subpoenas...
'There is only so much patience one can have': Biden appears to back off vow to punish Saudi Arabia
Several months after President Joe Biden promised Saudi Arabia would suffer "consequences" after the Saudi-led OPEC+ oil cartel unexpectedly announced it would cut production, the Biden administration has no plans to take proactive steps to punish -- let alone significantly reorient its posture toward -- the oil-rich Middle East kingdom, multiple sources on Capitol Hill and in the administration tell CNN.
GOP co-chair of bipartisan House caucus indicates clean debt ceiling increase is off the table
Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, a co-chair of the House Problem Solvers Caucus, said Sunday that GOP members of his bipartisan group are ready to break with their party leadership on some aspects of the debt ceiling negotiations but they remain committed to attaching some spending cuts. "We can't have a...
Democratic party leaders like Biden even if they don't love him -- and that may just be enough
The merchandise stand at the Democratic National Committee meeting where Joe Biden delivered his reelection soft launch this weekend had three tote bag options, two T-shirts, two sweatshirts and a donkey baseball cap, but nothing with any reference to the president himself. There were no vendors selling unofficial Biden gear...
Blinken postpones trip to Beijing after Chinese spy balloon spotted over US, officials say
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has postponed his upcoming trip to China in response to the flying of a suspected Chinese spy balloon over the United States, two US officials told CNN Friday, in what marks a significant new phase in the tensions between Washington and Beijing. The Chinese...
Why the US hasn't shot down the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon, according to officials
As the US and its Canadian partners continue to monitor a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon floating above the northern United States, one question stands out among the rest: Why hasn't it been shot down?. Officials have said that the balloon's path carries it over a "number of sensitive sites" in...
America's top cyber diplomat says his Twitter account was hacked
America's top cybersecurity diplomat Nate Fick said his personal Twitter account was hacked, calling it part of the "perils of the job." Fick tweeted the news from his personal account Saturday evening. It was not clear who was responsible for the hack or if they had made any unauthorized posts...
US fighter jets shoot down Chinese spy balloon off East Coast
US military fighter jets shot down the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon over the Atlantic Ocean off the Eastern Seaboard of the United States, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirmed Saturday. The operation ended a remarkable public drama that prompted a diplomatic fallout between Washington and Beijing, as the American public tracked...
North Carolina Supreme Court will rehear redistricting, voter ID cases that GOP had lost
The North Carolina Supreme Court, which flipped to a Republican majority with last year's elections, said Friday it would rehear a redistricting case and a voter ID case -- cases that the state's GOP legislature had lost when they were previously before the state's highest court. The redistricting case has...
Buttigieg says he won't seek US Senate seat in Michigan in 2024
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Sunday he will not run for the open US Senate seat in Michigan in 2024, in his most direct answer to date ruling out a potential bid. "No," Buttigieg said when asked by CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union" if he would seek...
Republicans elevate 'parental rights' as top issue while looking to outflank each other heading into 2024
Republican presidential hopefuls have begun casting themselves as impassioned defenders of "parental rights," turning schoolbooks and curricula, doctors' offices, and sports leagues into a new political battleground as they work to distinguish themselves ahead of the 2024 GOP primary. The issue had already emerged as a major vein in the...
Koch network plans to back a Republican -- other than Donald Trump -- in the 2024 presidential primary
The deep-pocketed network associated with billionaire Charles Koch is preparing to throw its money and weight behind a single Republican candidate in the 2024 presidential primary -- in a move that could significantly reshape the GOP field. Americans for Prosperity Action, the main political arm of the Koch network, "is...
Republicans across the country push legislation to restrict drag show performances
A slew of bills, mostly in Republican-led states, are looking to restrict or prohibit drag show performances in the presence of children, part of a larger fight over a burgeoning culture war issue. Republicans say the performances expose children to sexual themes and imagery that are inappropriate, a claim rejected...
Apparent cyberattack forces Florida hospital system to divert some emergency patients to other facilities
An apparent cyberattack has forced a network of Florida health care organizations to send some emergency patients to other facilities and to cancel some non-emergency surgeries, the health care network said Friday. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare, which operates a 772-bed hospital and multiple specialty care centers, said an "IT security issue"...
A look at China's history of spying in the US
The suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that violated American airspace this week has fueled a diplomatic crisis with the postponement of Secretary of State Antony Blinken's planned trip to Beijing. But the two countries have a long history of spying on each other. The US has sought to collect its own...
