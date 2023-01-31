ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

'There is only so much patience one can have': Biden appears to back off vow to punish Saudi Arabia

Several months after President Joe Biden promised Saudi Arabia would suffer "consequences" after the Saudi-led OPEC+ oil cartel unexpectedly announced it would cut production, the Biden administration has no plans to take proactive steps to punish -- let alone significantly reorient its posture toward -- the oil-rich Middle East kingdom, multiple sources on Capitol Hill and in the administration tell CNN.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

America's top cyber diplomat says his Twitter account was hacked

America's top cybersecurity diplomat Nate Fick said his personal Twitter account was hacked, calling it part of the "perils of the job." Fick tweeted the news from his personal account Saturday evening. It was not clear who was responsible for the hack or if they had made any unauthorized posts...
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

US fighter jets shoot down Chinese spy balloon off East Coast

US military fighter jets shot down the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon over the Atlantic Ocean off the Eastern Seaboard of the United States, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirmed Saturday. The operation ended a remarkable public drama that prompted a diplomatic fallout between Washington and Beijing, as the American public tracked...
MARYLAND STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Buttigieg says he won't seek US Senate seat in Michigan in 2024

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Sunday he will not run for the open US Senate seat in Michigan in 2024, in his most direct answer to date ruling out a potential bid. "No," Buttigieg said when asked by CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union" if he would seek...
MICHIGAN STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Republicans elevate 'parental rights' as top issue while looking to outflank each other heading into 2024

Republican presidential hopefuls have begun casting themselves as impassioned defenders of "parental rights," turning schoolbooks and curricula, doctors' offices, and sports leagues into a new political battleground as they work to distinguish themselves ahead of the 2024 GOP primary. The issue had already emerged as a major vein in the...
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Apparent cyberattack forces Florida hospital system to divert some emergency patients to other facilities

An apparent cyberattack has forced a network of Florida health care organizations to send some emergency patients to other facilities and to cancel some non-emergency surgeries, the health care network said Friday. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare, which operates a 772-bed hospital and multiple specialty care centers, said an "IT security issue"...
FLORIDA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

A look at China's history of spying in the US

The suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that violated American airspace this week has fueled a diplomatic crisis with the postponement of Secretary of State Antony Blinken's planned trip to Beijing. But the two countries have a long history of spying on each other. The US has sought to collect its own...
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy