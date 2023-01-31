Read full article on original website
Turnto10.com
Woonsocket drug bust nets fentanyl, marijuana and 2 suspects
Woonsocket police said Friday that they arrested two people and seized about 12 kilos of fentanyl in a drug bust. Woonsocket's Narcotics Unit and a DEA task force executed search warrants Thursday to search properties on Mason Street and South Main Street. Police said officers seized 6 to 7 kilos...
ABC6.com
Family party in Cranston ends with domestic dispute, multiple arrests
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A family party in Cranston took a turn for the worse when a domestic dispute resulted in two arrests. Cranston Police Department Maj. Todd Patalano said an officer at the scene called for immediate back-up as he “engaged physically” with multiple people who were under the influence.
Turnto10.com
Officer fires shot at armed woman later found dead in Easton home
EASTON, Mass. (WJAR) — Massachusetts authorities are investigating after a woman was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Easton on Sunday. Easton Police Chief Keith Boone said an Ashland resident called 911 at about 11:30 a.m. asking for a well-being check on a relative at a home on Spooner Street in Easton.
fallriverreporter.com
Leader of Massachusetts drug-trafficking organization facing decades in prison after 2,000g of cocaine, 3,000g of fentanyl, 5,000g of meth, $72,000 seized
BOSTON – The leader of a Massachusetts drug-trafficking organization agreed to plead guilty this week to gun and drug offenses. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 26-year-old Kevin Cardoso of Brockton pleaded guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition; one count of possession with intent to distribute over 500 grams of cocaine, over 400 grams of fentanyl and over 500 grams of methamphetamine; and one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute over 500 grams of cocaine, over 400 grams of fentanyl and over 500 grams of methamphetamine. The Court deferred acceptance of the proposed plea agreement until sentencing, which U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns scheduled sentencing for June 1, 2023. Cardoso was initially arrested and charged by criminal complaint in December 2021. He was subsequently charged by an Information on Jan. 17, 2023.
Turnto10.com
Cranston police seek to identify 2 women accused of shoplifting
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Cranston police are seeking help from the public in finding two women accused of stealing from the Sunglass Hut in the Garden City Center. The two women allegedly snuck numerous pairs of sunglasses at 3 p.m. last Sunday. The items taken from the store are...
Turnto10.com
Overnight shooting in Pawtucket sends 1 to hospital
One person was shot in Pawtucket just after midnight on Sunday. Pawtucket police say a male suffered a single, non-life threatening gunshot wound to his leg. A shell casing was located at the scene on Chandler Avenue. The victim was transported to Rhode Island Hospital. Police have yet to name...
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island/Mass. officials: Dominican national facing deportation after admitting to involvement in drug conspiracy, several kilos seized
A Dominican national detained on drug trafficking charges since March 28, 2022, admitted recently to a federal judge that he acted as a member of a criminal drug conspiracy when he attempted to retrieve U.S. Priority Mail packages containing cocaine intended for later distribution, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.
frmedia.org
Two City Men Charged in Cocaine Drug Bust
Two Fall River men have been arrested in connection with a state and local drug investigation. From Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn. An ongoing investigation being led by the Massachusetts State Police Narcotics Unit assigned to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office resulted in the arrest Monday of two Fall River men and the seizure of more than five-and-a-half kilos of cocaine, two illegals guns and more than $28,000 in cash.
Pawtucket police investigating shooting
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Pawtucket police are investigating a shooting that happened late Saturday night. According to Det. Sgt. Christopher LeFort, a man was found at a home on Chandler Ave., suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. Officers did find a shell casing located at the scene. The victim, who is not being […]
ABC6.com
2 men arrested after police seize over 5,500 grams of cocaine, guns, cash
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Two Fall River men were arrested after police seized over 5,500 grams of cocaine, two illegal guns, and over $28,000 in cash. Daniel Ferrer, 60, and Santos Amezquita , 73, were arrested after search warrants were executed at three different Fall River addresses, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn.
ABC6.com
Man was arrested in New Bedford after four hour standoff
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A man was taken into custody by New Bedford police following a four hour standoff. Lt. Scott Carola said that officers were conducting an investigation Thursday that led them to an apartment on County Street. They went to the residence to arrest 48-year-old Anthony...
ABC6.com
Man arrested on drug charges in Pawtucket arraigned Thursday
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Anthony Oliveira, who is facing several drug charges after being arrested in Pawtucket Wednesday following a shooting on Pidge Ave. was arraigned in Providence District Court. Pawtucket police said Wednesday that a man was hospitalized after being shot in the chest twice. Oliveira was taken...
newbedfordguide.com
More charges brought against four Boston Police Officers involved in overtime fraud scheme
‘Four Boston Police Officers have been charged in a superseding indictment in connection with an ongoing investigation of overtime fraud at the Boston Police Department’s (BPD) evidence warehouse. Lieutenant Timothy Torigian, 57, of Walpole; Sergeant Robert Twitchell (retired), 61, of Norton; Officer Henry Doherty (retired), 64, of Dorchester; and...
Police: Man arrested, caught carrying machine gun following shots fired incident in Worcester
The incident is still under investigation and police are asking anyone with information to contact them.
Turnto10.com
Man detained on drug charges following Pawtucket shooting to appear in court
(WJAR) — A man detained on drug charges following a Pawtucket shooting on Wednesday will be arraigned in court on Thursday. The Pawtucket Police say they detained the man after responding to a call for a gunshot victim at a home on Pidge Avenue on Wednesday. The victim was...
ABC6.com
Fall River man sentenced to serve up to 10 years in prison for assaulting girlfriend
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A Fall River man was sentenced to serve up to 10 years in prison for beating, robbing, and sexually assaulting his girlfriend. Earlier this week, Shaun Medeiros, 39, pleaded guilty to numerous charges, including domestic assault and battery, strangulation, and assault and battery on a police officer.
Police recover body at Burrillville pond
BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — Burrillville police and Harrisville firefighters recovered a woman’s body at the Little Round Top Pond on Brook Road in Burrillville on Sunday. Police responded to the scene after they received a report at 10:48 a.m. of a body partially submerged in the water, according to Colonel Stephen Lynch. The case is […]
ABC6.com
Man arrested on drug charges after shooting in Pawtucket held without
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A man who’s facing several drug charges after being arrested in Pawtucket following a shooting was held without bail Thursday. Anthony Oliveira was arrested Wednesday on Pidge Avenue. Pawtucket police said Wednesday that a man was hospitalized after being shot in the chest twice.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police Detectives charge 60 year-old man with trafficking in Fentanyl
“On January 31, 2023, detectives assigned to the Organized Crime Intelligence Bureau executed a search warrant at 167 Acushnet Ave., #205 (St. James Place). The target of the investigation was Mr. IBRAHIMA SAKHO, 60. Following a search of the apartment, SAKHO was found to be in possession of 116 grams...
ABC6.com
New Bedford man pleads guilty to breaking and entering, larceny charges
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A 33-year-old man was sentenced to prison for breaking into two homes in New Bedford, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office. Joel Reyes pleaded guilty last Friday to charges of breaking and entering during the nighttime, breaking and entering during the...
