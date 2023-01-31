Read full article on original website
We Now Know When Rochester’s Bed Bath and Beyond Store is Closing
Last week, we heard the news that Bed Bath & Beyond were going to close another 80+ stores throughout the United States. Stores in Illinois, Iowa, were on the list but we thought that the Rochester, Minnesota store was safe. Unfortunately, it is not. Rochester, Minnesota Bed Bath & Beyond...
These Minnesota + Wisconsin Cities Make Top 10 List To Live Without A Car In The US
Don't have a car? Maybe consider moving to a place with great public transportation. A new study is out that ranks major cities in the United States and how easy it is to live in them without owning a car. How the study was put together. The study was done...
It Could Cost More To Enjoy Minnesota’s Great Outdoors This Year
Get ready to pay more to get out and use Minnesota state parks and rec areas later this year. If you ask me, one of the best things about living here in Minnesota is the natural beauty our state possesses, and the 75 different state parks and recreation areas that exist for us to get out and take advantage of the great outdoors. My wife and I love to take our dogs on hikes at state parks here in our own backyard, like Whitewater State Park in Altura and Carley State Park near Plainview.
Rochester Home Lost in Overnight Fire
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Fire Fighters braved sub-zero temperatures to battle a mobile home fire early Friday morning. Crews were called to Bob’s Trailer Court in the 1900 block of Marion Rd. Southeast shortly before 12:20 a.m. The first firefighters to arrive found what was described as heavy fire and smoke coming from several openings in the home, according to a news release from the Rochester Fire Department.
Huge List of Amazing Rochester Restaurants from A to Z
One of the silliest arguments couples have is deciding where to eat. In Minnesota, it is even worse because everyone is trying to be nice with our answers and so we do the whole back and forth of "No, you pick." Half an hour later you are still giving the other person a chance to make up their mind as you are still sitting on your couch as your stomach is growling.
Minnesota Restaurant Recognized For ‘Once In A Lifetime’ Meal
"This was such a beautiful experience that was so special I almost got a little emotional." The quote above comes from an article on Eat This, Not That and was made by someone who had recently enjoyed an incredible meal at a special Minnesota restaurant. It was a very memorable meal for that diner. And, that meal has been recognized as the 'once in a lifetime' meal here in Minnesota.
When is Spring in Minnesota? The Answer Summed Up in One Funny Meme
With the cold spell we've had the last few days, with wind chills around 30 below at times, you've probably asked yourself. When is spring? Actually if you're like me, you've probably asked many times over, when is summer? But one season at a time, right?. Technically, spring is to...
Horrific Video Everyone in Minnesota Should Watch About Winter Weather
I have no idea what the snow totals have been in Minnesota so far this year but I feel like we've had enough. My family in Iowa said they got 8 inches in one day. My daughter in Wisconsin literally brushed inches of snow off of her car one day because it snowed so much. Every state in the midwest, including Illinois, the Dakota's, and Nebraska have been dumped on this year and before the next round of snow comes, there is one huge reminder that every driver needs to know...because it seems like quite a few people didn't get the memo.
Olmsted County Sees Overall Drop in Speeding Tickets
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a drop in overall speeding citations. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety focused on speed enforcement last year after the state saw traffic deaths increase in 2020 and 2021 with speed being the main factor in the deadly crashes. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office took part in a statewide speed crackdown last July, in which deputies issued the most speeding citations of any non-Twin Cities county.
Best Buy Closing This Popular Store in Minnesota
The store closings continue across the Land of 10,000 Lakes, with Best Buy now being the latest chain to announce it is set to close a popular location. While we're finally done with many parts of the pandemic, some of the long-term economic impacts are still being felt across the country, including here in the North Star State. While many stores still stayed open during the shutdowns of 2020, consumers became accustomed to doing more shopping online. And as a result, many retail chains are suddenly closing store locations without much notice.
Walz Orders Flags to Half-Staff
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Flags in Minnesota are at half-staff today in honor of Four Chaplains Day. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has directed flags at all state buildings to be flown at half-staff Friday, February 3rd, in recognition of the 80th anniversary of Four Chaplains Day. On February 3rd,...
Chilling Details From Day When Little Boy Injured at MOA in Minnesota
Pray." - Kari Hoffman. I was at work when I heard the news about the little boy thrown off the balcony at the Mall of America and I just sat at the microphone speechless. So many questions were rolling through my head but I know I and so many others were just praying and hoping the little boy would be ok from that fall.
Minnesota Police Save Puppy Thrown from Stolen Vehicle
This story makes me hate people and love people all in the same breath. Some people did something absolutely terrible to a defenseless animal. But a group of Minnesota police officers did the right thing and were able to help the animal involved. This is how police officers should do...
Minnesota Restaurant Has the Most Insane, Limited-Time Bloody Mary
People who love their bloody marys really LOVE their bloody marys. And bloody marys can be so versatile with how you make them. There are different levels of spice, you can add so many different toppings to it. And there's one restaurant in Minnesota where their bloody mary topping game is on point.
Monday’s Powerball Jackpot Climbs After No Winner Saturday
Undated (KROC-AM News)- The Powerball jackpot is on the rise after no jackpot winner was drawn Saturday night. The numbers pulled Saturday were 2-8-15-19 with a Powerball of 10. The jackpot for Saturday night’s drawing was $740 million or a cash option of $380.1 million. No jackpot winner on...
Four Charged for Assault, Theft Outside of Rochester Business
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office filed charges against four people Thursday in connection to a reported fight and robbery outside of a Rochester business last December. The criminal complaint in the case says on December 18 Rochester police officers took the report of a past...
Scam Impersonating Olmsted County Captain Reported in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam involving someone impersonating a captain in their office. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said Thursday morning that no one has reported falling for it so far, but cautions victims of scams often don’t report them out of embarrassment. The sheriff’s office also issued a warning about the scam on its Facebook page.
Beautiful Minnesota Wedding Dress Has Been Worn by Four Generations
Weddings have lots of traditions attached to them. Some people participate in traditions that align with their religious beliefs, others wear something worn by a family member on their wedding day. The latter is what's been going on over the past four generations in this Minnesota family. Anna and her...
DWI Suspect Crashes at Stewartville School During School Day
Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- A woman accused of having a blood-alcohol concentration four times over the legal limit is set to face charges after her vehicle crashed into a snowbank at an elementary school in Stewartville. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain Tim Parkin said Thursday that deputies were dispatched to the...
Over 2.5 Million Pounds Of Meat And Poultry From Iowa Recalled
A packaging defect in meat and poultry products is causing over 2.5 million pounds of product to be recalled from an Iowa plant. Conagra Brands, Inc, which is headquartered in Chicago, is known for brands such as Slim Jim, Reddi Wip, Hunts, Swiss Miss, and more. The current recall is for meat and poultry from an Iowa establishment of Conagra Brands.
