ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
KFIL Radio

It Could Cost More To Enjoy Minnesota’s Great Outdoors This Year

Get ready to pay more to get out and use Minnesota state parks and rec areas later this year. If you ask me, one of the best things about living here in Minnesota is the natural beauty our state possesses, and the 75 different state parks and recreation areas that exist for us to get out and take advantage of the great outdoors. My wife and I love to take our dogs on hikes at state parks here in our own backyard, like Whitewater State Park in Altura and Carley State Park near Plainview.
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

Rochester Home Lost in Overnight Fire

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Fire Fighters braved sub-zero temperatures to battle a mobile home fire early Friday morning. Crews were called to Bob’s Trailer Court in the 1900 block of Marion Rd. Southeast shortly before 12:20 a.m. The first firefighters to arrive found what was described as heavy fire and smoke coming from several openings in the home, according to a news release from the Rochester Fire Department.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Huge List of Amazing Rochester Restaurants from A to Z

One of the silliest arguments couples have is deciding where to eat. In Minnesota, it is even worse because everyone is trying to be nice with our answers and so we do the whole back and forth of "No, you pick." Half an hour later you are still giving the other person a chance to make up their mind as you are still sitting on your couch as your stomach is growling.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Minnesota Restaurant Recognized For ‘Once In A Lifetime’ Meal

"This was such a beautiful experience that was so special I almost got a little emotional." The quote above comes from an article on Eat This, Not That and was made by someone who had recently enjoyed an incredible meal at a special Minnesota restaurant. It was a very memorable meal for that diner. And, that meal has been recognized as the 'once in a lifetime' meal here in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

Horrific Video Everyone in Minnesota Should Watch About Winter Weather

I have no idea what the snow totals have been in Minnesota so far this year but I feel like we've had enough. My family in Iowa said they got 8 inches in one day. My daughter in Wisconsin literally brushed inches of snow off of her car one day because it snowed so much. Every state in the midwest, including Illinois, the Dakota's, and Nebraska have been dumped on this year and before the next round of snow comes, there is one huge reminder that every driver needs to know...because it seems like quite a few people didn't get the memo.
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

Olmsted County Sees Overall Drop in Speeding Tickets

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a drop in overall speeding citations. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety focused on speed enforcement last year after the state saw traffic deaths increase in 2020 and 2021 with speed being the main factor in the deadly crashes. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office took part in a statewide speed crackdown last July, in which deputies issued the most speeding citations of any non-Twin Cities county.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KFIL Radio

Best Buy Closing This Popular Store in Minnesota

The store closings continue across the Land of 10,000 Lakes, with Best Buy now being the latest chain to announce it is set to close a popular location. While we're finally done with many parts of the pandemic, some of the long-term economic impacts are still being felt across the country, including here in the North Star State. While many stores still stayed open during the shutdowns of 2020, consumers became accustomed to doing more shopping online. And as a result, many retail chains are suddenly closing store locations without much notice.
SHAKOPEE, MN
KFIL Radio

Walz Orders Flags to Half-Staff

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Flags in Minnesota are at half-staff today in honor of Four Chaplains Day. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has directed flags at all state buildings to be flown at half-staff Friday, February 3rd, in recognition of the 80th anniversary of Four Chaplains Day. On February 3rd,...
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

Four Charged for Assault, Theft Outside of Rochester Business

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office filed charges against four people Thursday in connection to a reported fight and robbery outside of a Rochester business last December. The criminal complaint in the case says on December 18 Rochester police officers took the report of a past...
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Scam Impersonating Olmsted County Captain Reported in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam involving someone impersonating a captain in their office. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said Thursday morning that no one has reported falling for it so far, but cautions victims of scams often don’t report them out of embarrassment. The sheriff’s office also issued a warning about the scam on its Facebook page.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

DWI Suspect Crashes at Stewartville School During School Day

Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- A woman accused of having a blood-alcohol concentration four times over the legal limit is set to face charges after her vehicle crashed into a snowbank at an elementary school in Stewartville. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain Tim Parkin said Thursday that deputies were dispatched to the...
STEWARTVILLE, MN
KFIL Radio

Over 2.5 Million Pounds Of Meat And Poultry From Iowa Recalled

A packaging defect in meat and poultry products is causing over 2.5 million pounds of product to be recalled from an Iowa plant. Conagra Brands, Inc, which is headquartered in Chicago, is known for brands such as Slim Jim, Reddi Wip, Hunts, Swiss Miss, and more. The current recall is for meat and poultry from an Iowa establishment of Conagra Brands.
FORT MADISON, IA
KFIL Radio

KFIL Radio

Rochester, MN
7K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.1/1060 KFIL plays the very BEST in country's greatest hits, farm reports, and high school sports. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://kfilradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy