KCBY
Oregon man arrested after alleged crime spree in Happy Valley
ANDERSON, Calif. — Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) sent out a press release on Saturday, announcing the arrest of an Oregon man who they say was on a "crime spree" in Happy Valley Friday evening. Officers say that around 4:34 p.m. on Friday, deputies were dispatched to a report...
KCBY
Police: Coos Bay man with two valid warrants arrested during traffic stop
COOS BAY, Ore. — Friday evening Deputy H. Francis with the Coos County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) was patrolling the area of Bunker Hill when she witnessed a traffic violation that occurred directly in front of her vehicle. According to CCSO, Deputy Francis initiated a standard traffic stop, resulting in...
kezi.com
Coos Bay man accused of violating restraining order arrested
COOS BAY, Ore. -- A man who had allegedly violated a restraining order multiple times was arrested Thursday afternoon after shutting the door on deputies who showed up to his house, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the CCSO, deputies got a call from a female victim...
KCBY
Coos County Police arrest Coos Bay man after he had broken into ex-girlfriends home
COOS BAY, Ore. — The Coos County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) arrested a Coos Bay man after he had broken into his ex-girlfriends home and assaulted her. CCSO says on January 29 their dispatch center received a call about an assault that had occurred on Wygant Road, near the City of Coos Bay.
KCBY
Sheriff: Roseburg driver dies after crashing into tree, then being run over by his vehicle
UMPQUA, Ore. — A 60-year-old Roseburg man died in Umpqua Saturday evening after he had crashed and then was run over by his vehicle, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported. Around 5:40 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 5), 9-1-1 dispatchers received information of an injury crash in the 12000-block of Hubbard...
KCBY
Trial date set for Coos County woman accused in baby's death
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — A trial date is set for 27-year-old Hayley Steele, the Myrtle Point woman charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of a 10-month-old Coos County boy. At a Friday hearing, a judge scheduled Steele's trial to start February 5, 2024. Steele did not enter...
KCBY
Garage fire in Coos Bay caused by accidental electrical issue, officials say
COOS BAY, Ore. — Around 9:20 a.m. Sunday (Feb. 5), the North Coos Dispatch Center received a call for a possible garage fire at 1631 Juniper Avenue. "Initial reports were from a third party that stated that there was possibly a fire in the garage and the occupant was not able to open the garage to investigate," the Coos Bay Fire Dept. said.
kezi.com
Alcohol may have contributed to fatal car wreck, Douglas County deputies say
MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. -- Alcohol is believed to be a contributor to the death of a 22-year-old man in a car crash Thursday evening, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. According to the DCSO, dispatchers heard a report of a single-vehicle crash on Dole Road outside of Myrtle Creek just after 8:30 p.m. on February 2. Deputies said they went out to the scene to find a red SUV that had rolled over onto its top. Emergency personnel responding to the scene found the sole occupant, Conner Jones, 22, of Myrtle Creek, deceased within the vehicle.
KCBY
Myrtle Creek man killed in rollover crash on Dole Road
MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. — A Myrtle Creek man was killed Thursday evening when his vehicle rolled over on Dole Road, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported in a media release. Shortly after 8:30 p.m., 911 dispatchers received a report of a single vehicle crash in the 1300 block of...
KDRV
BREAKING: police say manhunt suspect killed two Sunny Valley men and himself
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- Oregon State Police and Josephine County's Sheriff say today a Wolf Creek man who led a week-long police manhunt killed two Sunny Valley men before his capture. Police say today Benjamin Obadiah Foster is dead today. Grants Pass Police Chief Warren Hensman says today Foster ended...
KCBY
Coos County Jail visitation reopens February 15
The Coos County Jail will reopen to visitors after two years of tight COVID protocols. The jail is slated to open February 15, with one day of visitation allowed each week for adults in custody. "Thankfully, as we're coming to the end of the COVID restrictions, it allowed us to...
KTVL
Multiple agencies search for attempted murder suspect between Roseburg and Eugene
Lane County, Ore. — Multiple law enforcement agencies were looking for attempted murder suspect Benjamin Foster in between Roseburg and Eugene Tuesday morning. The search was confirmed by News10's sister station in Eugene. According to Lieutenant Jeff Hattersley, spokesperson for the Grants Pass Police Department, the U.S. Marshalls Service...
KDRV
One-lane traffic persists for U.S. Highway 101 drivers in Curry County
CURRY COUNTY, Ore. -- Oregon Department of Transportation says today U.S. Highway 101 remains narrowed to one lane at milepost 312 in Curry County. That's where the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) built a temporary lane at the Arizona Slide last month, near Arizona Beach State Recreation Site along Oregon's Pacific Ocean coast.
ijpr.org
Southwest Coast county commissioners select Court Boice to fill vacant state representative seat
The seat was left open after commissioners selected the previous representative, David Brock Smith, to fill another vacancy in the state senate in early January. Four Republican nominees made their case in front of the Curry, Coos and Douglas county commissioners. Commissioners overwhelmingly appointed Court Boice to the seat, with...
focushillsboro.com
Five Oregon Cities To Receive Almost $1.7 Million In Federal Road Safety Money
More than $1.7 million in federal funds has been obtained to enhance street safety in five Oregon cities, Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley said on Thursday. The money comes from President Biden’s infrastructure package and its accompanying Safe Streets for All program run by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Over the next five years, the federal government will allocate $5 billion to state, municipal, and tribal programs that aim to reduce traffic fatalities and serious injuries by improving the design of roads, crosswalks, and sidewalks across the country.
kcfmradio.com
Mapleton Dispute; Water District for Mapleton Rescinds Water Boil Notice; Gas Prices; Wine and Chowder
A dispute in Mapleton ended with one individual being transported to the hospital. On Monday Lane County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to multiple calls of a report of a dispute and a possible discharge of a firearm. Deputies arrived at a residence in the 11,700 block of Maple Ave in Mapleton and came in contact with 23 year old Steen Joseph Hardt. Hardt stated that he had been in a dispute with his father and struck him in the head with a frying pan and a replica firearm. Deputies found a man inside with a laceration on his head and located a broken cast iron pan and a broken replica firearm. There was no evidence that a firearm had been discharged during the dispute. Hardt was taken into custody on charges of Assault in the second degree and unlawful use of a weapon. He was lodged at the Lane County Jail. The Victim was transported to Peace Harbor hospital.
kpic
Full animal shelter leads to call for pet parents in Coos County
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Coos County Animal Shelter says it's full, and there's a growing need for people willing to adopt a pet. "We are not allowed to close our doors to any of the Coos County residents, so yes, if strays come or owner surrenders come, we do have to admit them, but all the shelters are full," said Jaclyn Rosenburg, Coos County Animal Shelter operator.
yachatsnews.com
Eight coastal chambers — including Yachats, Waldport and Newport — get $201,000 in grants for tourism accessibility studies
If you use a wheelchair or a cane, or a hearing aid or special eyeglasses, how easy — or tough — is it to fully enjoy a visit to the Oregon coast? And to visit more often, stay longer and pump more money into the economies of Yachats, Waldport and surrounding towns?
themarshfieldtimes.com
Coos County on Ice
Downtown North Bend opened a synthetic ice skating rink in late November of last year, located on Union Street. From Wednesday to Friday, it’s open 4-8 p.m., and on Saturdays from 12a.m.-4p.m. For those interested and under 14 years old, a simple waiver must be signed by a legal guardian who must also accompany the minor. To rent a pair of skates, the fee is $5.
kcfmradio.com
Trash Days Could Change; Internships; Community Input Sought; One Antibody No Longer Effective
Customers of Central Coast Disposal, one of the garbage pick-up services in the area, received post cards this week from the other local service advising them of a change coming to the billing system and possibly to garbage pickup days. Brian Enochian, with County Transfer and Recycling, says that’s because County Transfer bought out Central Coast late last year and they’ve been working out the details of combining the two customer data bases.
