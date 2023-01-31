ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
B102.7

South Dakota Winter Proves Difficult for Wildlife

One of the favorite conversation starters for the past few months here in Sioux Dakota has been, what a crazy winter we've had this year. OK. You're right, the phrases to describe our winter has been much more colorful than that. Sailor Blushing kind of phrases. It has been a tough winter. But what's it been like for the animals out in the wild? Difficult.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Sioux Falls Brewery Lands on Nationwide “Must Visit” List

Sioux Falls is home to a ton of unique restaurants, breweries, and tourist destinations. Recently, one brewery in the Sioux Empire was recognized nationally as a 'must visit' during a trip to our great city. WoodGrain Brewing, which is located in historic downtown Sioux Falls, was noted in the recent...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Starting A Biz Is Hard, But It Just Got Easier In Sioux Falls

Startup Sioux Falls is opening its newly renovated $1.3 million downtown headquarters and it's amazing!. It's been a long evolution to get where Startup Sioux Falls is today in the historic building at 100 E. Sixth Street downtown. The metamorphosis of Startup Sioux Falls's new location in the remolded and...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Bed Bath & Beyond to Close Additional Iowa, Minnesota Stores

Iowa and Minnesota, already scheduled to see three Bed Bath & Beyond locations close in 2023, got more bad news from the reeling retail giant this week. Business Insider is reporting that Bed Bath & Beyond is adding another 141 stores to its existing list of store closings, pushing the total to nearly 300 stores across the nation.
MINNESOTA STATE
B102.7

A Sioux Falls Church’s Free Gift Cards are to Remind People ‘Life is a Gift’

King of Glory Chruch in Sioux Falls has launched a program to "... remind you that your life is amazing." Senior Pastor Rich Merkouris says in a video at LifeIsAGiftSF.com, "We want to give you a free gift, with no strings attached." Adding that anyone can feel like they forget their value, especially during tough times. So, King of Glory church is giving out free reminders.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Sioux Falls Lincoln High School Student to Perform at Carnegie Hall

Heaven knows South Dakota has turned out some highly talented folks throughout the years. If you have any doubts, you need to look no further than people like Tom Brokaw, Adam Vinatieri, Mary Hart, Bob Barker, Myron Floren, January Jones, Becky Hammon, Mike Miller, Cheryl Ladd, Gary Owens, Mamie Van Doren, Chad Greenway, Sparky Anderson, Brock Lesnar, I mean the list just goes on and on and on.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

B102.7

Sioux Falls, SD
7K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

B102.7 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy