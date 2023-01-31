Read full article on original website
South Dakota Winter Proves Difficult for Wildlife
One of the favorite conversation starters for the past few months here in Sioux Dakota has been, what a crazy winter we've had this year. OK. You're right, the phrases to describe our winter has been much more colorful than that. Sailor Blushing kind of phrases. It has been a tough winter. But what's it been like for the animals out in the wild? Difficult.
You Can Win Free Food By Proposing At This Sioux Falls Restaurant
Love is in the air this month with Valentine's Day around the corner. Couples around the Sioux Empire are trying to plan the perfect romantic evening to celebrate each other. One restaurant chain in Sioux Falls is taking this date night to the next level. If you're thinking about proposing...
Sioux Falls Brewery Lands on Nationwide “Must Visit” List
Sioux Falls is home to a ton of unique restaurants, breweries, and tourist destinations. Recently, one brewery in the Sioux Empire was recognized nationally as a 'must visit' during a trip to our great city. WoodGrain Brewing, which is located in historic downtown Sioux Falls, was noted in the recent...
Woo At the Zoo in Sioux Falls, Amazing Date Night All About the Birds and Bees!
The new "Woo At the Zoo" event at the Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls on Saturday, February 11, at 6 PM, isn't just about romance. Well, okay, it kind of is, but we're mostly talking animal romance here. Along with the delightful wine and appetizers, prepare yourself for an...
Starting A Biz Is Hard, But It Just Got Easier In Sioux Falls
Startup Sioux Falls is opening its newly renovated $1.3 million downtown headquarters and it's amazing!. It's been a long evolution to get where Startup Sioux Falls is today in the historic building at 100 E. Sixth Street downtown. The metamorphosis of Startup Sioux Falls's new location in the remolded and...
Bed Bath & Beyond to Close Additional Iowa, Minnesota Stores
Iowa and Minnesota, already scheduled to see three Bed Bath & Beyond locations close in 2023, got more bad news from the reeling retail giant this week. Business Insider is reporting that Bed Bath & Beyond is adding another 141 stores to its existing list of store closings, pushing the total to nearly 300 stores across the nation.
A Sioux Falls Church’s Free Gift Cards are to Remind People ‘Life is a Gift’
King of Glory Chruch in Sioux Falls has launched a program to "... remind you that your life is amazing." Senior Pastor Rich Merkouris says in a video at LifeIsAGiftSF.com, "We want to give you a free gift, with no strings attached." Adding that anyone can feel like they forget their value, especially during tough times. So, King of Glory church is giving out free reminders.
Sioux Falls Burger Battle: Chef Lance’s ‘The Big Bison Burger’
January in Sioux Falls only means one thing...Burger Battle! This year's Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle is pretty intense. 32 savory burgers from local Sioux Falls restaurants are looking for your stomachs and votes. When it comes to burgers, there definitely is one for everyone, especially in Sioux Falls! Sponsored...
Sioux Falls ‘Citizens’ Police Academy’ Registration Now Open
Sioux Falls is giving you a chance to channel your inner Tackleberry with the start of the New Year. The Sioux Falls Police Department has just opened up the application window for its 2023 Citizens’ Police Academy. They aren't looking for a wannabe Mahoney, Hightower, and Jones, but they...
Sioux Falls Lincoln High School Student to Perform at Carnegie Hall
Heaven knows South Dakota has turned out some highly talented folks throughout the years. If you have any doubts, you need to look no further than people like Tom Brokaw, Adam Vinatieri, Mary Hart, Bob Barker, Myron Floren, January Jones, Becky Hammon, Mike Miller, Cheryl Ladd, Gary Owens, Mamie Van Doren, Chad Greenway, Sparky Anderson, Brock Lesnar, I mean the list just goes on and on and on.
The Bulls and Broncs Return to Sioux Empire Fairgrounds
The bulls and the broncs and the athletes who ride them are coming back to Sioux Falls. Check out Bulls and Broncs at The W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds Friday and Saturday, February 10 and 11, 2023. Korkow Rodeos is once again loading up the rough stock and is the Stock Contractor...
