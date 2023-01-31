ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

NBC Connecticut

Stanley Black & Decker Steps Up to Help Habitat for Humanity After Recent Burglary

One local company is stepping up to help a local nonprofit in its time of need. New Britain-based Stanley Black & Decker is donating a plethora of DeWalt tools to help Habitat for Humanity's Community Avenue location in Hartford bounce back after it was burglarized early last month, including a table saw, a saw stand, and a sliding miter saw.
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

State Police Respond to Crash on I-91 South Near Mass. Border

State Police are responding to a crash on Interstate 91 south on the border of Connecticut and Massachusetts. Troopers said the crash is on the highway in Enfield near the border of Mass. It's unclear how many vehicles are involved in the crash. There's no word on if anyone is...
ENFIELD, CT
NBC Connecticut

SILVER ALERTS: Married Couple Reported Missing From Hartford

Connecticut State Police have issued Silver Alerts for a married couple who is missing from Hartford. State police said 77-year-old John Wolak and his wife, 73-year-old Barbara Wolak, have been missing since Saturday. John is described as being 5-foot 11-inches tall and 210 pounds. He has grey hair and blue...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Shot While at Bus Stop in New Haven

A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot while at a bus stop in New Haven on Saturday afternoon. Officers were called to Munson Street after getting a report of a shooting around 4:45 p.m. A resident had reported that a person was on a trampoline in a back yard and had been shot.
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

2 Seriously Injured in East Windsor Crash

Two people have serious injuries after a crash in East Windsor late Saturday night. Emergency crews were called to the crash on Warehouse Point in front of 55 Newberry Road shortly before midnight. According to firefighters, two people suffered serious injuries. Both people needed to be extricated from the vehicle.
EAST WINDSOR, CT
NBC Connecticut

Waterbury Police Arrest Suspect After Violent Struggle on City Street

Waterbury police arrested a man Thursday afternoon while investigating a report of a man loading a firearm and causing a disturbance. Police said the man was found with a loaded gun and the suspect and a police officer were both taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries. Police...
WATERBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Frozen Water Poses Issue for Crews Battling Oxford Fire

The frigid weather hampered a large response to a house fire in Oxford Friday night. Officials say the fire broke out around 7:45 on Jensen Farm Road and crews remained on scene for about eleven hours working to quell the flames, which had already extended through the roof. Thankfully, the...
OXFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Crash on Route 7 in Norwalk Turns Into Homicide Investigation

Route 7 north and part of both sides of Interstate 95 in Norwalk are back open following a homicide investigation on Saturday. Troopers were called to a one-car crash on Route 7 north near exit 2 around 3:19 a.m. When state police arrived, they said they found a man in...
NORWALK, CT
NBC Connecticut

Multi-Car Crash on I-91 South in Hartford Sends Five to the Hospital

Five people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving multiple vehicles in Hartford Sunday. It happened just before 5:30 p.m. on I-91 South by Exit 32A and involved a total of four vehicles, one of which had rolled over. One of the five people that was transported to...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

‘It's Just Devastating': Dozens of Animals Lost in Prospect Barn Fire

There was a devastating loss in Prospect after dozens of animals died in a barn fire. They had provided comfort to so many including as part of an animal therapy program for kids. “I’m in shock. I don’t think it really hit me,” said Kelly Cronin, Kelly’s Kids executive director....
PROSPECT, CT
NBC Connecticut

Pedestrian Struck During Vehicle Theft in Manchester

A pedestrian was struck during a vehicle theft in Manchester on Saturday morning. Police said a running vehicle was stolen while it was left outside of a business on Center Street. During the theft, investigators said a pedestrian was backed into by one of the vehicles involved in the theft.
MANCHESTER, CT
NBC Connecticut

State Police Vehicle Involved in Crash in Meriden

Police are investigating a crash on Interstate 691 in Meriden Friday morning. State police said there was a crash on I-691 East, between exits 7 and 8 in Meriden, at 9:47 a.m. and one of the vehicle was reported to be a state police vehicle. No injuries are reported. The...
MERIDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Family, Dog Escape House Fire in Tolland

A family and their dog escaped a house fire in Tolland on Saturday morning amid record low temperatures. Firefighters from multiple towns were called to the home on Fieldstone Drive in Tolland. The size of the fire and the extent of any damage is unknown at this time. Tolland town...
TOLLAND, CT
NBC Connecticut

Pipe Leaks Reported at School, Apartment Building in Simsbury

Multiple pipe leaks were reported at a school and an apartment building in Simsbury on Sunday. According to fire officials, there were pipe leaks at Westminster School and the Aspen Green Apartments building on Hopmeadow Street. Authorities said the pipe leaks were small. The extent of the damage is unknown...
SIMSBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

East Lyme Town Hall to Undergo Big Changes After Inaccessibility Allegations

East Lyme Town Hall will now have to undergo significant renovations after reaching a settlement regarding allegations of incompliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The U.S. Attorney's Office said they've reached a settlement with the town after an ADA complaint was filed. The person, who has physical disabilities, alleged...
EAST LYME, CT
NBC Connecticut

Groton Police Cruiser Heavily Damaged After Getting Struck by Car

A Groton police cruiser has significant damage after being struck by a car on Fort Hill Road Friday morning. The police department said the officer is okay and recovering at home. The cruiser and other vehicle involved in the crash both sustained damage. Officers are reminding the public to pay...
GROTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Waterbury Health Dept. Warns of Spike in Overdoses

A local health department is trying to put out the word out after it sees an uptick in overdoses in its community. Health officials with the city of Waterbury say they are noticing a number of those that have overdosed used a mixture of fentanyl and one or more, what were described as, street drugs, as well as opiates.
WATERBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Crews Respond to Fire in Bridgeport

Firefighters responded to a fire in Bridgeport early Friday morning. An investigation was underway after the fire marshal in Bridgeport found what officials said was a possible “puppy mill” while responding to investigate a fire on Brooks Street, but determined that it was a structure that housed the family pets and it was not a puppy mill.
BRIDGEPORT, CT

