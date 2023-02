Dr. Maria Esther Hammack will give the inaugural Cynthia Van Buren Lecture at Cumberland University’s Alumni Hall on Monday, February 6, at 7:00 p.m. Dr. Hammack, who received her Ph.D. in history from the University of Texas, is the Barra Postdoctoral Fellow at the McNeil Center for Early American Studies. She is a public historian whose work, through a gender lens, bridges the histories of liberation and abolition in North America and the Black Diaspora in Mexico.

LEBANON, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO