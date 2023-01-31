Lizzo continues to serve some of the strongest looks at every awards ceremony she goes to, and the 2023 Grammys are no exception. The artist has made a knack for dressing up for every occasion, as well as sporting some truly unreal looks for Halloween as well. Currently halfway to the elusive EGOT, she can afford to relax at this year’s Grammys after already copping several wins in the last few years. She’s more than just kept up appearances this year, with her giving an astonishing look that you’ve probably never anything like before.

7 HOURS AGO