wegotthiscovered.com

Here’s where you’ve seen ‘The Last of Us’ star Jeffrey Pierce

Jeffrey Pierce made his big debut in the live-action The Last of Us in the fourth episode, with his mug titillating the brains of many who are wondering where they’d seen him before. Pierce portrays Perry in the HBO Max series, but his career has been around well before...
wegotthiscovered.com

It’s time to shut up and just look at Lizzo serving glam queen vibes at Grammys 2023

Lizzo continues to serve some of the strongest looks at every awards ceremony she goes to, and the 2023 Grammys are no exception. The artist has made a knack for dressing up for every occasion, as well as sporting some truly unreal looks for Halloween as well. Currently halfway to the elusive EGOT, she can afford to relax at this year’s Grammys after already copping several wins in the last few years. She’s more than just kept up appearances this year, with her giving an astonishing look that you’ve probably never anything like before.
wegotthiscovered.com

Brie Larson’s ‘champagne problems’ has fans popping corks

Brie Larson is an award-winning actress with an Oscar, a Golden Globe, and an Emmy, as well as having a fairly successful musical career in her early years when she signed with Casablanca Records. Now she’s nailing it as Captain Marvel with millions of adoring fans and returns that love by being such a huge fan of Taylor Swift that she doesn’t let anyone ever forget it.
wegotthiscovered.com

Do we know how many seasons of ‘Outer Banks’ there will be?

Netflix has recently announced a premiere date for Outer Banks‘ third season, and folks are excited. The upcoming season will be picking up where season two left off, exploring the implications of the massive revelation. Season three was renewed back in 2021, meaning that this was a comeback over a year in the making.
wegotthiscovered.com

An Oscar-winning dark fantasy that got a reboot instead of a sequel inherits a fresh wave of admiration

The first two decades of the 21st Century were defined by the colossal number of YA literary adaptations being thrown into multiplexes with reckless abandon, with the misses dramatically outnumbering the hits. Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events was one of the small exceptions to the rule, though, but still didn’t get a money-spinning franchise to call its own.
wegotthiscovered.com

Dwayne Johnson winds down after another epic shoot the only way he knows how, with shameless self-promotion

As the self-proclaimed “hardest worker in the room,” Dwayne Johnson has proven many times over that in order to live up to such a lofty billing, you’ve got to prove it. That’s exactly what the actor and producer has been doing, seeing as he’s on his way to the Grammys this evening mere hours after calling it a wrap on Prime Video’s blockbuster festive extravaganza Red One. Clearly, he’s not letting the crushing disappointment of Black Adam going down in a ball of flames affect him, with his on-camera and extracurricular activities keeping him plenty busy.

