Erie County Fair 12-day passes go on sale next week

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Anyone who wants to take in all 12 days of the Erie County Fair can do so with a 12-day gate admission pass.

Those are going to be on sale for $60 starting Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 9 a.m. — exactly 183 days from the start of the 183rd Erie County Fair.

This year’s Erie County Fair will take place from August 9-20.

Passes will be limited and only available online here. Fair Manager and CEO Jessica Underberg says “the 12-day pass is a valuable money-saving tool.”

“With the purchase of a 12-day pass, it will end up costing less than $6.00 per day to get into the Fair, an incredible value to attend Western New York’s premier event that is fun, clean and family-friendly,” she said.

Kids 12 and under can get into the fair for free every day.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter .