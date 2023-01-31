ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamburg, NY

Erie County Fair 12-day passes go on sale next week

By Evan Anstey
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QfVxs_0kXiblXS00

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Anyone who wants to take in all 12 days of the Erie County Fair can do so with a 12-day gate admission pass.

Those are going to be on sale for $60 starting Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 9 a.m. — exactly 183 days from the start of the 183rd Erie County Fair.

This year’s Erie County Fair will take place from August 9-20.

Passes will be limited and only available online here. Fair Manager and CEO Jessica Underberg says “the 12-day pass is a valuable money-saving tool.”

“With the purchase of a 12-day pass, it will end up costing less than $6.00 per day to get into the Fair, an incredible value to attend Western New York’s premier event that is fun, clean and family-friendly,” she said.

Kids 12 and under can get into the fair for free every day.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wnypapers.com

Maguire Family of Dealerships looks to become part of community

New car buyers are seeing signs of change on Grand Island. The franchises formerly owned by the Fuccillo Automotive Group are now part of the Maguire Family of Dealerships. Owner and President Phil Maguire said they're "super excited" to be here. "We're here to make an impact, have fun and...
GRAND ISLAND, NY
News 4 Buffalo

40k Take 5 ticket sold in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you bought a Take 5 ticket in Buffalo for the Feb. 3 evening drawing, you may be a top-prize winner. The ticket, worth $40, 804.50, was sold at the Tops Market on Maple Road, the New York State Lottery announced Saturday. Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of […]
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

Buffalo Mass Mob Heads South of the Border

My first visit to Lackawanna after moving to Buffalo in 2009 was to parade with Mark Poloncarz when he was running for re-election as Erie County Comptroller. One of the things that struck me about Buffalo’s southern neighbor was how many people along the parade route seemed to know Poloncarz personally. And vice-versa.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

The Guild Eyewear Studio hosts eyewear drive

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Guild Eyewear Studio is hosting a drive to collect eyeglasses and sunglasses. Dr. Ashley Szalkowski, The Guild Eyewear Studio owner, joined News 4 at 5:30 to discuss the drive. All donated eyewear will go to patients in Monkey Jungle in the Dominican Republic. For more information click here and/or view […]
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Save A Lot provides VIP Rewards

Save A Lot, located on Military Road in Niagara Falls, recently held a drawing for one of its customers to win a $500 gift card from the VIP Rewards program. Assistant Manager Mitchell Hedlund explained, “Our program is called VIP Rewards. For every $10 a customer spends, they receive one stamp. As customers accumulate stamps, they can fill out booklets with the stamps. Each booklet a customer fills out gets them a gift certificate to the store. One booklet equals $10 gift certificate, two booklets equal $25 gift certificate, and three booklets equal $50 gift certificate.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
buffalorising.com

Opportunity Knocks: Save Kaisertown’s last backstreet bar near Houghton Park and The Woods

Have you ever dreamed about owning your own little slice of bar heaven? If so, “the last backstreet tavern” in Kaisertown is now available. The neighborhood tavern was once known as P&K’s. Now, there are Kaisertown advocates who are hoping that someone steps in and reopens an establishment. One of those people is Nathan Miloszewski, who reached out to us to see if we could spotlight the former watering hole. Miloszewski feels that there is a real opportunity at hand, for someone to open a tavern, a café, or a lunch spot, to service a neighborhood that is in a state of transition.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Several animals die in Chautauqua County fire

STOCKTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — No people were hurt but several animals died in a housefire in Chautauqua County on Sunday afternoon, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said. Authorities say they responded to the fire at a home on Rt. 380 in Stockton around 1:20 p.m. Sunday. The fire was determined to have started in an […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Indigenous origins of lacrosse celebrated in Banditland

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — America’s oldest team game sprouted from this territory. Revered as a gift from the Creator to be used for enjoyment, medicine, communal connection and conflict resolution, the sport of lacrosse originated more than 900 years ago, bonding the Six Nations of the Haudenosaunee Confederacy. The Senecas were known as “Keepers of […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Wake Up! Wags: Katana

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Saturday, we met Katana! She is a 4-month-old shepherd mix who loves tummy rubs! She is available for adoption through Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue. For more information on how you can bring this cuddly pup home, click here or view the full segment above.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo Auto Show 2023: live interviews

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4’s Jordan Norkus and Dave Greber spent Thursday evening at the Buffalo Auto Show with a round of live interviews. News 4 at 4: Erie County Clerk Michael Kearns and NYS Trooper James O’Callaghan News 4 at 5: President at NFADA Paul Stasiak and Elizabeth Carey, AAA Director of Public […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy