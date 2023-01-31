Is Jalen Hurts the Second at this year’s Reese’s Senior Bowl?. Although he had finished as the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy at Oklahoma in 2019, Hurts came to the 2020 Senior Bowl with a third-day draft grade. The Practice Player of the Week among the South’s quarterbacks during his time in Mobile, Hurts ended up going to the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

MOBILE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO