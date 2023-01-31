ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Who will be this year’s Jalen Hurts at the Senior Bowl?

Is Jalen Hurts the Second at this year’s Reese’s Senior Bowl?. Although he had finished as the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy at Oklahoma in 2019, Hurts came to the 2020 Senior Bowl with a third-day draft grade. The Practice Player of the Week among the South’s quarterbacks during his time in Mobile, Hurts ended up going to the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

How did the state’s players perform in the Pro Bowl Games?

The NFC rallied in the final flag-football game to win the Pro Bowl Games 35-33 over the AFC on Sunday. The NFC started Sunday’s third flag-football game trailing 21-15 in the Pro Bowl Games scoring but won the final event 20-12 to capture the NFL’s first all-star event in this format.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama Roots: 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl

How much does Alabama defensive tackle D.J. Dale hate Pinson Valley High School?. “A lot,” Dale said, which might require some explanation. · ALABAMA’S CAM LATU AMONG PRACTICE AWARD WINNERS. · CARLTON MARTIAL, JAKORIAN BENNETT CONTINUE MCGILL-TOOLEN’S SENIOR BOWL TRADITION. Before the Crimson Tide, Dale...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Jalen Hurts: ‘Super Bowl is on the list to be the best’

During his press conference this week, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was asked to pick out his best play of the 2022 season. “My best play of the season?” Hurts said. “The season’s not over.”. · DERRICK HENRY NOT A TOP 5 RUNNING BACK, NFL PEERS SAY...
AUBURN, PA
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
215K+
Followers
68K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy