Read full article on original website
Related
sportszion.com
Patrick Mahomes’ Agent Leigh Steinberg hints Eagles’ QB Jalen Hurts close to receiving multi-year contract extension
Jalen Hurts might be in for a treat! The star quarterback of the Eagles has been playing phenomenal football throughout the season and has led the Eagles to the Super Bowl. Now that he has proven his potential, he might receive a multi-year contract from Chief executive Howie Roseman says Leigh Steinberg.
Peyton Manning Fuming Over Ending of Pro Bowl Games
The Hall of Fame quarterback was not happy with the officials during the last of Sunday’s three flag football games.
2x Super Bowl Champion Dies Tragically
The Pittsburgh Steelers have lost one of their all-time franchise legends with word that Sidney Thornton, who played running back for the team in the 1970s, has died at the age of 68, according to multiple reports.
Who will be this year’s Jalen Hurts at the Senior Bowl?
Is Jalen Hurts the Second at this year’s Reese’s Senior Bowl?. Although he had finished as the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy at Oklahoma in 2019, Hurts came to the 2020 Senior Bowl with a third-day draft grade. The Practice Player of the Week among the South’s quarterbacks during his time in Mobile, Hurts ended up going to the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
Jalen Hurts had his most productive NFL passing game versus Chiefs
As Philadelphia prepares to play Kansas City in Super Bowl LVII, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has one game of experience against the Chiefs to draw from. In that game, the former Alabama QB produced the most passing yards of his NFL career. Philadelphia lost to Kansas City 42-30 on Oct....
How did the state’s players perform in the Pro Bowl Games?
The NFC rallied in the final flag-football game to win the Pro Bowl Games 35-33 over the AFC on Sunday. The NFC started Sunday’s third flag-football game trailing 21-15 in the Pro Bowl Games scoring but won the final event 20-12 to capture the NFL’s first all-star event in this format.
2023 Pro Bowl Games: Kirk Cousins rallies NFC to 35-33 win over AFC
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kirk Cousins threw three touchdowns passes Sunday to rally the NFC to a 35-33 victory over the AFC in the Pro Bowl Games and end that conference’s five-game losing streak. Cousins completed 15 of 19 passes for 150 yards in the third and final...
Pro Bowl Games winners get bigger checks than Super Bowl losers
In seasons past, two teams of NFL all-stars would be squaring off in the Pro Bowl on Sunday. But in September, the NFL scrapped the game and replaced it with the Pro Bowl Games, which will conclude on Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas. The change didn’t affect the bottom line...
Alabama Roots: 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl
How much does Alabama defensive tackle D.J. Dale hate Pinson Valley High School?. “A lot,” Dale said, which might require some explanation. · ALABAMA’S CAM LATU AMONG PRACTICE AWARD WINNERS. · CARLTON MARTIAL, JAKORIAN BENNETT CONTINUE MCGILL-TOOLEN’S SENIOR BOWL TRADITION. Before the Crimson Tide, Dale...
What TV channel is Senior Bowl on today? Live stream, how to watch online, TV, time, full rosters
The Reese’s Senior Bowl, the premier college football all-star game, is set for Saturday, Feb. 4. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial). Quarterbacks Max Duggan and Tyson Bagent have turned the page on terrific seasons that ended badly with national championships in sight. TCU’s Duggan...
Jalen Hurts: ‘Super Bowl is on the list to be the best’
During his press conference this week, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was asked to pick out his best play of the 2022 season. “My best play of the season?” Hurts said. “The season’s not over.”. · DERRICK HENRY NOT A TOP 5 RUNNING BACK, NFL PEERS SAY...
Ohio DraftKings promo code for Super Bowl: Get $200 win or lose, plus up to $1,050 in bonuses
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to AL.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs clash on Feb. 12 in Super Bowl 57, and new customers in Ohio using our DraftKings...
FanDuel Ohio promo code: No-sweat first bet up to $3,000 for Super Bowl 2023
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to AL.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With legal Ohio sports betting in place for Super Bowl 57, new bettors in the state can take advantage of our FanDuel promo...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
215K+
Followers
68K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0