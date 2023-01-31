Granville CSD Winter Fest canceled
GRANVILLE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Granville Central School District has canceled its 2023 Winter Fest. The Winter Fest was originally scheduled for Saturday, February 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The event has been canceled due to extreme weather in the forecast.
