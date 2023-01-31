ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granville, NY

Granville CSD Winter Fest canceled

By Michael Mahar
 5 days ago

GRANVILLE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Granville Central School District has canceled its 2023 Winter Fest. The Winter Fest was originally scheduled for Saturday, February 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event has been canceled due to extreme weather in the forecast.

NEWS10 ABC

2/5/2023: Thawing out this week

After the brutal cold we had to start off the weekend, its only fitting that we get some above average temperatures to balance it out, right? Temps cruise to right around 40 degrees this afternoon as a warm front lifts past us. Expect some breaks of sun later on as well.
ALBANY, NY
VTDigger

Then Again: An accident with an ax fueled a Vermont artist’s career

The New York Independent newspaper claimed James Hope had “no rival in Europe in forest or brook scenery” and the Philadelphia Evening Telegraph called him the “father of the realistic school of landscape painters in America.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Then Again: An accident with an ax fueled a Vermont artist’s career.
CASTLETON, VT
NEWS10 ABC

Code Blue alert declared in Albany

The Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) has issued a Code Blue alert for Sunday, February 5, through Tuesday, February 7. HATAS explains “real feel” temperatures are expected to drop below 32 degrees, including wind chill, during this time.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

2/4/2023: Brutal cold to kick off the weekend

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie: Temperatures dropped as low as 13 degrees below zero in Albany this morning. That ties the record coldest we’ve ever been on this date. In the Adirondacks, North County, and parts of Vermont, temperatures were more than 20 below! But we all know that the temperatures […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

What to expect at the Lake George Winter Carnival: Weekend 1

The Lake George Winter Carnival comes to the lake starting this Saturday and Sunday, with cook-offs, crafts and more frigid festivities. The winter has gotten its act together just in time, with recent snowfall making way for Friday's cold snap into the single digits. Weekend 1 of the carnival doesn't include the ice-dependent racing events to come later on in February, but it certainly opens things up to a promising start.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Inside look at Ice Castles 2023 with Cassie & Jill

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After a warm January delayed progress and pushed back their opening day, Ice Castles is set to open on Monday in Lake George. Our own Anna and Elsa, NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson and Meteorologist Jill Szwed team up again to bring us inside the winter fairy tale. Two new additions to the […]
LAKE GEORGE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

2/4/23: Bitter Cold Exiting Overnight

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:. What a cold day today! Temperatures started out well below zero, with Albany tying the record of -13° which was originally set in 1978. Temperatures struggled to warm, especially once the clouds moved in with temperatures holding in the single digits. The good news is, the chill will be easing up overnight as temperatures are expected to rise into Sunday morning.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

02/03/2023: Frigid and blustery next 24 hours

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed. Happy Friday! The frigid air is blowing in as we speak. Temperatures will only get colder and the wind grows stronger as the day goes on. A Wind Chill Warning is in place for the entire area now through 1 PM Saturday.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

