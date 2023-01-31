Read full article on original website
Related
John Legend shares picture of new baby girl
John Legend shared his first photo with newborn daughter, Esti, on social media.
Julianne Hough Gives A Sweet Shout-Out To Ex Ryan Seacrest On Social Media: 'Hey Ry!'
Amicable exes! On Thursday, February 2, Julianne Hough promoted her latest project on Instagram — and who better to introduce the star than her ex Ryan Seacrest? "You’ll find me singing this for time and all eternity… if you and your kids want it stuck in your head too, here you go! Also go to @hulu and watch the whole SCHOOL OF ROCK 50th Anniversary Singalong if you missed it last night! 🪐✨," the dancer, 34, captioned a video clip. The blonde babe then posted on her Instagram Story with the caption: "Thanks for the intro Ry" along with a...
Hardy, Lainey Wilson Bring Blazing 'Wait in the Truck' to 'The Tonight Show'
Hardy and Lainey Wilson had the chance to showcase their fiery duet "Wait in the Truck" center stage on a recent episode of Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The two joined the show on Wednesday, Jan. 25 to sing the tune, which is currently a Top 10 radio hit. After...
msn.com
‘The View’ Derailed by Audience Member Calling Whoopi Goldberg An “Old Broad”
Careful what you yell out on The View, you might just end up on TV! One particularly outspoken audience member got her five seconds of fame after calling out to Whoopi Goldberg during today’s episode of the show— and, naturally, the longtime moderator gave the best response to being dubbed an “old broad.”
Kathie Lee Gifford Is 'No Longer Hiding' Her New Man, Insider Reveals: 'They're In Love!'
Eight years after Kathie Lee Gifford's husband, Frank Gifford, passed away, the TV host, 69, has a new man in her life, whom she is "no longer hiding," Radar reported. The former Today star, who is dating insurance agent Randy Cronk, and her new beau went to St. Barts "to celebrate their pals who just got hitched," an insider revealed. Going forward, it sounds like their romance will become more serious. "It's going to happen," an insider predicted. "You can tell when you're around them, that they're in love!"The singer previously disclosed information about her dating life in August 2022....
Today’s Jenna Bush Hager is slammed by fans for ‘talking over’ her A-list guest in new video
TODAY fans have attacked host Jenna Bush Hager for 'talking over' her A-list guests in a new video. HGTV stars Jonathan Scott and Drew Scott, the Property Brothers, stopped by the show and spoke to Jenna and co-host Hoda Kotb in a new clip. In the video, Hoda asked Jonathan...
Disgraced 'Today' Alum Matt Lauer Holds Hands With Girlfriend Shamin Abas During NYC Shopping Spree
Though Matt Lauer has been virtually unemployed for more than five years, he appeared happy and carefree while out with girlfriend Shamin Abas on Saturday, January 28.The twosome was spotted doing some retail therapy in NYC's Upper East Side, and they didn't shy away from showing PDA, choosing to hold hands while walking down the streets.The disgraced Today alum, 65, was dressed in a gray hooded sweatshirt, jeans, dark coat, gray beanie and brown shoes, while Abas, 53, sported a dark yellow pea coat, patterned top, bronze midi skirt and camel-toned heels.The PR exec carried a clutch bag in one...
Popculture
Michael Strahan's 'Good Morning America' Replacement Revealed Amidst Prince Harry Interview
Michael Strahan is taking a brief break from Good Morning America. According to Hello Magazine, his replacement is already fitting right in with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on the daytime program. This change to GMA's line-up comes shortly after Strahan interviewed Prince Harry for his new book, Spare, which came out on Tuesday.
Joan Collins, 89, Glows On Dinner Date With Husband Percy Gibson, 47, In West Hollywood: Photos
Bow down to the queen! Joan Collins gave onlookers quite the buzz when she arrived in Hollywood looking like royalty for a romantic dinner with her husband Percy Gibson. The iconic British actress, who is a spritely 89, was spotted at the celeb hotspot Craigs on Friday night, January 20. Rocking a fur-trimmed black jacket and a frilly tunic, Joan stole the spotlight alongside her 47-year-old beau.
soaphub.com
A Dying Marlena Tells Her Husband John Black She Wants To Go Home
On today’s Days of our Lives, John Black isn’t amused when Marlena, like Kate before her, insists on being taken back home to die. In addition to John’s reaction to Marlena’s want for a change of address, Kristen DiMera’s (Stacy Haiduk) flight from justice was stymied — no thanks to EJ (Dan Feuerriegel), who would have happily let his sister make tracks with Rachel. Now, let’s dig a little deeper into what exactly happened.
Sally Field’s Kids: Meet Her 3 Grown & Handsome Sons
Sally Field is an Academy, Golden Globe, and Emmy Award winning actress. She has three sons across two marriages. The ‘Forrest Gump’ actress is currently appearing in the ensemble cast of ’80 For Brady.’. Sally Field, 76, is one of the most celebrated actresses in the entertainment...
Children's Television Icon Dies
"Sesame Street," the iconic children's show that has been a staple in early childhood education for decades may not have ever existed if it were not for co-creator Lloyd Morrisett, who helped provide the foundation and ideas behind the beloved show.
toofab.com
Julia Roberts Learns Through DNA She's Not Julia Roberts
"Is my head on straight still?" Julia says in shock as Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explains her genealogy on "Finding Your Roots" It's Julia Mitchell NOT Julia Roberts...at least according to DNA. The iconic movie star learned she has been living by the wrong name on Wednesday's episode of "Finding...
Heidi Klum’s 18-Year-Old Daughter Joins Dad Seal For Red Carpet Outing
The January 18 premiere of Shotgun Wedding was a great opportunity for stars to converge on the red carpet in celebration. Among the guests were British singer Seal and Leni Klum, 18-year-old daughter of Heidi Klum. Seal adopted Leni when she was five and the two have had a sweet father-daughter bond ever since.
What Religion is Carrie Underwood? The Singer’s Faith Comes Through in Her Songs
Carrie Underwood is a famous country singer-songwriter, and her Christian faith inspires some of her most popular music.
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Say Daughter Lola Has Moved Home — And Warn Her It's 'Freaky Week'
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos were co-hosting Live! With Kelly and Ryan when they issued their warning to their 21-year-old daughter Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have had one of their baby birds return to the nest. The enthusiastic empty nesters discussed an update to their living situation on Live! With Kelly and Ryan Monday, where they revealed daughter Lola, 21, is back to living at home after spending a semester abroad. "We got away this week, which was great. But Lola Consuelos, our daughter, came home — what was it last week?...
Michael Strahan takes rare photo with girlfriend at Hollywood Walk of Fame
Former New York Giants defensive end and “Good Morning America” personality Michael Strahan was honored Monday with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Strahan, 51, celebrated with fellow GMA co-host Robin Roberts and loved ones, including Kayla Quick, his long-term girlfriend since 2015. Quick, 33, runs her own business — Fizzness — a beauty-based wellness company co-founded by Jamie Giardino. The couple have managed to keep their relationship quite private over the eight years. One of Strahan’s most recent Instagram posts featuring Quick was taken at Christmas 2021 and pictures her and Strahan dressed in matching pajamas with three of...
What Happened to ‘American Pickers’ Host Frank Fritz? Update on Ongoing Health Battle
American Pickers viewers have seen some of the rarest antiques, incredible vintage finds and massive trinket collections from people all across America. The reality show went through a major change in July 2021 when cohost Frank Fritz left the series. Keep scrolling to find out what happened to the TV personality and where he is now.
Brad Pitt Finally Comments on Shania Twain's Performance Where She Ditched His Name for Ryan Reynolds'
That don't disappoint him much.
'You Just Lost My Respect': Jennifer Lopez Dragged For Hanging With Kim Kardashian During Night Out
Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Oprah Winfrey and other inspirational ladies got together over the weekend to celebrate Anastasia Beverly Hills' 25th anniversary."Lovely dinner last night celebrating Anastasia’s 25th anniversary 🤍," the "On the Floor" songstress, 53, captioned the picture on January 29. After posting a selfie, fans had some thoughts about Lopez and Kardashian's friendship. One person wrote, "Anytime there is a Kardashian it ruins the photo. I’m so over them," while another said, "You just lost my respect 😔 . Stay away from the kardashians."A third person fumed, "Kardashian. Good lord. The only one with no talent at the...
Wide Open Country
Nashville, TN
41K+
Followers
5K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Wide Open Country celebrates our country roots, from country music in all forms, mainstream radio hits and twangy tunes, to country lifestyle, cowboy hat etiquette and all. To us, it's more than just music, it’s a country life.https://www.wideopencountry.com/
Comments / 0