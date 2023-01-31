Read full article on original website
Schwarzenegger Involved in Crash With Female Bicyclist in West LA
Actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a traffic crash with a female bicyclist Sunday in West Los Angeles. The crash took place around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of San Vicente Boulevard and Burlingame Avenue, according to Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department.
Two Women Killed At Two Separate Homicides in Downtown Los Angeles
Two women were killed in two separate homicides that occurred Sunday in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said. Officers dispatched at 1:51 a.m. to the 300 block of South Main Street located a woman in her 30s suffering from stab wounds, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division reported.
Shooting Suspect Barricaded in Building in South L.A.
A shooting suspect was barricaded in a residence in the South Los Angeles area Friday. Officers were sent to 56th Street and Budlong Avenue about 9:15 a.m. on a report that a person had been shot and wounded, and they learned that the suspect was inside a building, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
LAPD: No Sign Weapons Suspect Was Planning Mass Shooting in Hollywood
A man who allegedly made threatening comments to neighbors and staff at a Hollywood residential high-rise remained jailed Friday on charges of criminal threats and possession of illegal weapons, but police said there was no immediate indication he was planning to carry out a mass shooting. Braxton Johnson, 25, was...
Inmate Walks Away from Correctional Facility in Los Angeles
Authorities Sunday are searching for an inmate who walked away from a correctional facility in Los Angeles. Carlos Montes walked away from the Male Community Reentry Program on Saturday. California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officers received notification of an alarm on Montes’ monitoring device at 4:30 p.m., according to a CDCR news statement.
Actor Settles Suit vs. LA County Over 2019 Incarceration
An actor who alleges a sheriff’s deputy laughed at him as he contemplated suicide while in custody in 2019 has reached a settlement in his suit against Los Angeles County. A minute order prepared Thursday by the clerk for Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Terry A. Green stated that the accord was reached during a recent mandatory settlement conference. No terms were divulged. Green vacated the scheduled May 8 trial of the lawsuit.
Riverside Toddler, Mother Found in Ontario After Alleged Abduction
A 3-year-old boy and his mother, who allegedly kidnapped him, have been found, with the boy unharmed and the 25-year-old mother under arrest, authorities said. Samantha Hernandez was believed to have taken Elias Cruz at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a Riverside Police Department release. They had last been seen walking near Lake and Randolph streets.
Person Wounded in Riverside Shooting
A person in a car that struck a tree in Riverside Friday had been shot, police said. Riverside Police Department officers and Riverside Fire Department firefighters responded just before 4 p.m. to the 600 block of East La Cadena Drive, near Interstate 215, for a reported single-vehicle traffic crash into a tree, police said.
Woman, 41, With Bipolar Disorder Goes Missing in Rosemead
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Sunday circulated photos of a 41-year-old woman with bipolar disorder who went missing in Rosemead. Daniella Dianne Garcia was last seen at about 11 a.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Jackson Avenue, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported. Garcia was described as...
Man Suffers Stab Wounds During Attack in Long Beach
A 33-year-old man is under arrest for allegedly stabbing a man in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. Officers were sent to the 1000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue at about 10:30 p.m. Friday regarding an assault with a deadly weapon call, the Long Beach Police Department reported. They...
LASD Searching For Missing Hacienda Heights Man, 52
Sheriff’s detectives asked for the public’s help Sunday to find a 52-year-old man suffering from cerebral palsy and epilepsy who went missing in Hacienda Heights. Sean Alexander Krause was last seen at about 5 p.m. Saturday in the 16400 block of Old forest Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Woman Injured in Plunge Down Mulholland Drive Cliff
A 35-year-old woman suffered serious injuries Saturday when her car plunged 100 feet down a cliff from Mulholland Drive in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles. A Los Angeles Fire Department helicopter hoisted the woman from the crash site and flew her to a hospital for treatment, according to the LAFD’s Margaret Stewart.
Man Charged with Fatal Attack on Bicyclist in Dana Point
A 39-year-old Long Beach man was charged Friday with murder in the killing of a bicyclist in Dana Point. Vanroy Evan Smith also faces a sentencing enhancement for the personal use of a deadly weapon. Smith is accused of killing Dr. Michael John Mammone, 58, about 3 p.m. Wednesday at...
Sold-Out Crowd at Greek Theatre Pays Tribute to Late Mountain Lion P-22
P-22 — the late, beloved and resilient L.A. mountain lion who famously crossed two major freeways and became known as “The Hollywood Cat” — got another star turn Saturday when the National Wildlife Federation’s #SaveLACougars campaign hosted a sold-out celebration of his life at the Greek Theatre.
Newport Beach Woman, Los Angeles Man Win Surf City Marathon
Michelle Jacobsen of Newport Beach was the women’s winner of Sunday’s 27th Surf City Marathon in Huntington Beach while Jason Yang of Los Angeles was the men’s winner by more than 12 minutes. Heather Gilliland of Cardiff-by-the-Sea was the women’s leader for most of the race, until...
Man Killed by Hit-and-Run Vehicle in Van Nuys
A man believed in his 50s was crossing a Van Nuys street when he was struck by a dark-colored vehicle that fled the scene, leaving him to die, authorities said Saturday. The crash occurred at 10:15 p.m. Friday at Oxnard Street and Woodman Avenue, according to a Los Angeles Police Department statement.
Man Faces Up to 132 Years to Life for Kidnap-Rape of Girl in Santa Ana
A 42-year-old man faces between 25 to 132 years to life in prison in April when he is scheduled to be sentenced for kidnapping and raping an 11-year-old girl in Santa Ana 24 years ago. Jose Andres Plascencia was convicted Thursday of kidnapping to commit a sex crime and five...
Pedestrian Killed on 10 Freeway
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in La Puente. California Highway Patrol officers were called at 4:28 a.m. to the Francisquito Avenue off ramp of the eastbound 10 Freeway where they found the pedestrian lying in of the freeway lanes, CHP Officer Elizabeth Kravig told City News Service.
Man Pleads Not Guilty to Stealing OC Homes
A 64-year-old Long Beach man pleaded not guilty Friday to a home theft scheme in Orange County that resulted in about $2 million in losses, according to court records. Andrew Stephan Hutchings was charged Wednesday with 35 felonies, including conspiracy to commit a crime, grand theft, attempted grand theft, forgery and possession of a forged driver’s license with sentencing enhancements for aggravated white collar crime exceeding $500,000.
LA Council Signs Off on Marriott Hotel in South LA Over Housing Concerns
The City Council signed off on a proposed 168-room Marriott hotel in South Los Angeles Friday, reversing a decision by the local planning commission that had initially denied a permit for the development over concerns that the city-owned land should be used instead for affordable housing. The proposed seven-story building...
