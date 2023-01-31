ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa Bay’s 7venth Sun Brewery releases new 'Pink Tax' seltzers next week

By Tyana Rodgers
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vZjFC_0kXibTbG00
In an effort to bring attention to what’s known as the “Pink Tax,” Tampa’s 7venth Sun Brewery will release a new seltzer that will cost just a little bit more depending on which package you choose.

According to the woman-owned brewery, the “Blue and Pink Tax” seltzers are identical in flavor but differ only in color. Inspired by the "Pain Killer" cocktail, the drinks are made with pineapple and orange puree, nutmeg, cream of coconut, and rum flavoring.


The Pink Tax, refers to the discriminatory practice of charging higher prices for similar goods that are typically marketed to women. Deodorant, for example, can be up to 12% more expensive for women than for men, despite being the same product.

“When I discovered the existence of the pink tax, I felt both shock and a sense of familiarity, as if I always suspected but accepted it as my lot in life. It is genuinely a microcosm of my experience as a woman - not knowing, seeing, or being willing to accept the fact that I wasn’t truly equal," 7venth Sun owner Devon Kreps wrote in a statement. "I hope other businesses follow suit and that this helps questioning women understand it’s not in their heads – it’s real."

According to a study published in the Midwest Journal of Undergraduate Research in 2019,
“Women’s products are more than twice as likely to be priced higher than comparable men’s products to the degree that comparable products targeted to opposing genders are only equal in price approximately 40% of the time.”

To help the cause, 7venth Sun Brewery is pricing The Blue Tax seltzer higher than the Pink Tax seltzer, and 100% of the additional cost, as well as proceeds from both seltzers will be donated to the Pink Boots Society, which "aims to assist, inspire and encourage women and non-binary individuals in the fermented/alcoholic beverage industry to advance their careers through education."

The new drink will debut Feb. 10 at  7venth Sun's Dunedin location (1012 Broadway, Dunedin) and at the Seminole Heights spot (6809 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa).
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gJALk_0kXibTbG00
7venth Sun owner Devon Kreps.
UPDATE 02/02/22 2:17 p.m. Updated to make clear that folks who purchase a "Pink Tax" seltzer in blue packaging will be charged more. Cry more, men.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Stones Throw indie-rap favorite Homeboy Sandman plays Tampa on Friday

Hip-hop purists fall at the feet of Homeboy Sandman. The 42-year-old Queens emcee has been at it for 16 years now and made a name for himself in the underground on the strength of his witty, inventive stream-of-consciousness flow and deadpan sense of humor. Sandman’s time with the Stones Throw label made him something of an indie rap darling, and he hasn’t slowed down. Just last year, he released an album, Still Champion, which he told Rock the Bells is about god.
TAMPA, FL
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay has served the Tampa Bay area for more than 33 years with its cultural and news coverage. Our news desk's mission has always been the same: To further create a more informed public and contribute to the formation of a just community by offering a consistent and free medium that is critical, fair, and focused on highlighting underserved and underreported voices and opinions.

 https://www.cltampa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy