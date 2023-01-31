ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tamika Alexander is Making Black History as a Broadcaster in West Alabama

Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bham Now

BREAKING: Birmingham streets close as The Shift filming begins

Today, 23rd Street in Birmingham was closed at 1st, 2nd and 3rd Avenues North due to the filming of The Shift. Filming began on January 30 and is taking place at various locations in Birmingham–keep reading for more information. About the film. The Shift is an uplifting sci-fi film,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Hueytown man, 71, killed riding Harley on I-10 in Louisiana crash

A 71-year-old Hueytown man riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle in Louisiana was killed in a crash on Friday night, Louisiana troopers said. Just after 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 3, Louisiana state troopers responded to a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near mile marker 108 between Breaux Bridge and Lafayette, according to a report by KATC in Acadiana.
HUEYTOWN, AL
AL.com

Alabama Roots: 137 NFL all-star players

Seven of the 16 players with Alabama football roots selected for the Pro Bowl Games were first-time selections. The new all-stars push to 137 the number of players from Alabama high schools and colleges who have been picked for the Pro Bowl Games, Pro Bowl, AFL All-Star Game or Pro All-Star Game.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Alabama hires Kevin Steele as defensive coordinator, ESPN reports

University of Miami defensive coordinator Kevin Steele accepted Alabama’s offer to become defensive coordinator, ESPN reported Sunday evening. Steele, 64, is a veteran SEC defensive coordinator who will join Saban’s staff in Tuscaloosa for the third time. He was Saban’s first defensive coordinator at Alabama in 2007.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Rewinding Alabama’s 79-69 win over LSU in Baton Rouge

Alabama improved to 10-0 in SEC play for the fourth time in program history Saturday when it played LSU in Baton Rouge. Alabama 79, LSU 69 (final): Alabama did not score a field goal after the 7:20 mark of the second half, missing its last 10 shots. But LSU missed nine of its final 10 shots, and Alabama hit four free throws in the final minute to seal its victory.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tourcounsel.com

Century Plaza | Shopping mall in Birmingham, Alabama

Century Plaza was an enclosed shopping mall in Birmingham, Alabama, United States. Opened in 1975, the mall originally included four anchor stores and more than one hundred tenants, but lost three of those anchors (JCPenney, Belk and Rich's-Macy's) in the mid-2000s. In May 2009, the mall was completely closed as...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

NOW HIRING: See why employees love working at Kroger Delivery in Birmingham

In mid-2022, Kroger Delivery began making grocery deliveries in the greater Birmingham area through their new distribution hub in Homewood. With fast delivery, kind faces and affordable prices on fresh, high-quality products, Kroger Delivery has already made a great impression in The Magic City. We spoke with Morgan Dale, a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
215K+
Followers
68K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy