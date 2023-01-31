Read full article on original website
Alabama witness says disc-shaped object looked like lit-up hula-hoopRoger MarshBirmingham, AL
Alabama Groundhogs, Hornet's Nests, and Wooly Bears, Oh My! We're Off To Predict The Weather!April KillianAlabama State
Gentrification in Birmingham: The impact of urban renewal on low-income communitiesEdy ZooBirmingham, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Do You Have Any Chickens? 2 Reasons I Need Chickens Now, Share Your ThoughtsThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
‘Birmingham is amazing’: ‘Dancing with the Stars’ pro Alan Bersten talks upcoming show in Alabama
“Dancing with the Stars: Live” has officially kicked off its 2023 tour and will be making a stop in Birmingham on Feb 22, 2023 at the BJCC Concert Hall. Alan Bersten, one of the show’s dance pros, told AL.com on Saturday that he is excited to return to Birmingham.
Star Atlanta radio host gifts son 'standing ovation' service after unexpected passing
ATLANTA — Popular Atlanta radio host Rickey Smiley is gifting his son a "standing ovation" instead of a funeral as he announced details for the homegoing Thursday. His son, Brandon Smiley, passed at 32 unexpectedly Sunday morning. Smiley released the details in an Instagram post with a #BrandonSmiley caption.
Vigil held in front of Birmingham construction office for ‘Cop City’ protester killed in Georgia
Mourners held a vigil in Birmingham on Saturday evening for a protester killed in Georgia resisting construction of the $90 million police and firefighter training center nicknamed “Cop City.”. The Birmingham chapter of Democratic Socialists of America held the vigil in front of the Birmingham office of Brasfield &...
Atlanta radio host Rickey Smiley announces funeral plans for son, who died at 32
Brandon Smiley was found unresponsive at his home in Birmingham on Jan. 29.
Hallmark TV movie filmed in Alabama has new name, air date, Ruben Studdard cameo
Remember “Naima in Nashville,” the Hallmark movie that filmed in Birmingham a couple of months ago? The TV movie has a new name — “A Nashville Legacy” — and a broadcast date: Sunday, Feb. 26, at 6 p.m. CT. An update on the project...
‘Things have been pretty amazing’: Birmingham’s Pizza Grace changes hours after James Beard announcement
Just days after being named a semifinalist in the 2023 James Beard Awards, Birmingham restaurant Pizza Grace announced it is changing its operating hours to help with employee “quality of life.”. In an Instagram post announcing the change, the restaurant said that “things have been pretty amazing” since the...
Tamika Alexander is Making Black History as a Broadcaster in West Alabama
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
How to get tickets to Lil Wayne’s sold out Birmingham show this April
It was announced earlier this week that Lil Wayne will be performing at Iron City Birmingham April 24, 2023 for his “Welcome to Tha Carter Tour.”. Pre-sale for the tour kicked off Tuesday while general sale began 10 a.m. Friday. However, fans had a small window of opportunity to purchase tickets as they quickly sold out.
BREAKING: Birmingham streets close as The Shift filming begins
Today, 23rd Street in Birmingham was closed at 1st, 2nd and 3rd Avenues North due to the filming of The Shift. Filming began on January 30 and is taking place at various locations in Birmingham–keep reading for more information. About the film. The Shift is an uplifting sci-fi film,...
BBQ is in the name but tacos are the game for this Alabama food truck
Back when he was making his rounds for Birmingham’s Buffalo Rock Company, Charles Pilot loved to check out all the food trucks along his route. “I used to always stop by the taco trucks,” he says. “I enjoy me a good taco.”. Those taco treks fueled a...
Rickey Smiley says goodbye to son Brandon: ‘God is still good and I won’t complain’
Comedian Rickey Smiley shared pictures and video on social media of the funeral and burial Saturday of his son, Brandon Smiley. “I had to say goodbye to my son Brandon Smiley today, but God is still good and I won’t complain,” said Smiley, a Birmingham native, in a post on Twitter, with video of the burial from Forest Hill Cemetery in Birmingham.
Hueytown man, 71, killed riding Harley on I-10 in Louisiana crash
A 71-year-old Hueytown man riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle in Louisiana was killed in a crash on Friday night, Louisiana troopers said. Just after 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 3, Louisiana state troopers responded to a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near mile marker 108 between Breaux Bridge and Lafayette, according to a report by KATC in Acadiana.
Alabama Roots: 137 NFL all-star players
Seven of the 16 players with Alabama football roots selected for the Pro Bowl Games were first-time selections. The new all-stars push to 137 the number of players from Alabama high schools and colleges who have been picked for the Pro Bowl Games, Pro Bowl, AFL All-Star Game or Pro All-Star Game.
Lane Kiffin: Pete Golding known as ‘brilliant,’ was one of Nick Saban’s best interviews
Pete Golding was often the target of fan criticism during his four seasons as Alabama’s sole defensive coordinator, but Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin spoke glowingly about how Golding is perceived by other coaches in the industry -- including Nick Saban. “This is a great coach that everyone who...
New movie being shot in Birmingham
The filming for a new movie started in Birmingham and several surrounding cities on Monday.
Alabama hires Kevin Steele as defensive coordinator, ESPN reports
University of Miami defensive coordinator Kevin Steele accepted Alabama’s offer to become defensive coordinator, ESPN reported Sunday evening. Steele, 64, is a veteran SEC defensive coordinator who will join Saban’s staff in Tuscaloosa for the third time. He was Saban’s first defensive coordinator at Alabama in 2007.
Rewinding Alabama’s 79-69 win over LSU in Baton Rouge
Alabama improved to 10-0 in SEC play for the fourth time in program history Saturday when it played LSU in Baton Rouge. Alabama 79, LSU 69 (final): Alabama did not score a field goal after the 7:20 mark of the second half, missing its last 10 shots. But LSU missed nine of its final 10 shots, and Alabama hit four free throws in the final minute to seal its victory.
Century Plaza | Shopping mall in Birmingham, Alabama
Century Plaza was an enclosed shopping mall in Birmingham, Alabama, United States. Opened in 1975, the mall originally included four anchor stores and more than one hundred tenants, but lost three of those anchors (JCPenney, Belk and Rich's-Macy's) in the mid-2000s. In May 2009, the mall was completely closed as...
Nate Oats: ‘We’re not going anywhere’ after extension squashes ‘rumors’ on recruiting trail
As the University of Alabama’s board of trustees gave its approval in Birmingham to his new contract through the 2028-29 season, Tide men’s basketball coach Nate Oats sat down Friday morning in Tuscaloosa at his news conference table with a hint of annoyance in his voice. Oats was...
NOW HIRING: See why employees love working at Kroger Delivery in Birmingham
In mid-2022, Kroger Delivery began making grocery deliveries in the greater Birmingham area through their new distribution hub in Homewood. With fast delivery, kind faces and affordable prices on fresh, high-quality products, Kroger Delivery has already made a great impression in The Magic City. We spoke with Morgan Dale, a...
