Alabama improved to 10-0 in SEC play for the fourth time in program history Saturday when it played LSU in Baton Rouge. Alabama 79, LSU 69 (final): Alabama did not score a field goal after the 7:20 mark of the second half, missing its last 10 shots. But LSU missed nine of its final 10 shots, and Alabama hit four free throws in the final minute to seal its victory.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO