Fort Donelson To Observe 161st Anniversary Of Battles
Dover, Tenn.–Fort Donelson National Battlefield announces a variety of programs and learning opportunities for visitors of all ages. The scheduled offerings are in observance of the 161st anniversary of the campaigns for Fort Henry and Donelson. Events begin on February 4th at 2:00 pm at Fort Heiman. Rangers will...
Helping Hand Radio Auction Now At $205,774
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Helping Hand Radio Auction topped the $200,000 mark–and then some–Saturday. With items donated by Henry County Medical Center at two auctions Saturday, Helping Hand has now raised $205,774 so far this year. A whopping 28 slates of items were donated by HCMC, ranging...
Richard A. Renda
Mr. Richard A. Renda, 76, of Paris, died at his home Friday, February 3, 2023. He was born in Elko, Nevada, on October 3, 1946, to the late Guido and Lola Ann Reynolds Renda. He is a Korean War Navy veteran, and a commercial construction worker building the first Captain D’s and Wendy’s in Clarksville, Tennessee.
Sarah Frances Winsett
Sarah Frances Winsett, 93, of Springville, died Friday, February 3, 2023, at AHC of Paris. Born Friday, December 6, 1929, in Birmingham, Alabama, Sarah was the daughter of the late Albert Poe and the late Queenie Hurt Poe. Sarah was a member of Springville Baptist Church. She formerly worked for...
HCMC CEO Responds To Viral Emergency Room Visit
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Medical Center CEO John Tucker has said the hospital will be making “significant changes” in the wake of a disturbing experience reported in the hospital’s emergency room Monday night. A Facebook post and viral video posted by David French of Paris on the...
Shannon Bomar Benefit This Weekend
Paris, Tenn.–Remember, the benefit for Shannon Bomar and his family will be held from 4-10 p.m. Saturday, February 4 at the Henry County Fairgounds. Bomar suffered a brain aneurysm and was airlifted to St. Thomas West and recovery will be extensive. Bomar is home now but is facing a lengthy recovery period.
Suspect Steals Ambulance, Leads Law Enforcement On Chase
Dresden, Tenn.–A Dresden man is facing charges including theft of a Weakley County ambulance, with which he led law enforcement on a lengthy chase through several towns, later crashing into a Gibson County sheriff’s cruiser. Kaine Winston, age 28, is being held at the Gibson County Jail on...
Carroll County Sets Record For Local Option Sales Tax Collection
Huntingdon, Tenn.–Approximately $4,500,000 was collected for Carroll County Schools by shopping in Carroll County in 2022, according to Carroll County Chamber Director Brad Hurley. The $4,500,000 is divided on per pupil basis with each school system receiving the same amount of money per student regardless of where it is collected.
Kentucky Police Seeking Suspect In Heavy Equipment Theft
Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 1 has identified the suspect in the heavy equipment theft as James E. Slaughter, 19 years old of Blytheville, AR. Slaughter is currently wanted for charges of Theft by Unlawful Taking $10,000 < $1,000,000, Destruction of VIN Number, Criminal Mischief 1st Degree, and Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument 2nd Degree.
Jeff “Bull Rider” Burton
Jeff “Bull Rider” Burton, 60, of Boaz, Alabama, formerly of Puryear, Tennessee, died Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Marshall South Hospital in Boaz, Alabama. He was a truck driver, bull hauler, and a longtime cowboy. Jeff loved the rodeo and bull riding. He was one of a kind and was known around as “Bull Rider.”
West Tennessee Native T.G. Sheppard To Perform At The Dixie
Huntingdon, Tenn.–Humboldt native, T.G. Sheppard, brings country-pop rhythms to The Dixie stage Saturday, February 11, 2023. The country music legend’s performance begins at 3 p.m. T.G. is ranked among the top 100 country artists of all time, making him one of the most popular live performers on tour today.
UCMS Parent-Teacher Conferences Rescheduled Again
Parent-teacher conferences at Union City Middle School – postponed from last Thursday due to inclement winter weather – have been rescheduled. The sessions will now be held Tuesday from 3:30 until 6:30 p.m. at the school. The conferences will be come-and-go, with no appointment needed. For further information,...
James Joseph “Jay” Svehla
James Joseph “Jay” Svehla, 65, of Springville, Tennessee, died Saturday, January 28, 2023, at AHC of Paris. Jay was born Monday, March 11, 1957, in Blue Island, Illinois, to the late James Joseph Svehla, Jr., and the late Patricia Schoeler. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one sister: Sandy McClain.
Marilee Burton Bullock
Marilee Burton Bullock, 88, of Paris, Tennessee, died Thursday, February 2, 2023, at her residence. Marilee was born Saturday, October 27, 1934, in Paris, Tennessee, to the late Edmund Palmer Tayloe and the late Mae Bell Clendenin Tayloe. She retired after 28 years from Tennessee Valley Authority. She was a...
