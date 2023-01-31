Lions RB Jamaal Williams believes the NFL is trying to take his “personality away” with the number of fines he’s received for touchdown celebrations. “Now I get fined for this stuff. I just feel like they’re trying to take my personality away, my joy,” Williams said, via Pro Football Talk. “Because now, I literally have to stop doing it. So now, when I score, I’m literally just gonna sit down and pout like a little baby or something.”

