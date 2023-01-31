Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee Lawmakers Take on Ticket Price TransparencyAdvocate AndyTennessee State
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Joints in Nashville, TNEast Coast TravelerNashville, TN
Somewhere Tony Bourdain is smiling; In-N-Out Burger Announces small expansion EastJames PatrickFranklin, TN
Metro PD Make Two Arrests Under Street Racing InitiativeM3sh311Nashville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Related
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Yet another NFL stadium is moving away from natural grass
The debate between playing on natural grass or artificial turf has been ongoing for the NFL, and now another stadium is replacing its grass with turf. In a study by the NFL between 2012 and 2018, the league found that players have a 28 percent higher rate of non-contact lower extremity injuries when playing on artificial turf.
atozsports.com
Titans announce huge change to Nissan Stadium for 2023
The Tennessee Titans have announced that Nissan Stadium will transition to a monofilament, synthetic turf playing field for the 2023 season. Since 1999 when the stadium was built, Nissan Stadium has had a natural grass playing surface. But as the team has begun to pile up injuries in recent seasons, the inconsistent field conditions late in the year have now pushed the team to make the switch to turf.
Titans Player Makes Aggressive Pitch To NFL After Tom Brady Retires
With Tom Brady now officially retired, it’s a virtual certainty that the Patriots will retire his No. 12. Zero players have worn it since Brady left New England three years ago. But what about the NFL as a whole retiring Brady’s number? Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan made...
Derrick Henry won't be a fan of Titans switching to turf field
On Tuesday, the Tennessee Titans announced they will be switching the playing surface at Nissan Stadium, moving from grass to artificial turf. Playing surfaces in the NFL have become a hot topic of conversation in recent years, with players, led by the NFLPA, looking for teams to switch to grass instead of using turf to help avoid injuries.
Titans' Mike Vrabel talks OC search, working with Ran Carthon
After requesting interviews with a trio of candidates early on in the process, and talking with passing-game coordinator Tim Kelly about the job, the trail for the Tennessee Titans’ offensive coordinator search has gone cold, at least publicly. The trio of requests included Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric...
Bengals assistant emerging as candidate for Colts, Cardinals
A Cincinnati Bengals assistant coach is emerging as a candidate for the head coach positions of the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals. Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan interviewed with the Colts on Wednesday for the second time. He is one of seven candidates to receive a second interview with Indianapolis. In addition to talking with... The post Bengals assistant emerging as candidate for Colts, Cardinals appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Football World Reacts To 'Source Off' Between Adam Schefter, Ian Rapoport
Lead NFL insiders Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport have conflicting reports coming out of Tuesday's Broncos head coaching news. Rapoport says the Broncos attempted to hire DeMeco Ryans again earlier today before settling for Sean Payton. Schefter says the Broncos haven't had contact with Ryans since ...
Titans to Install Artificial Turf Playing Surface at Nissan Stadium
Tennessee is making some changes to its stadium ahead of the 2023 NFL season.
Hendon Hooker Meets With Tennessee Titans
Former Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker reportedly met with the Titans at the Reese's Senior Bowl.
Former Titans OC Todd Downing Reports To Serve Jail Time for November DUI Arrest
Remember back in November when Todd Downing got hit with a DUI after the Tennessee Titans won in Green Bay? He’s serving his time now. The 48-hour stay comes from his arrest that had many NFL fans asking, “what?”. The Titans went into Lambeau and came out with...
Tennessee Titans' Super Bowl surprise is a touchdown with adopted teen
17-year-old Max Roman from Hohenwald, Tennessee, is given a VIP tour of the Tennessee Titans practice facility after his adoption from foster care.
nfltraderumors.co
NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Vikings
Lions RB Jamaal Williams believes the NFL is trying to take his “personality away” with the number of fines he’s received for touchdown celebrations. “Now I get fined for this stuff. I just feel like they’re trying to take my personality away, my joy,” Williams said, via Pro Football Talk. “Because now, I literally have to stop doing it. So now, when I score, I’m literally just gonna sit down and pout like a little baby or something.”
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: Falcons, Panthers, Saints
ESPN’s Michael Rothstein writes Falcons RT Kaleb McGary had an excellent year after Atlanta declined his fifth-year option this past offseason, and now he’s in a position to cash in big-time. The Falcons will have a walk-away number but Rothstein points out they have plenty of cap space...
Comments / 0