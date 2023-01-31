Nantucket schools close after ransomware attack

The district shut down all of its devices, including safety and security systems.

Nantucket Public Schools closed early Tuesday following a ransomware attack that impacted safety and security systems.

Students and staff were sent home at noon as the district shut down all of its devices, including phones and security cameras, according to an email sent to families by Superintendent Beth Hallett.

Hallett wrote that the ransomware attack was discovered Tuesday morning, noting that “the computer systems were compromised.”

Athletic events are set to take place as planned, she wrote.

In a later message obtained by The Nantucket Current, the district said no school-issued devices should be used at home “until further notice, as it could compromise home networks.”