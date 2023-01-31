ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

Man found stabbed to death inside Englewood apartment

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – A man is dead after he was found stabbed inside an apartment in the Englewood neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. JSO said the stabbing happened around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday on Spring Park Road. A man in his 20s was found dead...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Police: Man in his 30's expected to be OK after shooting on Normandy Blvd.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says a man in his 30's is recovering in the hospital after a shooting in the 8900 block of Normandy Blvd Sunday. Police say the shooting happened at approximately 10:25 a.m. Officers responded to the scene and found the victim, who had two non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Shooter targets man sitting in car at Southside apartments

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man in his 40s was found shot to death in a car at the Oasis Club Apartments Saturday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Witnesses told JSO just before 2:30 p.m. they saw a man in a white shirt and blue jeans, who looked to be about 5′10 and 170 pounds, get out of a red car, walk up to a man sitting in a SUV and start shooting him.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man fatally shot in argument in Pinecrest subdivision, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was fatally shot in the abdomen during an argument with another man at Guardian and Thunderbolt drives in the Pinecrest subdivision, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. The Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting Saturday morning in the Normandy Estates area of the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

One killed in Normandy Estates area shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man is dead after a shooting on Saturday morning in the Normandy Estates area on Jacksonville's Westside. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to the 9300 block of Thunderbolt Drive in the Pinecrest Subdivision in reference to a shooting. Officers found one adult man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Police release name of man shot, killed by Jacksonville officers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff's Office released the name of a man shot to death by officers Thursday on the Northside. Thomas Gray, 60, was shot and killed by officers at about 5:30 p.m. in the 5400 block of Lannie Road, police said. Officers were called to a home in the area for a "suicidal threat," of a person reportedly making statements about harming himself and also shooting at any police that came into his property, according to JSO.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

19-year-old dies in rollover crash on I-295: FHP

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 19-year-old Jacksonville man died Sunday in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 295. According to the Florida Highway Patrol’s website, the crash happened just after 3 p.m. on northbound I-295 near Alta Drive. FHP said the car they were driving ran off the road...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

First Coast News

