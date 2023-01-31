BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. – A Remlap man was killed in a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. Alabama State Troopers identified the victim as David T. Hardy, 30. Troopers said Hardy was fatally injured when the 2006 Nissan Altima he was driving collided head-on with a 2019 Toyota Tundra driven by Shawn T. Pledger, 30, of Hartselle. They said Hardy was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene. A passenger in the Nissan, Lauren N. Brown, 27, of Jones, was injured and transported to UAB Hospital for treatment. The crash occurred on Alabama Highway 79 near mile marker 26, approximately 4 miles south of Locust Fork, in Blount County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

REMLAP, AL ・ 15 HOURS AGO