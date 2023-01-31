ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

wbrc.com

Body found in Center Point, authorities investigating

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation after finding a body Sunday morning. Deputies were called to Shadowood Circle in Center Point at approximately 9 a.m. on reports of a body located near a stairwell. The male victim had suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.
CENTER POINT, AL
wbrc.com

Body found on Bayview Lake believed to be that of missing kayaker

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Police have recovered a body on Bayview Lake that they believe to be that of a man missing since late January. Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies, with the assistance of a number of other agencies, located the body at around 3 p.m. on Sunday. Authorities believe it to be that of 34-year-old Richard Fields.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Two suspects arrested in Huntsville in connection to Birmingham homicide

Two men were arrested Thursday in Huntsville and have been charged in connection to a homicide which took place Tuesday night in Birmingham. Tanarence Bernard Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, were arrested after detectives obtained warrants for capital murder (robbery). Both suspects are currently being held without bond in the Jefferson County Jail.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Law enforcement seek IDs in Chilton County burglary

The Maplesville Police Department is investigating a business burglary and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspects. Investigators released a photograph through Central Alabama CrimeStoppers of an unknown subject wanted for a business burglary. “The offense occurred, Wednesday, Feb. 1 between 2 - 3 a.m. at Maplesville Feed...
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

2 people injured after shots fired into Bessemer house

BESSEMER, Ala. — Two people were struck by gunfire in an early morning shooting in Bessemer. A spokesperson for the Bessemer Police Department said the incident happened in the 600 block of 12th Street at about 5:30 a.m. on Feb. 3. The BPD says the victims were inside a...
BESSEMER, AL
wbrc.com

Cullman Police Department hosting free traffic incident safety course

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Cullman Police Department is hosting a free Traffic Incident Management (TIM) responder training program in a few weeks. Traffic crashes can pose a threat on the road even after a wreck. That’s why the department is holding a safety course for those who respond to these accidents. The class is to keep everyone alive and on the same page.
CULLMAN, AL
wvtm13.com

Tuscaloosa County man indicted on federal gun charges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Federal agents have arrested a Tuscaloosa County man in New York on gun charges. The U. S Attorney's office announced that Darterrius Dewayne Washington, 23, of Woodstock was indicted on three counts in U.S. District Court in January. Washington is charged with possession of a machine...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Remlap man killed in crash

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. – A Remlap man was killed in a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. Alabama State Troopers identified the victim as David T. Hardy, 30.  Troopers said Hardy was fatally injured when the 2006 Nissan Altima he was driving collided head-on with a 2019 Toyota Tundra driven by Shawn T. Pledger, 30, of Hartselle. They said Hardy was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.   A passenger in the Nissan, Lauren N. Brown, 27, of Jones, was injured and transported to UAB Hospital for treatment.  The crash occurred on Alabama Highway 79  near mile marker 26, approximately 4 miles south of Locust Fork, in Blount County.   Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.  
REMLAP, AL
greensborowatchman.com

TPD arrests two Hale men after hot pursuit, crash on Skyland Blvd.

When the dust settled after a multiple-vehicle crash in Tuscaloosa Monday afternoon, two Hale County men were in custody. Tuscaloosa Police officers had reportedly been dispatched to investigate a tip that a stolen truck from Tennessee had been spotted at an apartment complex there. Police said Keshawn Martes McCollough, 26, of Greensboro and Frederick Dewayne Lewis, 20, of Moundville, jumped into a car and fled when they saw officers approaching them at Branscomb Apartments at around 1:20 p.m. on Monday afternoon, leading police on a chase up Ala. Hwy. 69.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Recent violence prompts push for domestic violence resources

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Following what police believe to be a domestic violence shooting that happened earlier this week, local advocates are pushing for more accountability and mental health services. One Place Family Justice Center in Birmingham said domestic violence permeates more than just the home, it affects the whole...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

UPDATE: Woman shot and killed Tuesday night was pregnant

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office says a woman who was shot and killed Tuesday night was pregnant. The victim has been identified as Corieonna Shantrice Hines of Birmingham. She was 24. Two children were also shot during the incident. Birmingham Police were called to the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

