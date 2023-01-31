Read full article on original website
Hello, Ann Arbor: Missing teen found dead at high school; second teen found safe
It’s been a harrowing week in Ann Arbor. Over the weekend, 15-year-old Pioneer High School student Adriana Davidson was reported missing. On Monday, police discovered her body by the school’s athletic fields. (My apologies. I made a mistake in an earlier version of this post and had the wrong age.)
Mother reacts to learning son identified as one of bodies found in Highland Park
(CBS DETROIT) - Lorrie Kemp said since her son, Armani Kelly went missing, she had a feeling he may have been killed. She desperately searched for answers for the past two weeks. "I didn't know I had this in me, but that's my baby," Kemp said. Kemp's search came to an end today after the Michigan State Police confirmed the identities of three bodies found in an abandoned apartment in Highland Park. In a tweet on Friday, police identified the bodies as Armani Kelly, of Oscoda, Montoya Givens, of Detroit, and Dante Wicker, Melvindale."I don't feel strong no more, I am tired and...
Voice News
Chesterfield Township police searching for missing teen
Chesterfield Township police are seeking help from the public in locating a missing 15-year-old girl. Ana Thompson was last seen on Wednesday at L’Anse Creuse High School North on 21 Mile Road in Macomb Township. It is believed she ran away with her 18-year-old boyfriend, Brian Conrad, of Eastpointe, and is hiding out in Detroit, police said. Neither has been home since Wednesday.
72-year-old Oakland County man killed after pulling in front of SUV while turning out of parking lot
A 72-year-old Independence Township man has died after a two-car crash in Northern Oakland County along Dixie Highway on Saturday afternoon.
Dexter teen found safe, police say
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- Police have located a Dexter teenager they believe was groomed on social media. An alert was issued after Ea Kuhr, 17, on Feb. 1, after they intentionally avoided their family picking them up from Dexter High School that day. Kuhr has since been located and is now safe, the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office announced on social media around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2.
Missing 17-year-old girl believed to have been in Saginaw or Lansing found by father
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI — After being reported as missing, Michigan State Police have confirmed with the family of Jade Lee Sacket that she has been found and is in a safe location. Sacket was last heard from by family or friends on social media on Jan. 25 and was...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Police share update on Washtenaw County student found dead near school grounds -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Police, deputies provide new updates after missing Pioneer High School student found dead. Ann Arbor police and Washtenaw County deputies provided new details about the...
Police confirm bodies found were missing Lansing rapper and friends
Police announced on Thursday that three bodies had been found but did not identify them as Kelly, Givens, and Wicker until Friday.
fox2detroit.com
Bodies believed to be missing Detroit rappers found in rat-infested vacant apartment building
The investigation has been slowed inside the building due to the conditions, according to Michigan State Police. MSP and other departments are at the scene of an apartment at Log Cabin and McNichols at the Highland Park-Detroit border.
Jackson home damaged after 15-year-old crashes stolen vehicle through front porch
A teen allegedly joyriding in a stolen vehicle caused quite a bit damage to a Jackson home after police say he crashed through the front porch on Tuesday.
Bodies found believed to be men who went missing after canceled performance
The bodies of three Michigan men who went missing after a performance they were heading to in Detroit was canceled have been believed to be found.
americanmilitarynews.com
MSP: Speeding Macomb County driver had a loaded submachine gun on his lap
A 21-year-old Macomb County man who was pulled over for speeding Tuesday night spent the evening in jail after police found loaded weapons in his car, according to Michigan State Police. “It is unclear what the drivers intentions were with the weapons,” MSP said in a statement. State Police...
Questions remain as investigation continues into death of Ann Arbor-area teen
ANN ARBOR, MI – Police are not yet releasing information on the investigation into how an Ann Abor-area teen disappeared from school and was found days later dead on school property. At 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, a Washtenaw County K-9 unit found Adriana Davidson’s body near the athletic...
Man accused of killing wife’s dog pleads no contest to lesser charge
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Man facing a felony charge after allegedly fatally shooting his wife’s dog has taken a plea deal. Christopher Dean Finney, 50, pleaded no contest Thursday, Feb. 2, to one misdemeanor count of careless discharge of a firearm causing property damage greater than $50. In...
fox2detroit.com
Woman convicted of murdering her child's father in 2021 stabbing
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 24-year-old woman who stabbed the father of her child to death two years ago has been found guilty of first-degree murder. Damia Imani Foster, who was 22 at the time of the incident, was convicted after a jury trial Feb. 2, Wayne County Prosecutors said Thursday. She's scheduled to be sentenced to prison in March.
New report reveals dangerous intersections, uptick in crashes in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Traffic crashes in Washtenaw County increased in 2021 after a sharp drop during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report that also includes data on the county intersections that see the most wrecks. The annual crash report from the Washtenaw Area...
'Let the helicopter do its thing': MSP helps Detroit cops track down suspect in stolen vehicle [VIDEO]
You can try to run from the law, but there aren’t too many places to hide from Michigan State Police’s Aviation Unit as one suspect fleeing from Detroit police in a stolen vehicle found out on Friday evening.
Police, car dealership team up to help Oakland County woman who returned $15k in cash she found while walking to work
Efforts are underway to help a good Samaritan in Oakland County after she returned a bag full of cash she found at a gas station during her walk to work last week.
