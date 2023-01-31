Read full article on original website
RUMOR: The real reason Mavs are interested in Kyrie Irving trade
While Kyrie Irving’s problematic history on and off the court are certainly concerning, the Dallas Mavericks have a reason to be interested in the Brooklyn Nets star. The Mavs have been mentioned as a potential landing spot for Irving after he requested a trade from the Nets. According to league sources, Dallas has been interested in acquiring the playmaker since the offseason when he first asked for a move away from Brooklyn, per NBA insider Marc Stein. Apparently, the team believes Jason Kidd can make things work with Kyrie, and Luka Doncic is more than capable of adapting alongside another ball-dominant player.
Kyrie Irving’s initial reaction to joining Luka Doncic in blockbuster trade
It did not take long for Kyrie Irving to join a new team after requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, as he will head to the Dallas Mavericks to join superstar Luka Doncic, and he is said to be “ecstatic” and “looking forward” to it, according to Chris Haynes of TNT and Bleacher report.
Kyrie Irving trade to Mavs has Kendrick Perkins ripping into Kevin Durant, Nets
NBA Twitter was absolutely buzzing after news broke that the Dallas Mavericks had pulled the trigger on a blockbuster trade deal centered around Kyrie Irving. Former NBA big man turned ESPN expert analyst Kendrick Perkins jumped on the hype train as well, but for his part, Big Perk was focused on Brooklyn’s botched Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Kyrie, and James Harden.
Kyrie Irving’s wife Marlene Wilkerson
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has had an eventful few years, both on and off the court. The most recent drama comes in the form of a trade request from the Nets, which comes after controversies involving the COVID-19 vaccine and antisemitism in the past few seasons. But we’re not here to get too deep […] The post Kyrie Irving’s wife Marlene Wilkerson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ja Morant fires back at Grizzlies haters after Dillon Brooks-Donovan Mitchell brawl
The Memphis Grizzlies just can’t stop getting into trouble. On Thursday night, Dillon Brooks had a brawl with Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell after an apparent cheap shot. Mitchell swung at the Memphis forward after the latter seemed to intentionally hit the Cavs guard below the belt. Both players were ejected, and Ja Morant and co. eventually lost, bringing them to seven losses in eight games.
RUMOR: The 2 players Lakers refuse to include in potential Kyrie Irving trade
Kyrie Irving made waves on Friday afternoon when he formally requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, threatening to leave the team in free agency should they keep him. As is the case with every superstar on the trade block, the Los Angeles Lakers find themselves linked once more in a trade for the polarizing point guard.
Ja Morant’s All-Star starter snub because of fan voting, claims Grizzlies guard Danny Green
Memphis Grizzlies guard Danny Green is pinning the blame on fan voting for Ja Morant’s snub as an All-Star starter. Morant still made it to the All-Star Game roster as a reserve out West, but Green thinks it’s quite the disrespect considering that the Grizzlies are second in the West. It’s definitely bizarre that the […] The post Ja Morant’s All-Star starter snub because of fan voting, claims Grizzlies guard Danny Green appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Devin Booker’s eye-raising message from Monty Williams on being left off All-Star team
The reserves for the 2023 NBA All-Star game were announced on Thursday and even before hand just looking at the potential sections in both conferences, there were always going to be some notable snubs. One of the players who was noticeably absent from the coaches selections was Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker. Prior to Saturday’s game against the Detroit Pistons, Suns head coach Monty Williams delivered a message in defense of his star guard as per Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic.
Steve Kerr officially pulls plug on Warriors’ Jordan Poole experiment
The Golden State Warriors went back to their title-winning starting lineup in a much-needed win at Chase Center on Saturday. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney raced out to an 18-7 lead over the Dallas Mavericks, overwhelming a visiting team playing without not just top-tier MVP candidate Luka Doncic, but also Christian Wood. If not for Curry leaving late in the third quarter with a lower left leg injury, Golden State surely wouldn’t have almost blown another massive second-half advantage while holding on for a 119-113 victory.
Spencer Dinwiddie sends emotional message to Mavs fans after Kyrie Irving trade
Spencer Dinwiddie’s tenure with the Dallas Mavericks did not even last for a full calendar year. He’s now on the move again following news of Kyrie Irving’s blockbuster trade. Now that Dinwiddie’s headed back to the Brooklyn Nets, the 29-year-old has sent an emotional message to Mavs fans everywhere as he shows them his appreciation for their support.
The shocking Joel Embiid stat vs. Knicks proves Sixers need to make a trade
Despite Joel Embiid’s monster effort on Sunday, the Philadelphia 76ers still fell prey to the New York Knicks on the road, 108-97. Embiid exploited the Knicks’ defense for 31 points to go with 14 rebounds in 36 minutes. If only either of Embiid’s backups was even remotely close to his performance, the Sixers would have […] The post The shocking Joel Embiid stat vs. Knicks proves Sixers need to make a trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dillon Brooks slapped with suspension for Donovan Mitchell cheap shot during Grizzlies-Cavs
Following Thursday night’s on-court scuffle with Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell, Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard Dillon Brooks has now been suspended. In a statement released by the NBA, it was announced that Brooks will be suspended for one game. Mitchell has also been punished, receiving a $20,000 fine. Per the official release: “Memphis Grizzlies guard-forward […] The post Dillon Brooks slapped with suspension for Donovan Mitchell cheap shot during Grizzlies-Cavs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bucks guard Jrue Holiday’s shockingly humble response to shutting down Kawhi Leonard in crunch time
The Milwaukee Bucks seemed to suffer a bit from the odd late tip-off time of their Thursday night clash against the Los Angeles Clippers. Through the majority of the first three quarters, the Bucks, outside of a dominant Giannis Antetokounmpo, looked lethargic. Even Jrue Holiday, the 2023 NBA All-Star selection, was not able to bring his A-game on offense as he sputtered through a 4-15 shooting night.
RUMOR: Blazers’ trade deadline stance on OG Anunoby will make Damian Lillard excited
The Portland Trail Blazers are sitting in a… not-so-good place right now in the West. At 25-26 and in 11th place, there’s still a chance for them to leapfrog to a higher seed. As it stands, though, their roster needs quite a bit of work to be competitive. Luckily for Damian Lillard and co, the Blazers plan to be aggressive at the trade deadline, per Brian Windhorst. In particular, they’re looking at Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby.
James Harden sounds off on Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey-led bench unit after season-high performance
In the Philadelphia 76ers’ road win over the San Antonio Spurs, the bench lineup had a great performance. Joel Embiid and James Harden teamed up to lead the team as they usually do. But this time, the Sixers bench unit had a huge impact thanks in large part to Tyrese Maxey.
Lakers star LeBron James’ tweet after Kyrie Irving trade has NBA world buzzing
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James got the NBA world talking about him after he sent out a rather hilarious tweet in the wake of Kyrie Irving’s trade to the Dallas Mavericks. Hours after the Mavs pulled off the deal for Irving, James took to Twitter to say, “Maybe...
The real reason a Kyrie Irving trade with Lakers never happened
The reason the Brooklyn Nets ended up trading Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks may have more to do with Nets owner Joe Tsai than the offer from the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers reportedly offered both of their tradable first-round picks (2027, 2029) to the Nets — and possibly promising youngsters Austin Reaves and Max Christie — but Tsai did not want Irving to get his wish and reunite with LeBron James.
Warriors make crucial Steph Curry decision while awaiting injury diagnosis
The Golden State Warriors are still awaiting a final diagnosis on the lower left leg injury that forced Steph Curry to leave Saturday’s win over the Dallas Mavericks in the third quarter. While team officials hold their breath, they’ve already made one key decision on his immediate status. Curry has been ruled out by the […] The post Warriors make crucial Steph Curry decision while awaiting injury diagnosis appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Hawks star Trae Young gets real on Kyrie Irving Nets, Mavs trade
Like many other players around the NBA, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young was left in sheer shock after hearing about the Dallas Mavericks’ call to go all out to acquire Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets. Young took to Twitter on Sunday to react to the move, noting that it sure can get a bit […] The post Hawks star Trae Young gets real on Kyrie Irving Nets, Mavs trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Why Lakers’ Kyrie Irving trade offer wasn’t enough for Nets
The Los Angeles Lakers were one of the big names linked to Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving. However, the Nets still decided to trade Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks over the Lakers. The Nets traded Irving to Dallas for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, two first-round picks and a number...
