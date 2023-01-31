Read full article on original website
Honda issues 'do not drive' order for older cars with recalled Takata airbags
Honda and Acura instructed owners of more than 8,000 cars built from 2001-2003 to park them until they can have their Takata airbags replaced as part of the ongoing global campaign to eliminate millions of deadly inflators. Honda says the "Alpha" generation Takata inflators can fail at rates as high as 50%, causing potentially fatal injuries from flying shrapnel in the event of a collision.
Junkyard Gem: 1990 BMW 750iL
If you were an American raking in plenty of money during the late 1980s (perhaps you were arranging "dead cows for dead horses" deals at a conveniently deregulated S&L, for example), then it was expected that you would buy a big, powerful European luxury car. Mercedes-Benz offered the W126 S-Class and its mighty V8 engine, Audi responded with the V8 in 1989 (yes, V8 was the model name), and Jaguar sneered down at those eight-banger losers from a showroom full of V12-engined XJ-Ss. BMW introduced the second-generation 7 Series — the E32 — in the United States for the 1988 model year, and it could be purchased with a V12 engine both more modern and more powerful than the one under the Jag's long hood. Here's a once-resplendent 750iL, found in a Northern California boneyard recently.
Ferrari Roma crashes in dealer's elevator shaft
Someone called Palm Beach County Fire Rescue (PBCFR) on the late afternoon of January 31 about "a commercial structure fire," and so Battalion 10 and a unit called Special Operations arrived at Ferrari of Palm Beach ready to rock. Instead of finding a fire, the first responders found all the elements of an action movie in progress, and they were suddenly main characters. Due to what was called "an elevator malfunction," a Ferrari Roma had fallen tail-first into the empty shaft, the impact fracturing the coupe's fuel lines, causing a leak. The dealership maintains a parking garage on the roof where it stores vehicles for service. The open door in one of the photos PBCFR posted to its Facebook page makes it appear the Roma fell from that floor onto the top of the elevator. A very expensive "ouch."
Tesla Model Y price up $1,000 after U.S. relaxes tax credit terms
Tesla raised prices in the United States of its best-selling vehicle, the Model Y, by $1,000 after the government raised the ceiling on the price of crossover electric vehicles eligible for tax credits. Tesla increased the price of the Model Y Long Range to $54,990, and the Model Y Performance...
Netflix to feature electric cars from GM and others in programming
LOS ANGELES — Netflix has unveiled a new star for some of its upcoming programming: electric vehicles from General Motors and other automakers. The streaming service announced an agreement on Thursday to feature vehicles including the Chevrolet Bolt, the electric GMC Hummer pickup and the Cadillac Lyriq in TV series and films "where relevant."
Tesla stock rallies as U.S. expands EV tax credit and China sales jump from price cuts
Shares of Tesla climbed Friday on news of an expanded EV tax credit and a spike in China sales. The Treasury Department broadened its definition of SUV, allowing more models from Tesla and other carmakers to qualify for EV tax credits. Meanwhile, Tesla's sales in China jumped last month amid...
Nissan plans to launch its first EV with a solid-state battery in 2028
Nissan expects that the solid-state battery technology it's busily developing will be ready for mass production in 2028. Development work is ongoing, but the Japanese company believes it's well positioned to launch pilot production in 2025 and gradually improve the technology. "We think we have something quite special and are...
Antartica’s only EV had to be redesigned because of climate change
Most electric vehicles get upgrades to boost performance or range, but Antarctica's one and only EV has received a tune-up due to the realities of climate change. Venturi has revealed that it upgraded its Venturi Antarctica electric explorer early last year due to warmer conditions on the continent. The original machine was designed to operate in winter temperatures of -58F, but the southern polar region is now comparatively balmy at 14F — and that affected both crews and performance.
BMW to spend $866 million on Mexico plant expansion for EVs
SAN LUIS POTOSI, Mexico — German automaker BMW will invest 800 million euros ($866 million) in the central Mexican state of San Luis Potosi to produce high-voltage batteries and fully electric "Neue Klasse" models, the carmaker said Friday. The expansion, set to add around 1,000 new jobs at its...
Ford announces return to Formula 1 in 2026 as engine partner with Red Bull
Ford is officially coming back to Formula 1 racing as a powertrain partner with Red Bull Powertrains. The Blue Oval is set to make its return for the 2026 season when all-new engine regulations are set to go into effect. This is the second big American manufacturer to announce intentions to hop into Formula 1 as of late — Andretti Motorsport and Cadillac just announced their proposed team and engine supplier bid a month ago.
EV price war is an all-out fight for customer loyalty — and could mean more discounts on the horizon
Car companies are betting big on an electric future, but who owns those customers is still up in the air. In a segment that accounted for just under 6% of the US car market last year, there's still plenty of room for brands to duke it out for the number one spot, long held by Elon Musk's Tesla.
Junkyard Gem: 2006 Mazda5 with manual transmission
One thing I always look for during my junkyard expeditions is a manual transmission in an unexpected vehicle. Say, a Mercury Mystique or a V6 Camry with three pedals. In the early days of the minivan boom, some Dodge Caravans and Plymouth Voyagers with manual transmissions were sold (not to mention Toyota Vans and even Previas), but the Forces of Slushboxification essentially conquered the American-market minivan world by the end of the 20th century. Then Mazda decided it made sense to make an Americanized version of the Premacy to sell over here, and that this minivan would have a five-speed manual transmission (and, a bit later, a six-speed manual) as base equipment. This was the Mazda5, and a few of them actually made it out of American Mazda showrooms without automatics. Here's one of those extremely rare vans, found in a Denver-area self-service car graveyard.
2022 Rivian R1T and 2023 BMW XM headed to Pikes Peak
Pikes Peak says the first battery-electric car to contest the race to the clouds was a Sears-branded mashup mutt of a car in 1981. The XDH-1 had been lashed up using a 1977 Fiat 128 hatchback chassis, all to promote Sears' DieHard 12-volt batteries. It took driver Joe Ball 32:07.42 to reach the top, 20 minutes adrift of winner Gary Lee Kanawyer in a rear-engined Newman Dreager race car built on 1976 Porsche internals. Thirty-three years later, an EV reached the podium with Greg Tracy's Mitsubishi MiEV Evolution III. The next year, 2015, Rhys Millen won behind the wheel of the custom Drive eO PP03. In 2018, Romain Duman set the hillclimb record and broke the eight-minute barrier in the Volkswagen ID.R Pikes Peak.
740-hp McLaren 750S reportedly due in 2023 to replace 720S
McLaren quietly put the 720S out to pasture in late 2022, but the model's spot in the range won't stay empty for very long, according to a recent report from Automotive News. Its successor will allegedly inaugurate the 750S nameplate when it makes its global debut in early 2023. Citing...
Chinese Porsche dealer accidentally discounts Panamera by 88%, hundreds of people put down deposits
For a brief, sweet moment, Porsche lovers in the city of Yinchuan, China, thought they had found the pot of gold at the end of a rainbow. A Porsche dealership in their city listed a Panamera sedan, which starts at $92,000 in the US, for a mere 124,000 yuan, or $18,000, on their website, according to Bloomberg News. That's roughly one-eighth of the 998,000 yuan, or $148,000 dollars, the starting price listed on Porsche's China website.
2023 Honda Pilot and the promise and pitfalls of PHEVs | Autoblog Podcast #766
In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Associate Editor Byron Hurd for a chat about the new 2023 Honda Pilot and its beefed-up TrailSport model. After that, we get a winter-weather long-term update on the BMW 330e care of Greg. Then, it's on to news. The big headlines this week were the brand-new Mazda CX-90 crossover and word that Genesis plans to build its outrageous (and expensive) X convertible concept. Is the world ready for a Bentley fighter from Korea?
Ohio maker of attainable track cars starts deliveries, plans mid-engine supercar
Supercar builders have been making big news the past few years with wild, no-holds-barred track-only specials. Of course, if you've thought that having a wildly fast track special would be cool, but completely out of reach, well, think again. A fairly new company, Fields Auto Works, has not one, but two cars designed for the track, and cost fractions of those exotics cost. Plus, they should be easy to service and maintain, which is key to getting loads and loads of laps.
2023 Honda Pilot brings back the DOHC V6 for cleaner emissions
With a new Honda Pilot comes a new version of Honda's evergreen V6. This time around, the 3.5-liter motor adds dual overhead cams even as it dispenses with Honda's signature VTEC system. There's a slight power boost as well, but nothing drivers will likely notice. Notably, as Car and Driver...
2023 Mercedes-Benz G 550 Road Test Review: Should you cave to the crave?
When you find yourself with a craving for something, maybe a favorite junk food or movie, only that specific thing will do the trick. No remake, update or substitute will do. It has to be that thing. And it's for that reason that the Mercedes-Benz G-Class exists and continues to thrive. There's literally nothing else that comes close. Mercedes itself knew that when it did its first ground-up redesign of the SUV for the 2019 model year, making sure that quintessential G-Class things were maintained, from the overall brick-like design to the old door latches that clacked. Without them, it just wouldn’t be a G. Like many things we crave, though, they’re not always the best for us, and depending on your needs, you could be regretting caving to the crave.
Ford CEO says $2 billion profit left ‘on table,’ stock price falls
Ford shares tumbled Friday after the carmaker missed earnings expectations, blaming poor execution and continued supply shortages. The results show Ford is struggling to balance the transition to electric cars from combustion vehicles. The company is counting on strong sales of gas-burning F-Series pickups and Bronco SUVs to help foot the $50 billion that CEO Jim Farley has committed to developing and building EVs.
