Dwight Howard Takes A Shot At LeBron James And The Lakers Because They Didn't Let Him Shoot
It appears that Howard did believe in his shooting abilities, even if the team's orders were otherwise.
RUMOR: The 2 players Lakers refuse to include in potential Kyrie Irving trade
Kyrie Irving made waves on Friday afternoon when he formally requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, threatening to leave the team in free agency should they keep him. As is the case with every superstar on the trade block, the Los Angeles Lakers find themselves linked once more in a trade for the polarizing point guard.
Steve Kerr slaps Stephen Curry, Warriors with harsh reality after loss to Nuggets
Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are the reigning NBA champs, but they’re no longer seen as the favorites to come out of the West this season. As things stand a week before the NBA trade deadline, that title belongs to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets who sit comfortably atop the conference standings.
Charles Barkley Weighs In On The Donovan Mitchell And Dillon Brooks Brawl
"That was a cheap shot. Period," Barkley said when he shared his two cents on the altercation.
Donovan Mitchell has blunt take on Dillon Brooks after fight
The Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night in a game that featured a third-quarter fight between Memphis’ Dillon Brooks and Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell, which resulted in both players getting ejected. Mitchell shared his feelings about Brooks after the game. Unsurprisingly, they were not positive. Brooks has spent his entire career with the Read more... The post Donovan Mitchell has blunt take on Dillon Brooks after fight appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
Donovan Mitchell wants NBA to take action against Dillon Brooks
Donovan Mitchell is not happy over what transpired between him and Dillon Brooks on Thursday night, and he wants the NBA to take action. Mitchell was ejected for his part in a scuffle that took place during the third quarter of his Cleveland Cavaliers’ 128-113 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Brooks drove to the basket... The post Donovan Mitchell wants NBA to take action against Dillon Brooks appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Kyrie Irving traded to the Dallas Mavericks: Report
Kyrie Irving didn’t have to wait long to find a new home. According to multiple reports including ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nets have dealt Irving to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. In exchange for Irving, the Mavericks are sending Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick and multiple second-round picks.
Darius Garland stepped up versus Memphis’s trash-talking: Crowquill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — All-Star Donovan Mitchell was ejected for retaliating against a punch to the groin by Dillon Brooks of the Memphis Grizzlies. Mitchell threw the ball at Brooks who was also ejected. All this took place in the third quarter of Thursday night’s game that the Cavaliers won 128-113, thanks in large part to Darius Garland performing like an All-Star.
How to get tickets for LeBron James’ games as he approaches Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA scoring record
LeBron James is closing in on the NBA’s all-time scoring record. Wouldn’t it be awesome to see it in person at a Los Angeles Lakers game?. Entering Saturday’s game at the New Orleans Pelicans, James is 63 points away from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record. After Saturday, the Lakers return home for the next two games in Los Angeles -- Tuesday, Feb. 7 against the Oklahoma City Thunder and Thursday, Feb. 9 against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo: $1,500 bet on Caesars for NBA, CBB Saturday
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Whether you’re gearing up for this weekend’s NBA or college basketball or eagerly anticipating next Sunday’s Super Bowl, our Caesars Sportsbook...
NBA trade rumors: Lakers, Jazz dip toes in trade talks for Russell Westbrook
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Only six days remain until the NBA trade deadline, and the league’s most historic franchise has found a nibble for its most polarizing player. Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes is reporting that the Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz have entered “exploratory” trade talks surrounding point guard Russell Westbrook, who is playing on the final season of a five-year, $206 million contract.
Watch LeBron James continue NBA scoring record chase vs. New Orleans Pelicans for free (2/4/23)
LeBron James will try to either claim or get closer to the NBA all-time scoring title on Saturday night when his Los Angeles Lakers face the New Orleans Pelicans. Tipoff from New Orleans is at 6 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: Fubo.tv (FREE trial); DirecTV Stream (free trial); Hulu...
Cavaliers’ Evan Mobley-Darius Garland dual bobblehead released today
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A dual bobblehead of Evan Mobley and Darius Garland is being released today. The eight-inch bobblehead features the two young stars in white Cavaliers jerseys, each with a basketball in their left hand, atop a base with their jersey numbers. Their names are displayed on a backboard.
Are the Cavs and Indiana Pacers building toward their first significant standoff?
CLEVELAND, Ohio – They play four times per season and share a state border. Yet the Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers, who will meet in Indianapolis tonight, have seldom shared a significant moment. Their peak was 2018, when LeBron James led a lacking Cleveland cast past Indiana in Game...
Cavs at Pacers: Live updates as Cleveland hits the road
INDIANAPOLIS -- After a hard-fought and emotional win against the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday, the Cavs hit the road to take on the Indiana Pacers in a Sunday matinee. Tipoff is at 5 p.m. The game was most memorable for an altercation in the third quarter after Memphis forward Dillon...
Cavs at Pacers: Odds, preview, injury report, lineups, TV
INDIANAPOLIS -- After a two-day layoff, the Cavs hit the road to take on the Indiana Pacers in a Sunday matinee. Tipoff is at 5 p.m. EST. This is the third time these two squads have faced off, with the season series tied at 1-1. Here’s what to know about...
‘We’re no sissies over here’: Cavaliers show toughness, won’t-back-down mentality following altercation with Grizzlies
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Every NBA team has a reputation. The Cleveland Cavaliers are affable, unassuming, mild-mannered and charming -- a roster dotted cheerfulness and youthful exuberance. They like to have fun and aim to keep the vibes light, loose, positive and immaculate. It’s a team that blares celebratory music in the locker room, engages in water balloon fights during road trips, tosses the football around from time to time after practice, makes in-locker-room football bets and hands out a flashy gold chain -- the Junkyard Dog award -- after every win.
Does sports gambling impact the joy of sports? - Terry Pluto’s Faith & You
CLEVELAND, Ohio – When I wrote about the problems of Ohio legalizing sports gambling last week, I viewed it as a “one-and-done” project. Sports gambling in Ohio is legal. That’s not going to change. I had my say about it, and the dangers of it. I...
