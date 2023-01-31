ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Donovan Mitchell has blunt take on Dillon Brooks after fight

The Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night in a game that featured a third-quarter fight between Memphis’ Dillon Brooks and Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell, which resulted in both players getting ejected. Mitchell shared his feelings about Brooks after the game. Unsurprisingly, they were not positive. Brooks has spent his entire career with the Read more... The post Donovan Mitchell has blunt take on Dillon Brooks after fight appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CLEVELAND, OH
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Donovan Mitchell wants NBA to take action against Dillon Brooks

Donovan Mitchell is not happy over what transpired between him and Dillon Brooks on Thursday night, and he wants the NBA to take action. Mitchell was ejected for his part in a scuffle that took place during the third quarter of his Cleveland Cavaliers’ 128-113 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Brooks drove to the basket... The post Donovan Mitchell wants NBA to take action against Dillon Brooks appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Kyrie Irving traded to the Dallas Mavericks: Report

Kyrie Irving didn’t have to wait long to find a new home. According to multiple reports including ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nets have dealt Irving to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. In exchange for Irving, the Mavericks are sending Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick and multiple second-round picks.
DALLAS, TX
Cleveland.com

Darius Garland stepped up versus Memphis’s trash-talking: Crowquill

CLEVELAND, Ohio — All-Star Donovan Mitchell was ejected for retaliating against a punch to the groin by Dillon Brooks of the Memphis Grizzlies. Mitchell threw the ball at Brooks who was also ejected. All this took place in the third quarter of Thursday night’s game that the Cavaliers won 128-113, thanks in large part to Darius Garland performing like an All-Star.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

How to get tickets for LeBron James’ games as he approaches Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA scoring record

LeBron James is closing in on the NBA’s all-time scoring record. Wouldn’t it be awesome to see it in person at a Los Angeles Lakers game?. Entering Saturday’s game at the New Orleans Pelicans, James is 63 points away from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record. After Saturday, the Lakers return home for the next two games in Los Angeles -- Tuesday, Feb. 7 against the Oklahoma City Thunder and Thursday, Feb. 9 against the Milwaukee Bucks.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cleveland.com

Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo: $1,500 bet on Caesars for NBA, CBB Saturday

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Whether you’re gearing up for this weekend’s NBA or college basketball or eagerly anticipating next Sunday’s Super Bowl, our Caesars Sportsbook...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

NBA trade rumors: Lakers, Jazz dip toes in trade talks for Russell Westbrook

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Only six days remain until the NBA trade deadline, and the league’s most historic franchise has found a nibble for its most polarizing player. Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes is reporting that the Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz have entered “exploratory” trade talks surrounding point guard Russell Westbrook, who is playing on the final season of a five-year, $206 million contract.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cleveland.com

‘We’re no sissies over here’: Cavaliers show toughness, won’t-back-down mentality following altercation with Grizzlies

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Every NBA team has a reputation. The Cleveland Cavaliers are affable, unassuming, mild-mannered and charming -- a roster dotted cheerfulness and youthful exuberance. They like to have fun and aim to keep the vibes light, loose, positive and immaculate. It’s a team that blares celebratory music in the locker room, engages in water balloon fights during road trips, tosses the football around from time to time after practice, makes in-locker-room football bets and hands out a flashy gold chain -- the Junkyard Dog award -- after every win.
MEMPHIS, TN
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
100K+
Followers
95K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy