MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Happy Friday Everyone!!. It was a very cold start to the day! Our lowest wind chills this morning got down to -23F here in Madison. For the rest of Friday, we’ve been watching the temperatures slowly come back up and the winds easing off, helping to bring those wind chills back up. High pressure is moving through from west to east this evening and because of its circulation, our winds will change from the chilly northerly trajectory that we were under yesterday and this morning to a more southerly trajectory going into tomorrow. This southerly flow will mean a big jump in our high temperature starting tomorrow. Today’s highs were only in the mid-single digits, while tomorrow we’re expecting to reach the lower 30s.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO