Dane County search for “Fairest of the Fair” begins
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County Fair is searching for its newest ambassador. The County’s “Fairest of the Fair” will represent Dane County in parades, community events and the Dane County Fair itself. Young adults with a history of community service and involvement are encouraged to apply...
Overcoming the clutter: Understanding accumulation and organization
Overcoming the clutter: Understanding accumulation and organization
A Stretch Of Warmer Air Moving In
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Happy Friday Everyone!!. It was a very cold start to the day! Our lowest wind chills this morning got down to -23F here in Madison. For the rest of Friday, we’ve been watching the temperatures slowly come back up and the winds easing off, helping to bring those wind chills back up. High pressure is moving through from west to east this evening and because of its circulation, our winds will change from the chilly northerly trajectory that we were under yesterday and this morning to a more southerly trajectory going into tomorrow. This southerly flow will mean a big jump in our high temperature starting tomorrow. Today’s highs were only in the mid-single digits, while tomorrow we’re expecting to reach the lower 30s.
Columbia County I-39/90/94 and WIS 60 interchange construction to continue February 6
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Construction at the I-39/90/94 and WIS 60 interchange in Columbia County is set to continue Monday, Feb. 6. Drivers should expect traffic on the Southbound lanes of I-39/90/94. Traffic will be reduced to two lanes in both directions, according to WisDOT. Roundabouts are also set...
Milder Air Moving In
Chocolate Shoppe celebrates National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you haven’t had breakfast yet, save some room. Saturday is National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day!. Chocolate Shoppe is openings its doors early Saturday to celebrate. You can get your scoop starting at 8 a.m. Each of the Madison-area stores are offering a special...
Following tragic death, Mazomanie family travels to South America to bring daughter’s remains home
MAZOMANIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Following an unexpected death and weeks of uncertainty, a family in Mazomanie was finally able to recover their loved one’s remains. Cassy Doolittle, 25, was rock climbing on the southern tip of Argentina when she came face to face with freezing rain and high winds. According to her family, Cassy sent out a distress call and her body was found two days later.
Fickell’s Badgers plan April “Launch” to new season
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Following all the recent changes in the Wisconsin football program, fans are being invited to come to Camp Randall Stadium this spring to see the new team in action and check out who they’ll be rooting for this fall. Wisconsin Athletics will welcome fans on...
MPD investigate reports of injured person at Lussier Community Education Center parking lot
Inflation, war in Ukraine among factors in rising beer prices

Beer, like most consumer goods, is more expensive than it was last year. The price of beer is up 8.6%, according to the Labor Department's Consumer Price Index. But there's more to the brew than just inflation.
Study: Get kids back to school soon after a concussion
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new study out just this week confirms what many doctors already suspected: getting kids back in school soon after a concussion is good for their recovery. The study was conducted by the Children’s National Hospital in Maryland. Doctors found that kids --5 to 18 years...
Madison K-9 Allied retires after near 50 (dog) years
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Madison Police Department is celebrated an officer who committed what seems like (at least, to him) the past half-century of his life to protecting his city and answering the all-important question:. “Who’s a good boy?”. Allied has been on Madison’s side for the...
One year later, family of murdered Janesville woman still looking for answers
MPD investigate reports of injured person at Lussier Community Education Center parking lot

Police say there is no threat to the public after they investigated reports of an injured person in a westside education center parking lot.
Sauk Co. woman accused of theft, misconduct while working as town treasurer
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman is accused of depositing property tax payments into her personal checking accounts while serving as a Sauk County town’s treasurer, according to the Wisconsin Department of Revenue Friday. The DOR stated that Brittany Syvrud, 36, was charged recently with a felony count of...
Suspicious Chinese balloon grabs the attention of experts in Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A huge, high-altitude Chinese balloon sailed across the U.S. on Friday, drawing severe Pentagon accusations of spying on sensitive military sites despite China’s firm denials. Secretary of State Antony Blinken abruptly canceled a high-stakes Beijing trip aimed at easing U.S.-China tensions. The balloon also grabbed...
Inflation, war in Ukraine among factors in rising beer prices
Study: Get kids back to school soon after a concussion

A new study out just this week confirms what many doctors already suspected: getting kids back in school soon after a concussion is good for their recovery.
Women are disproportionately impacted by heart disease, health officials say
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - February is National Heart Month and according to the American Heart Association, 350,000 Americans die from heart disease each year, but the condition disproportionally affects women. Heart disease first took Mary Zillman by surprise in 2004. “I thought it was acid reflux because my stomach, but...
MPD: Search underway for homicide suspect on city’s east side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching Sunday on Madison’s east side for a person suspected to be involved in a homicide. Madison Police Department and Maple Bluff Police are searching for someone MPD said could be a person of interest in a homicide. The suspect...
