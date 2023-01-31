Read full article on original website
Don Cannon Explains How Jeezy & JAY-Z's 'Go Crazy' Started Out As A T.I. Freestyle
Don Cannon has revealed Jeezy and JAY-Z’s “Go Crazy” was originally a T.I. freestyle that eventually morphed into the actual song. During an appearance on Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion, Cannon explained how Tip played a role in the conception of Jeezy and Hov’s 2005 collaboration. According to the Generation Now co-founder, his beat was initially made for T.I. and although he recorded a freestyle over it that landed on his Down with the King mixtape, nothing was done with it, which led to the Snowman snatching it up.
Juelz Santana Finally Gets His Teeth Fixed: 'Watch Ya Mouth Not Mines'
Juelz Santana has finally got a new set of teeth after years of facing criticism over what happened to his pearly whites over the years. On Thursday (February 2), the Dipset rapper took to Instagram to share a video of himself visiting a cosmetic dentist, where he got his upper row of teeth fixed. Fans could see Juelz going through the procedure with Dr. Daniel Rubinshtein before showing off his fresh new set of teeth at the dental office and again in his car.
Anderson .Paak Threatens Crowd With R. Kelly’s Music Unless They Start Dancing
Anderson .Paak responded to a less than enthusiastic crowd at a DJ gig this week by suggesting he would play R. Kelly‘s music to get them on the dance floor. The artist and producer was tapped up to move the crowd at Spotify’s Best New Artist party, which took place in Los Angeles, California on Thursday (February 2) ahead of the 65th Annual Grammy Awards. In a video obtained by TMZ, .Paak can be heard trying to hype up the crowd while playing Nelly‘s 2002 club hit “Hot in Herre.”
Lil Baby’s 4PF Artist Rylo Rodriguez Shocks Fans By Admitting $4K Per Week Lean Habit
Lil Baby’s 4PF signee Rylo Rodriguez admitted to spending four figures on a weekly lean habit last year; the clip has now gone viral and fans are shocked by the admission. Rylo made the revelation in an interview with Awaiz Dawave but this portion of their chat seemed to catch fire on social media this week.
Juice WRLD’s Final Posthumous Album Is 'In The Works'
Juice WRLD‘s final posthumous album is on its way, according to the late rapper’s longtime friend and label head Lil Bibby. Taking to Instagram on Saturday (February 4) to share a video of the late rapper wildin’ out in the studio, Bibby told fans he wanted the upcoming album — the follow-up to 2021’s Fighting Demons — “to feel like a celebration,” as he wants to move past mourning Juice.
Megan Thee Stallion Gets Apology From Math Hoffa Over Tory Lanez Shooting Skepticism
Megan Thee Stallion has received another apology in the wake of Tory Lanez being found guilty of shooting her in the feet, and this time it’s from Math Hoffa. The My Expert Opinion host spoke at length about the trial during a previous episode of his podcast and continued to affirm that Megan was lying. In a recent sit-down with Drink Champs, though, Hoffa admitted they were wrong and revealed he had personally sent a lengthy apology letter to Meg.
Lil Pump Drops $25K On Brand New Set Of 'Porcelain Gang' Teeth
Lil Pump has found his smile again — it’s just come with a hefty price tag due to some expert dental work the rapper’s had done. The “Arms Around You” hitmaker stopped by 5 Star Smiles in his hometown of Miami, Florida last month to get a new set of teeth, as the company’s CEO Danielle Noguera explained to TMZ.
Lizzo Finally Granted Permission To Trademark ‘100% That Bitch’ Phrase
Lizzo has finally been granted the right to trademark “100 percent that bitch” after popularizing the meme phrase on her 2017 song, “Truth Hurts.”. According to a United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) filing obtained by PEOPLE on Thursday (February 2), the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board determined “100 percent that bitch” was undeniably linked to the superstar singer and could officially be used for apparel.
Lil Wayne Holds Back Tears While Sharing Touching Story About Losing His Father As A Child
Lil Wayne has opened up about the surprising way in which the death of his father impacted his life during an emotional speech at a Grammy Week award ceremony. Weezy took the stage in Los Angeles, California on Thursday (February 2) to accept the Global Impact Award at the inaugural Recording Academy Honors presented by the Black Music Collective. After thanking the event’s organizers and those in attendance, he proceeded to offer the audience some insight into his upbringing.
J. Prince & Quality Control’s P Sat Down To Discuss TakeOff’s Death
J. Prince has revealed that he’s had a conversation with Quality Control Music CEO Pierre “P” Thomas in the wake of TakeOff‘s death last November. According to Gillie Da Kid in a preview of the forthcoming episode of the Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast, the Houston music executive told him of the sit down before he and co-host Wallo agreed to have J. Prince on.
Meek Mill Seemingly Responds To DJ Drama's Claim Lil Uzi Vert Has 'Replaced' Him In Philly
Meek Mill has seemingly responded to DJ Drama‘s claim that Lil Uzi Vert has “replaced” him as Philadelphia’s anthem artist. In an interview earlier this week, the Gangsta Grillz DJ said Uzi’s “Just Wanna Rock” has dethroned Meek’s “Dreams and Nightmares” as the unofficial song of the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of their Super Bowl LVII showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs on February 12.
Kevin Gates Claims He Once Survived Without Food Or Water For Almost A Month
Kevin Gates has claimed that he went nearly a month without food or water by choice in a dry fast. Known for his notoriously wild claims, KG recently stopped by Big Boy’s Neighborhood where he delivered yet another unfathomable revelation in regard to his fasting habits. “Dry fasting is...
Bun B Says Rappers Are 'Balling In Debt' With Major Labels: 'UGK Is Still $2M In The Red'
Bun B has claimed that artists are “balling in debt” by signing major label deals — and that UGK is no different. In an interview with B High ATL, the Texas rap legend spoke openly about his experience with major labels, including Sony. “So, UGK was signed...
Ludacris Says He’s Having ‘Fun Again’ As He Drops Off Fire New Freestyle
Ludacris appears to be back in his bag and having fun with rap again, having dropped off a brand new freestyle that has impressed his peers. The Atlanta rapper and actor — who hasn’t put out a new album since 2015’s Ludaversal — took to Instagram on Friday (February 3) to remind fans of just how good he is behind the mic.
BMG Exposed For Reportedly Signing Rapper With Known Antisemitic History & Hiding It
BMG has been exposed for signing Paris-based rapper Freeze Corleone despite allegedly knowing he was dropped by Universal Music Group because of Holocaust-denying and antisemitic lyrics. According to a report from The New York Times published on Friday (February 3), internal documents showed that BMG’s French division weighed the financial...
Marsha Ambrosius Says Her New Album With Dr. Dre Is Their ‘Trauma Bond’
Marsha Ambrosius is gearing up to release her new Dr. Dre-produced album Casablanco – which she’s said was made out of their “trauma bond” as they both were going through personal things during its creation. The pair held a listening session for the project on Wednesday...
Lil Duval Thinks Hip Hop Has ‘Become More About Podcasting Instead Of Music
Lil Duval has chimed in about what he believes to be the downfall of the music industry. The Meet the Blacks star recently took aim at Hip Hop artists, claiming that they care more about banter than bars these days. “Seem like hip hop has become more about podcasting instead...
Southside Almost Destroys Bowling Lane With Wild Throw: '[He] Needs To Stick To Producing'
Southside has learned that he’s terrible at bowling, and was told by a friend that he should “stick to producing” after almost destroying his lane. The incident transpired during a fun night out for the 808 Mafia leader, with Southside getting visibly upset as his friend taunts him.
JAY-Z Confirmed As 2023 Grammys Performer Alongside Lil Wayne & DJ Khaled
JAY-Z will join DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, John Legend and Fridayy on stage at the 2023 Grammy Awards this weekend to perform “GOD DID.”. Variety confirmed the Roc Nation mogul’s participation on Friday (February 3), just two days ahead of the show. “GOD DID” is up for three awards this year, including song of the year.
Charlamagne Tha God Says Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Should Be Renamed: 'Why One Genre?'
Charlamagne Tha God has said he thinks the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame should be renamed since it includes artists from a myriad of genres. The Breakfast Club co-host shared his opinion during Thursday’s (February 2) show which was co-signed by DJ Envy and guest host Eboni Williams.
