Cuyahoga Falls, OH

6th car crashes into same Cleveland neighborhood yard in 3 months while exiting I-90

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the sixth time in three months, a car exiting I-90 has crashed into a yard on West Boulevard in Cleveland. It was in November when a speeding truck exiting the interstate slammed into a West Boulevard home, destroying the porch and narrowly missing the gas meter. Just minutes before that crash family members were sitting on the porch that was destroyed.
CLEVELAND, OH
Unoccupied truck gets stuck in frozen Macedonia retention pond

MACEDONIA, Ohio (WOIO) - First responders worked through the frigid temperatures to retrieve an unoccupied truck from a retention pond in Macedonia on Friday. The Summit County Water Rescue Team worked together to safely get the truck out of the pond at Macedonia Commons. It’s unknown how the truck drove...
MACEDONIA, OH
Cleveland man fed up after his apartment floods again

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - About two weeks ago the 19 Troubleshooters took you inside the apartment of a Cleveland man whose ceiling collapsed on him while he was sleeping. He reached back out to us again on Thursday saying the issues have only gotten worse. Carlyle Thomas lives at the...
CLEVELAND, OH
Fire destroys Elyria mobile home, officials say

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A mobile home was destroyed in a fire early Sunday morning, according to an Elyria Fire Department news release. Firefighters said crews arrived at Larkstone Place in the West Ridge Green Mobile Home Park off of West Ridge around 5:40 a.m. for heavy fire conditions coming from a single trailer.
ELYRIA, OH
2 people killed at Old Brooklyn apartment building

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were shot and killed at an Old Brooklyn apartment building in Cleveland Friday. A call for shots fired at 1400 Crestline Avenue came to police around 5:50 pm. When officers arrived they found the victims in a hallway of the building. Both were pronounced...
CLEVELAND, OH
John Adams, Cleveland baseball’s iconic drummer, laid to rest

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If you went to a Cleveland baseball game in town over the last half century, chances are you know about John Adams. He was the ever-present, one-man band, beating his drum, a legend. The 71-year-old man died Monday after a long illness. Hundreds filled the pews...
CLEVELAND, OH
Chardon Local Schools employee saves elementary student from choking

CHARDON, Ohio (WOIO) - A staff member in the Chardon Local Schools is being hailed a hero after saving an elementary student from choking last month. Superintendent Michael P. Hanlon said Kristy Holbert, a cafeteria monitor at Park Elementary School, jumped into action on Jan. 24 after seeing a student in distress while eating lunch.
CHARDON, OH
Vigil held for Huron County woman missing for over 5 years

NORWALK, Ohio (WOIO) - A vigil was held for missing Huron County woman, Amanda Dean, on her 42nd birthday. The mother of four has not been heard from since July 2017. Family, friends, and community members held the vigil outside the Huron County Sheriff’s Office in Norwalk. Up until...
HURON COUNTY, OH
Landlord still hasn’t fixed Ravenna man’s collapsed bathroom ceiling

RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - Ravenna renter Sean Carter told 19 News he’s been fighting an uphill battle against his landlord ever since his bathroom ceiling collapsed. “Mold, it’s spiders,” Carter said. “It’s if you look up in that hole it’s like a movie like chronicles of Narnia you walk through the closet and it’s like a different world and it’s like for me to stand under there and try to be clean it’s just inappropriate, it’s embarrassing.”
RAVENNA, OH
If someone went into cardiac arrest, would you know what to do?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If someone went into cardiac arrest near you, would you know what to do?. Ohio leaders are trying to get more people to be able to answer that question with a ‘Yes’. More than 350,000 cardiac arrests occur outside the hospital each year, according...
OHIO STATE
Akron teen arrested following Facebook Marketplace robbery, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 14-year-old Akron boy was arrested after a Facebook Marketplace robbery on Thursday, according to an Akron Police Department news release. Police say officers arrived at the 1200 block of Kenmore Boulevard around 11:50 a.m. for a robbery. According to the victim, he arranged to sell...
AKRON, OH
NTSB: Plane carrying ‘Dandy Daddy’ crashed due to engine failure

MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - The plane that crashed while carrying a federal prison inmate experienced engine failure prior to crashing in Geauga County last month, according to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). The six people on board the multi-engine aircraft, a Piper PA-31-350, during the Jan. 18 crash were...
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
Suspect strikes Akron home with gunfire after shooting at man, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are searching for a suspect who shot at a 22-year-old man and struck an occupied home with gunfire during a shooting, according to a news release. Police say a 22-year-old man reported that an unknown suspect shot at him while exiting a residence in...
AKRON, OH

