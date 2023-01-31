Read full article on original website
Knock at the Cabin and 80 for Brady Dethrone Avatar: The Way of Water at the Domestic Weekend Box Office
After seven weeks atop the domestic weekend box office, Knock at the Cabin and 80 for Brady have both dethroned Avatar: The Way of Water and knocked it down to third place. As reported by Variety, M. Night Shyamalan's latest horror film, Knock at the Cabin, won the weekend with $14.2 million and held off 80 for Brady and its $12.6 million haul.
James Gunn Reveals New DCU's Comic Book Inspirations - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
James Gunn's announcement of a new DCU covering film, television, and games have caused spikes in sales of some comic book titles, specifically, The Authority. This relatively unknown superhero team is a personal favorite of Gunn's, and it's he's using the title as inspiration for an upcoming movie that will feature prominently in the DCU's future. But good luck getting your hands on an original issue, as some have recently sold for as much as $550. In other news, Pedro Pascal nearly forgot he was cast in HBO's hit game adaptation, The Last of Us, thanks to some Ambien and lack of sleep. And finally, Seth Rogen isn't really into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he does thank its success for how well The Boys has done.
New Avatar 3 Details Revealed, With Other Sequels to Include a Time Jump and More
Avatar producer Jon Landau has shared new details about Avatar 3 and its other potential sequels, including more about the fire Na'vi, the story's time jumps, and their plans to visit Earth. As reported by Variety, Landau sat down with Empire magazine to talk about what's in store for the...
Sci-Fi Action Film 65 Starring Adam Driver to Release in India on March 10
The first of many Adam Driver films will be arriving in early March, as Sony Pictures' 65 finally makes its way to theatres. The film starring the two-time Academy Award nominated actor as Pilot Mills. The story follows Mills after a massive crash on an unknown planet, which turns out to be Earth, 65 million years ago. Stranded in a planet alongside another survivor, Koa played by Ariana Greenblatt. Mills has one shot to save himself, as they make their way through treacherous terrain featuring prehistoric creatures such as dinosaurs and more.
Seth Rogen Says The Boys Wouldn't Exist Without the Marvel Cinematic Universe
Seth Rogen has admitted he isn't a huge fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but is grateful for its success because it allows mature superhero shows like The Boys to exist. Speaking to Total Film, The Boys executive producer said that, while he has always loved comic books, he finds that Marvel Cinematic Universe films are geared towards kids and so doesn't enjoy them himself.
Best Sci-Fi Movies On Netflix (February 2023)
The selection of sci-fi films is one of its strongest departments within the larger list of movies on Netflix, and it has a nice mix of classics alongside a number of newer, stranger films. Navigating digital volumes one Netflix can be a little tricky, but the fact is that most of its selection makes for an enjoyable watch. Still, there are always going to be films that skip through the cracks, and that’s why it’s good to seek out recommendations. For a little help navigating that 3500+ Netflix inventory, these are some of our favorite selections.
Ridley Scott's Gladiator 2 Sets 2024 Release Date
The long-awaited Gladiator sequel has a release date, and it's coming next year. Reported by Variety, the Gladiator sequel will be released on November 22, 2024. Paul Mescal is in talks to star in the sequel. The actor is best known for his role in Hulu's Normal People, and is currently nominated for Best Actor at the 2023 Academy Awards for his role in Aftersun.
FAST X - Official The Fast and The Furious Tokyo Drift Legacy Trailer
On the streets of Tokyo, speed needs no translation. Watch the trailer for a look back at The Fast and The Furious Tokyo Drift ahead of the upcoming movie Fast X. Fast X, directed by Louis Leterrier, stars Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa, and more.
Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker - Official Isshiki Otsutsuki DLC Trailer
Isshiki Otsutsuki is joining Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker. Watch the trailer to see the character in action, including a look at his abilities like Vast Dark Heavens and Karma.
The Last of Us Episode 5 Will Drop on Friday Instead of Super Bowl Sunday
The Last of Us has been taking the world by storm, but HBO has decided it would be best to move episode five of the post-apocalyptic series out of the way of Super Bowl Sunday and to instead make it available to all subscribers on Friday, February 10. HBO shared...
Go! Go! PogoGirl - Official Teaser Trailer
Take a look at the colorful world and gameplay of Go! Go! PogoGirl, an upcoming platformer game coming to PC via Steam, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Microsoft Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch on February 10, 2023. PogoGirl is a pogo champion living on Pogo Island. She's fun-loving,...
Pedro Pascal Took an Ambien and Forgot He Was Cast in The Last of Us
Pedro Pascal has admitted that he forgot he landed the lead role of Joel on HBO's The Last of Us because he took an Ambien right before receiving the casting news. Appearing on The Tonight Show, Pascal revealed that he had a momentary lapse in memory when he was offered The Last of Us job because he had taken an Ambien pill to assist with his sleep after participating in an adrenaline-fuelled, late-night call about the series.
Generic RPG Idle - Official Sound of Art Update Trailer
Generic RPG Idle is an RPG where your loot matters. Optimize your equipment, defeat mighty foes, perform dark rituals, and enjoy a medieval tale of revenge in a twisted version of Brazil. The Sound of Art update adds richly detailed animations, atmospheric sound effects, and a compelling new soundtrack to the game. Generic RPG Idle is available now for PC.
Chapter 9 - Dead on Arrival
Dead on Arrival is the ninth Chapter in Dead Space. Isaac boards the "rescue" ship in hopes of salvaging its singularity core. This page also contains IGN's original Walkthrough for Dead Space (2008). Jump to it using the anchor link below. Check out our Walkthrough for Dead on Arrival below.
Attachment - Official Trailer
A horror romance steeped in Jewish folklore. Maja (Josephine Park, Baby Fever), a Danish has-been actress, falls in love with Leah (Ellie Kendrick, Game of Thrones, An Education), an academic from London. After Leah suffers from a mysterious seizure Maja returns with her to her childhood home. There, she meets Leah's overbearing mother, Chana (internationally acclaimed Danish actress Sofie Gråbøl, The Undoing, The Killing), a woman who could hold dark secrets.
Dead Space Remake Cheats and Secrets
There are a few new secrets and cheats in the Dead Space remake that unlock some cool little easter eggs, and even a secret ending. Here's a list of the cheats and secrets we know of so far. There are even more cheats for the original Dead Space, but unfortunately,...
The Great Debate: Will the DCU Actually Be Different This Time?
Crisis on infinite DCU reboots? The new DC Studios roadmap is here — or at least part of it is — and it leads us to a pretty obvious question: haven’t we heard this song and dance before? Every few years, DC tells us “things are going to be different this time, I swear!” Sometimes the reboot is in the comics, other times it's in the film and television universe, but two things remain the same: things haven’t been different, and we keep showing up anyway.
That '90s Show Season 2 Confirmed for Netflix
Get ready to say "hello again, Wisconsin!"... again. That '90s Show has officially been renewed for a second season, Netflix announced today. The That '70s Show sequel series is getting 16 more episodes as part of the season order. After its release last month, That '90s Show hit Netflix's Top...
Assassin's Creed Valhalla Wins the First Grammy Award for Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games Category
Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok and its composer Stephanie Economou have won the first Grammy Award for Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media. This first award for the video game music category comes at the 65th Grammys, and Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok and...
The Super Mario Bros. Movie Poster Features All of Our Favorite Mushroom Kingdom Characters
A brand-new, beautiful poster of The Super Mario Bros. Movie has been released and it features all of our favorite Mushroom Kingdom characters, including Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Donkey Kong, Bowser, and Toad. The poster, which was released by Nintendo, also gives us another look at some of the locations...
