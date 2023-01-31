James Gunn's announcement of a new DCU covering film, television, and games have caused spikes in sales of some comic book titles, specifically, The Authority. This relatively unknown superhero team is a personal favorite of Gunn's, and it's he's using the title as inspiration for an upcoming movie that will feature prominently in the DCU's future. But good luck getting your hands on an original issue, as some have recently sold for as much as $550. In other news, Pedro Pascal nearly forgot he was cast in HBO's hit game adaptation, The Last of Us, thanks to some Ambien and lack of sleep. And finally, Seth Rogen isn't really into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he does thank its success for how well The Boys has done.

2 DAYS AGO