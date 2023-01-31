Read full article on original website
The Great Debate: Will the DCU Actually Be Different This Time?
Crisis on infinite DCU reboots? The new DC Studios roadmap is here — or at least part of it is — and it leads us to a pretty obvious question: haven’t we heard this song and dance before? Every few years, DC tells us “things are going to be different this time, I swear!” Sometimes the reboot is in the comics, other times it's in the film and television universe, but two things remain the same: things haven’t been different, and we keep showing up anyway.
James Gunn Reveals New DCU's Comic Book Inspirations - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
James Gunn's announcement of a new DCU covering film, television, and games have caused spikes in sales of some comic book titles, specifically, The Authority. This relatively unknown superhero team is a personal favorite of Gunn's, and it's he's using the title as inspiration for an upcoming movie that will feature prominently in the DCU's future. But good luck getting your hands on an original issue, as some have recently sold for as much as $550. In other news, Pedro Pascal nearly forgot he was cast in HBO's hit game adaptation, The Last of Us, thanks to some Ambien and lack of sleep. And finally, Seth Rogen isn't really into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he does thank its success for how well The Boys has done.
Seth Rogen Says The Boys Wouldn't Exist Without the Marvel Cinematic Universe
Seth Rogen has admitted he isn't a huge fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but is grateful for its success because it allows mature superhero shows like The Boys to exist. Speaking to Total Film, The Boys executive producer said that, while he has always loved comic books, he finds that Marvel Cinematic Universe films are geared towards kids and so doesn't enjoy them himself.
New Avatar 3 Details Revealed, With Other Sequels to Include a Time Jump and More
Avatar producer Jon Landau has shared new details about Avatar 3 and its other potential sequels, including more about the fire Na'vi, the story's time jumps, and their plans to visit Earth. As reported by Variety, Landau sat down with Empire magazine to talk about what's in store for the...
The Last of Us: Nick Offerman On Why He Played Bill Despite Having A Packed Schedule, Showrunner Teases Emotional Joel Moment
Nick Offerman is known for his role as Ron Swanson in the sitcom Parks and Recreation. He also plays Bill in HBO’s The Last of Us, and on a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, he talked about his character and why he decided to take on the role.
Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker - Official Isshiki Otsutsuki DLC Trailer
Isshiki Otsutsuki is joining Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker. Watch the trailer to see the character in action, including a look at his abilities like Vast Dark Heavens and Karma.
Ridley Scott's Gladiator 2 Sets 2024 Release Date
The long-awaited Gladiator sequel has a release date, and it's coming next year. Reported by Variety, the Gladiator sequel will be released on November 22, 2024. Paul Mescal is in talks to star in the sequel. The actor is best known for his role in Hulu's Normal People, and is currently nominated for Best Actor at the 2023 Academy Awards for his role in Aftersun.
Sci-Fi Action Film 65 Starring Adam Driver to Release in India on March 10
The first of many Adam Driver films will be arriving in early March, as Sony Pictures' 65 finally makes its way to theatres. The film starring the two-time Academy Award nominated actor as Pilot Mills. The story follows Mills after a massive crash on an unknown planet, which turns out to be Earth, 65 million years ago. Stranded in a planet alongside another survivor, Koa played by Ariana Greenblatt. Mills has one shot to save himself, as they make their way through treacherous terrain featuring prehistoric creatures such as dinosaurs and more.
Pedro Pascal Took an Ambien and Forgot He Was Cast in The Last of Us
Pedro Pascal has admitted that he forgot he landed the lead role of Joel on HBO's The Last of Us because he took an Ambien right before receiving the casting news. Appearing on The Tonight Show, Pascal revealed that he had a momentary lapse in memory when he was offered The Last of Us job because he had taken an Ambien pill to assist with his sleep after participating in an adrenaline-fuelled, late-night call about the series.
Attachment - Official Trailer
A horror romance steeped in Jewish folklore. Maja (Josephine Park, Baby Fever), a Danish has-been actress, falls in love with Leah (Ellie Kendrick, Game of Thrones, An Education), an academic from London. After Leah suffers from a mysterious seizure Maja returns with her to her childhood home. There, she meets Leah's overbearing mother, Chana (internationally acclaimed Danish actress Sofie Gråbøl, The Undoing, The Killing), a woman who could hold dark secrets.
Saturday Night Live Casts The Last of Us' Pedro Pascal in HBO's Mario Kart in This Hilarious Trailer
In a hilarious fake trailer, Saturday Night Live has cast The Last of Us' Pedro Pascal in HBO's Mario Kart and tasks him with taking Princess Peach to Rainbow Road. The trailer, which you can check out below, is roughly three minutes long and also features appearances by Bowser, Yoshi, Toad, and Luigi.
James Cameron Finally Admits Jack Could've Survived Titanic 'But There's a Lot of Variables'
After 25 years, James Cameron has admitted that both Jack and Rose could both have survived the sinking of the Titanic in his 1997 cinematic masterpiece, though there were "a lot of variables" in play. Jack’s tragic death at the end of Titanic is without question one of the most...
Chris Pratt’s The Terminal List Is Getting Turned Into a Franchise
Amazon Prime Video has announced plans for another season of The Terminal List starring Chris Pratt alongside another new series focusing on the events before the debut season. Based on Jack Carr's action-thriller novels focusing on US Navy Seal James Reece, The Terminal List was about a growing, shadowy conspiracy,...
That '90s Show Season 2 Confirmed for Netflix
Get ready to say "hello again, Wisconsin!"... again. That '90s Show has officially been renewed for a second season, Netflix announced today. The That '70s Show sequel series is getting 16 more episodes as part of the season order. After its release last month, That '90s Show hit Netflix's Top...
The Last of Us: Episode 4 Review
This review contains full spoilers for episode four of The Last of Us, now available to view on HBO Max. To stay spoiler-free, check out our The Last of Us Season 1 Review. Episode 4 of HBO’s The Last of Us grants Joel and Ellie valuable bonding time that they’ve rarely been able to find time for so far in the series. The emotional stakes are raised by this openness, which presents itself over the course of this shorter 45 minute chapter, thanks to a starkly violent, inciting event. It’s a comparatively slower-paced episode when compared to the emotionally charged chapters it follows, but one that showcases Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal as impressively malleable performers.
