Muncie, IN

Crash injuries claim lives of Muncie residents

By Douglas Walker, Muncie Star Press
 5 days ago

MUNCIE, Ind. — Two Muncie residents — one a teenager, the other a senior citizen — lost their lives after being severely injured in traffic accidents in recent days.

Anthony Daniel Gregg, 19, was fatally injured in a one-vehicle crash along Cornbread Road early Friday.

On Monday afternoon, 82-year-old Clara Livingston suffered injuries that would cause her death in a head-on crash at Tillotson and Riverside avenues.

Both victims died at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, according to Delaware County Coroner Gavin Greene.

Jeff Stanley, chief deputy for the Delaware County Sheriff's Department, said Gregg was a passenger in a 2012 Toyota Yaris that was westbound on Cornbread when it left the north side of the road, near Proctor Road, about 1 a.m. Friday.

The vehicle struck a tree.

Gregg was unconscious when deputies arrived and one of the other occupants of the vehicle was performing CPR, Stanley said.

Gregg and the driver of the car were taken by ambulance to the Muncie hospital. A blood sample was taken from the driver, standard procedure in crashes resulting in serious injury or death.

Two other passengers in the Yaris apparently escaped serious injury.

Stanley said an investigation by the sheriff's department was ongoing, and that evidence would be submitted to Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman's office for review.

Speed and road conditions are believed to have been factors, he said.

Monday's crash saw a Ford F-150 pickup truck and a tow truck collide at 1:43 p.m., according to Deputy Police Chief Melissa Criswell.

Livingston was a front-seat passenger in the pickup truck, Criswell said.

The Muncie Police Department's traffic team investigated Monday's crash. Drugs, alcohol and speed are not believed to have been factors, the deputy police chief said.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter for The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Crash injuries claim lives of Muncie residents

