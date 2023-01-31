Duke freshman out another game with leg injury

Duke basketball will be without the services of injured freshman forward Dariq Whitehead for the second straight game when the unranked Blue Devils (15-6, 6-4 ACC) host the unranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-8, 6-5 ACC) at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday. First-year head coach Jon Scheyer ruled him out on Tuesday afternoon.

Whitehead, Duke's second-leading scorer in ACC play at 10.0 points per game, is still recovering from the sprain in his left lower leg that he suffered early in the second half of the 78-75 loss at Virginia Tech on Jan. 23.

After the Duke basketball squad battles the Demon Deacons, who beat the Blue Devils, 81-70, in Winston-Salem on Dec. 21, the Blue Devils will have three days off before welcoming rival UNC to Cameron Indoor Stadium at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Judging by Scheyer's Monday update on Whitehead , it seems more likely than not that the 6-foot-7, 220-pound former five-star recruit will be on the floor for that matchup.

Tuesday night will mark Dariq Whitehead's sixth absence this season. In addition to Saturday's 86-43 victory at Georgia Tech, he missed the first three games of the season with a right foot fracture, which he sustained in late August. And he didn't make the trip to Wake Forest due to a non-COVID illness.

