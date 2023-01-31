Takeaways from BYU's First Big 12 Schedule

Eight instant takeaways from BYU's 2023 schedule

BYU unveiled its first schedule as a Big 12 school on Tuesday. You can check out the full schedule at the bottom of this article. Here are my instant takeaways from the 2023 schedule.

1. BYU hosts Oklahoma in November

BYU is set to host the Oklahoma Sooners in November at Lavell Edwards Stadium. The Sooners and the Cougars won't be in the Big 12 together for very long, but having the opportunity to host Oklahoma before they leave for the SEC is awesome. Late November home games against marquee opponents went away with independence - that is no longer the case in the Big 12.

2. A chance to be in the hunt by the end of October

Let's be clear, every game in the Big 12 will be a challenge. The way that BYU's schedule sets up, the Cougars have a chance to be in the hunt for a Big 12 title by the end of October. The Cougars kick off the conference play against Kansas and Cincinnati. Two games that will be challenging but both are winnable. After a bye week, the Cougars travel to TCU to take on the Horned Frogs. That is one of the most difficult games on the schedule and one where TCU will be heavily favored. The following week, BYU travels home to host Texas Tech.

BYU has a chance to be 2-2 or even 3-1 by the end of October. Kansas State won the Big 12 last year with two conference losses. If BYU is .500 or better, the Cougars will still be in the Big 12 title picture by the end of October.

3. Texas and OU

BYU is the only team of the four newcomers that will face both Texas and Oklahoma. That presents a major challenge and also a big opportunity for BYU.

4. No Baylor

Based on the competitive games between Baylor and BYU over the last two seasons, it seemed like BYU and Baylor would be a good match for an annual game in the Big 12. For now, BYU and Baylor won't play each other annually and they won't play each other in 2023.

5. The road schedule is a gauntlet

This is BYU's road schedule in 2023:

Arkansas Kansas TCU Texas West Virginia Oklahoma State

BYU plays 10 P5 teams in 2023 and 6 of those games will be on the road. The Cougars might be an underdog in every road game in 2023.

6. Depth will be tested in November

BYU's depth was always going to be tested this season. That is especially true after looking at the 2023 schedule. BYU has TCU, Texas Tech, Texas, West Virginia, Iowa State, Oklahoma, and Oklahoma State to close out the season with no bye week.

7. Getting to a bowl game will be an accomplishment

Given BYU's challenging 2023 schedule, getting to a bowl game would be a major accomplishment. There are really only two games where BYU will be heavily favored to win: at home against Sam Houston and SUU. The rest of the games will be challenging to win.

8. While challenging, it is perfect

BYU has waited years to play a schedule like this in a conference like the Big 12. It's going to be enormously challenging to compete every week, but BYU fans wouldn't have it any other way. This schedule is perfect.

BYU's 2023 Football Schedule

Sam Houston - Saturday, September 2 (Provo, UT)

Sam Houston moves to the FBS ranks in 2023, making this an FBS game that counts towards BYU's bowl eligibility.

Southern Utah - Saturday, September 9 (Provo, UT)

BYU hosts in-state FCS foe SUU in early September.

Arkansas - Saturday, September 16 ( Fayetteville , AR)

BYU travels to SEC country to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks. Arkansas beat BYU in a shootout in 2022.

Kansas - Saturday, September 23 (Lawrence, KS)

The first conference game of the Big 12 era comes on the road at Kansas. A trip to Lawrence in the Big 12 isn't what it used to be - Kansas is coming off its best season in the last decade. This will be a tough game to win on the road.

Cincinnati - Friday, September 29 (Provo, UT)

BYU's first conference home game will come against fellow newcomer Cincinnati.

BYE WEEK - Saturday, October 7

An early October bye week for the Cougars.

TCU - Saturday, October 14 (Fort Worth, TX)

BYU and TCU renew an old Mountain West rivalry in mid October. This is another tough road game for BYU on the road

Texas Tech - Saturday, October 21 (Provo, UT)

BYU will host Texas Tech in late October in what will be a very anticipated matchup.

Texas - Saturday, October 28 (Austin, TX)

BYU travels to Texas for a road game in its first Big 12 season.

West Virginia - Saturday, November 04 (Morgantown, WV)

BYU kicks off its challenging November slate on the road at West Virginia.

Iowa State - Saturday, November 11 (Provo, UT)

A home game against Iowa State in November after two consecutive road games.

Oklahoma - Saturday, November 18 (Provo, UT)

BYU will have the opportunity to host Oklahoma in its first season in the Big 12.

Oklahoma State - Saturday, November 25 (Stillwater, OK)

BYU wraps up its 2022 conference schedule on the road at Oklahoma State.

