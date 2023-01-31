ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Kansas City, MO

Fallen North KC officer Vasquez to be honored at national memorial

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qDvR6_0kXiZxJK00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A fallen North Kansas City officer will be nationally honored for his service and dedication next year.

Daniel Vasquez’s name will be added to the National Law Enforcement Officer’s Memorial in Washington, D.C.

The fund behind the memorial released the list of fallen officers whos names would be added to the memorial in 2024.

North Kansas City police officer Daniel Vasquez was shot and killed during a traffic stop on July 19, 2022.

Deadly workplace accident under investigation in Clay County

Vasquez’s friends and family remember him as a man who loved his community and showed that dedication throughout his life, according to his obituary .

Those who love him said Vasquez was always smiling, joking and friendly to everyone.

Vasquez’s name will join the names of hundreds of other fallen officers during a candlelight vigil held during National Police Week in May.

The fallen North Kansas City officer’s name will be one of 143 fallen heroes added to the wall during the ceremony.

Kansas City-area officers, deputies add Chiefs gear to uniforms

The names of the following nine other officers from Missouri and Kansas will also be added to the memorial during the ceremony.

Missouri

Kansas

Learn more about the National Law Enforcement Memorial, Museum, and Fund by visiting nleomf.org/ .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX4 News Kansas City

Crash claims the life of Overland Park woman

BLUEJACKET, Okla. — An Overland Park woman was killed in a three-vehicle wreck Thursday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Caylee Dugger, 30, died at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The collision occurred on Thursday around 3:30 p.m. on Oklahoma Highway 2, approximately three miles […]
OVERLAND PARK, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

Two Elks leaders “lock antlers” in Super Bowl ‘super’ challenge

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — After Sunday’s win against the Cincinnati Bengals (1/29), the Kansas City Chiefs became AFC champions once more, sending them to Super Bowl 57 where they’ll face off against the Philadelphia Eagles February 12th. The hype surrounding the upcoming matchup is starting to spread across the country. Now, “Super Bowl fever” has […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

39K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy