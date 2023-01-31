Read full article on original website
Algerine Mitchell
5d ago
seems they were not very smart! To go on social media where all their racist crap can be tracked was proof they are as stupid as their parents that taught them that hate! Now this will follow them in life at such a young age.... but most likely they will get house arrest just because of who they are! But I hope justice won't allow that!
Reply(1)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Office Depot is Closing More Stores in 3 StatesBryan DijkhuizenOrlando, FL
Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning TodayJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
Restaurant Inspections: 2 Middleburg restaurants cited for ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
Popular Florida retailer closing multiple storesAsh JurbergJacksonville, FL
Orange Park Mall announces 6 new stores coming spring 2023Zoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Related
News4Jax.com
Family shoots hoops, eats tacos to remember life of 18-year-old shot, killed at Orange Park basketball court
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – The family of an 18-year-old shot and killed at an Orange Park basketball court in December held what they called a non-traditional vigil Sunday to remember his life. Drew Wright III died after being shot at the Orange Park Athletic Association basketball court. According to...
JSO: Murder investigation leads to arrest
Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that an arrest has been made for a murder that took place in 2022.
One killed in Normandy Estates area shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man is dead after a shooting on Saturday morning in the Normandy Estates area on Jacksonville's Westside. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to the 9300 block of Thunderbolt Drive in the Pinecrest Subdivision in reference to a shooting. Officers found one adult man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.
News4Jax.com
Man found stabbed to death inside Englewood apartment
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – A man is dead after he was found stabbed inside an apartment in the Englewood neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. JSO said the stabbing happened around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday on Spring Park Road. A man in his 20s was found dead...
News4Jax.com
Nonprofit Bail Project expands efforts to Jacksonville as it works to end mass incarceration
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A national nonprofit working to end mass incarceration expanded its reach to Jacksonville. The Bail Project helps low-income defendants pay bail and get out of the county’s pre-trial detention facility. The Bail Project’s new Jacksonville branch is the nonprofit’s third location in Florida.
Photos of knife allegedly used in stabbing of Tristyn Bailey made public
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Warning: The photos below may be disturbing to some.) First Coast News has obtained photos of what deputies say is the weapon that 13-year-old Aiden Fucci used to stab classmate Tristyn Bailey over a hundred times. Tristyn's body was discovered on Mother's Day, May 9, 2021,...
News4Jax.com
Family relieved to learn man suspected in teen’s hit-and-run death in custody
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The family of a Jacksonville teenager, who was killed September 2021 in a hit-and-run on his way to take the ACT at Riverside High School, appears to finally be getting some answers. More than a year after the death of Michael “Prince” Walton, 17, his family...
News4Jax.com
Man found shot twice in home on Normandy Boulevard
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday morning shooting that left a man with non-life-threatening injuries. According to JSO, a man in his early 30s was found with two gunshot wounds at a residence on Normandy Boulevard just before 10:30 a.m. JSO said it...
Heavy police presence at Jax Inn on the Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There is a heavy police presence at Jax Inn on Jacksonville's Westside, Sunday afternoon. Multiple police cars and investigators can be seen at the hotel, located at 460 Lane Ave South. Crime scene tape has been posted, blocking off the area.
JSO: Man shot on Normandy Boulevard
At approximately 10:25 a.m., officers responded to a person shot in the 8900 block of Normandy Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male in his early thirties who sustained two gunshot wounds.
Police release name of man shot, killed by Jacksonville officers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff's Office released the name of a man shot to death by officers Thursday on the Northside. Thomas Gray, 60, was shot and killed by officers at about 5:30 p.m. in the 5400 block of Lannie Road, police said. Officers were called to a home in the area for a "suicidal threat," of a person reportedly making statements about harming himself and also shooting at any police that came into his property, according to JSO.
News4Jax.com
Shooter targets man sitting in car at Southside apartments
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man in his 40s was found shot to death in a car at the Oasis Club Apartments Saturday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Witnesses told JSO just before 2:30 p.m. they saw a man in a white shirt and blue jeans, who looked to be about 5′10 and 170 pounds, get out of a red car, walk up to a man sitting in a SUV and start shooting him.
News4Jax.com
UNF uses hot outside shooting to sweep River City Rumble, 65-58 over JU
48 hours. Two wins. And a bushel of momentum. UNF built off a win over JU Thursday night to sweep the River City Rumble thanks to a 65-58 win Saturday in front of 4,439 fans at the UNF Arena, the most to watch a game there since 2016. UNF guard...
Students accused of sending racist messages, threats expelled from Bishop Snyder High School
A Jacksonville family is outraged and speaking out after their son allegedly received racist messages and threats from fellow students at Bishop John Snyder High School in westside Jacksonville.
Action News Jax
Reported person shot on Thunderbolt Drive, police say
Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported person shot on Thunderbolt Drive in Jacksonville.
Community meeting explores ways to combat violence
Community leaders and members of the public worried about the rise in youth violence in the Ocala area recently heard of a unique program in Jacksonville that is showing a possible way forward. The Jan. 26 community meeting at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, sponsored by the Marion County Chapter...
flaglernewsweekly.com
FCSO, SJSO Agriculture Deputies Sworn-in as Special Deputies for Enforcement Capability in Both Counties
BUNNELL, FL – On Thursday, February 2, 2023, FCSO Agriculture/Ranch Deputy First Class Steve Williams and SJSO Agriculture Deputy Mike Pedonti were sworn in to be dually certified in both counties. Both deputies had previously been “lone rangers” patrolling the unique border areas of Flagler Estates, a rural community in Northwest Flagler and Southwest St. Johns County.
News4Jax.com
What’s next after man asked to withdraw guilty plea in 2016 shooting death of UNF employee?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the 2016 shooting of a University of North Florida employee was sentenced to life in prison with review after 25 years. Dakarai Maxwell took the stand and asked the judge if he could withdraw his plea. News4JAX...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville program helps teens struggling with substance abuse get their lives back on track
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville program is helping teens get their lives back on track after drugs. Florida Recovery School was established in 2014 to help teens struggling with substance abuse. One teen told News4JAX that he started using drugs at 9 years old but has gotten his life...
News4Jax.com
Advocacy group supports those affected by gun violence at vigil for ‘National Gun Violence Survivors Week’
NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. – One anti-gun violence group came together to show support for those affected by gun violence and to bring awareness to the growing problem in Jacksonville for National Gun Violence Survivors Week. The Florida chapter of Moms Demand Action held a candlelight vigil Sunday to honor...
Comments / 6