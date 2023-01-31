Rasmus Sandin 'Super Excited' and 'Honored' to be Asked to Join Borje Salming ALS Foundation

The Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman got a phone call from Hockey Hall of Famer Nicklas Lidstrom about joining the fight against ALS.

Rasmus Sandin didn’t think twice when Hockey Hall of Famer Nicklas Lidstrom called the Toronto Maple Leafs’ defenseman and asked him to be a part of the Borje Salming ALS Foundation.

"For me, it was just such an honor to get a call from one of the greats," Sandin said. "When he asked me if I wanted to be a part of it, I said of course."

On Tuesday, the Borje Salming ALS Foundation announced that Rasmus Sandin was its newest ambassador.

Sandin also delivered the message in an Instagram post.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Salming passed away months after it was revealed that the Hall of Famer was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a rare neurological disease that primarily affects the nerve cells responsible for controlling voluntary muscle movement.

The foundation, based in Sweden, aims to promote medical scientific research to increase understanding and improve the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, ALS. The foundation will also create initiatives whose purpose is to facilitate and provide support for those affected and their relatives.

Sandin and his family have a personal connection to Salming. The legend invited Rasmus and his father Patric out to a lunch in Stockholm shortly after the player was drafted by the Maple Leafs in 2018.

Salming was Patric's idol growing up and was especially proud to wake up learning that Rasmus' participation was official.

"We had talked about it on the phone previously when the talks started happening, but I sent him a text this morning to let him know it was official," Rasmus said.

Sandin expects to get more involved with the organization during the offseason by participating in events and fundraisers. But in the meantime, he'll help spread the word.

"For me right now it's about sharing everything," Sandin said.

More information about the Borje Salming ALS Foundation can be found here .