Cherokee water authority approves $2 base water rate increase

CANTON — Cherokee County Water and Sewer Authority customers will see a $2 increase in the base charge for water and sewer, effective April 1.

And, customers who use at least 3,000 gallons per month will see an additional 5% volumetric rate increase.

The CCWSA board of directors unanimously approved the rate adjustments Monday.

"This really comes down to more federal government activity — lack of leadership and driving up the costs around this country," CCWSA Chair Gary Winchester said of the rate increases. "No business wants to raise their rates — they have to do so to survive and provide the service. The rates have to come up and that's why we've been working at this now for almost 18 months. We are trying to make sure we are good stewards of the utilities that we have here."

The current base rate for residential water is $10. With the new rate change, the base rate will be $12 for residential, commercial and irrigation-commercial. There is no rate change for fire protection.

According to this base rate, for residential users up to 2,999 gallons, the volumetric charge will remain at $1.15. So, if a resident uses less than 3,000 gallons of water, they will see a base rate of $12 for under 1,000 gallons, $13.15 for 1,000 gallons and $14.30 for 2,000 gallons, effective April 1.

The 5% volumetric charge is then implemented for a resident who uses 3,000 or more gallons. A resident who uses 3,000 to 10,000 gallons of water will see a volumetric charge increase from $5.40 to $5.65, and a resident who uses 11,000 gallons or more will see a volumetric charge increase from $6.50 to $6.85.

For commercial customers using 1,000 to 2,000 gallons, there is a 10-cent volumetric charge increase to $1.25 from the current $1.15. For users of 3,000 to 10,000 gallons, there is a 25-cent volumetric charge increase to $5.65 from the current $5.40. Commercial users of 11,000 gallons or more will see a $1.45 volumetric charge increase to $6.85 from the current $5.40.

The base rate for residential irrigation uses will be $15, up from the current $13 rate. Commercial irrigation uses will also increase by $2, from $10 to $12. Residential and commercial irrigation users of 1,000 to 10,000 gallons will see a 25-cent volumetric charge increase to $5.65, up from the current $5.40 rate, as well as a 35-cent volumetric charge increase to $6.85, up from the current $6.50 rate.

The base rate for wholesale users is $13.50, up from $11.50. Users of 1,000 gallons or more will see a 15-cent volumetric charge increase to $2.55.

For residential and commercial sewage, there is also a $2 base charge increase and 5% volumetric increase. Usage of up to 2,000 gallons will now cost $14.60, up from $12.60. Usage of 3,000 gallons or more will see a volumetric charge increase to $7.50, 35 cents up from $7.15. Wholesale sewage users will see a 20-cent volumetric charge increase to $4.40, up from the current $4.20 rate.

With these rates, an average household using 7,000 gallons a month would see their bill increase by $7 — from $87.65 to $94.65.

The estimated annual revenue with these new rates for water sales, based on the fiscal year 2022 flows and demand, is $36.6 million, a projected increase of $3.42 million over last year. For sewer sales, the projected amount is $22.2 million, a projected increase of $1.93 million.

CCWSA currently has $337 million in approved capital improvement projects and $168 million in approved active projects, according to the water authority. To fund these projects over the next few years, the authority expects future borrowing of about $90 million. Projects include a wastewater sludge drying facility, water treatment plant high service redundancy pumping, water treatment plant raw water pond expansion and master planning and construction of an administrative office complex.

Customers will be notified for the next two months through billings about this rate increase, as well as information on the rates. Information will also soon be available on the CCWSA website at ccwsa.com .

Also on Monday, the CCWSA also unanimously approved a $2.38 million contract with Hazen and Sawyer Engineers for design and bidding services for the wastewater sludge drying facility, as well as a $4.6 million construction budget for UV disinfection at the Rose Creek wastewater treatment plant.

The sludge drying facility will use thermal heat to remove moisture and will give the authority the ability to further dry the sludge to about 95% solids, which greatly reduces the quantity of product waste leaving the authority’s facilities, said Corey Ghorley, capital improvements manager with CCWSA. This equipment also gives CCWSA more options for disposal, whether it be lower cost to dispose of in landfills due to reduced quantity, or a product that is potentially marketable to the agricultural industry. The CCWSA's current process is using belt filter presses to press out liquid from wastewater sludge, resulting in about 15% to 18% dry solids, Ghorley said. The authority pays for the disposal of this product based on a “wet ton” rate to a sludge hauling company.

The notice-to-proceed on the design of the sludge drying facility was issued after the conclusion of the board meeting Monday. The timeline for the design and bidding services for the facility is 12 months.

The UV system approved at Rose Creek will disinfect the water as it passes over a train of ultraviolet bulbs in a channel, Ghorley said. This technology is currently in use at the CCWSA's Riverbend and Fitzgerald Creek Wastewater facilities and allows the authority to disinfect the water without the use of chemicals. Treated wastewater has to be disinfected before leaving the authority’s facilities. CCWSA's current process uses sodium hypochlorite to complete this process to meet Georgia Environmental Protection Division permit requirements.

Bids will close on UV system in April, and the project is expected to begin shortly thereafter. The timeline for the UV disinfection at Rose Creek project is 24 months.