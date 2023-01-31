Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Organizations join to ‘Spread the Warmth’ to homeless
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Multiple organizations came together to “Spread the Warmth” on Saturday, Feb. 4. The event was brought together by the Arkansas Division of Community Correction Outreach Program. Lieutenant Jonathan Lanes with the organization said it was inspired by an event of the same name in...
Kait 8
Two crashes in Greene County just 12 minutes apart
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - It was a busy night for Paragould Emergency Services as two crashes happened within twelve minutes of each other, according to a social media post from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. The first crash involved two vehicles at 12:11 a.m. on Highway 69 on...
Kait 8
Wildlife reserve to temporarily close to reduce feral hog populations
MANILA, Ark. (KAIT) – For those who are planning to go to Mississippi County to observe the wildlife, you may want to wait another week. According to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, the Big Lake Wildlife Management and Big Lake National Wildlife Refuge will be closed to daytime public access from Monday, Feb. 6 to Friday, Feb. 10.
Kait 8
Arkansas Methodist Medical Center Foundation hosts pageant
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Methodist Medical Center Beauty Pageant was held on Saturday, Feb. 4 in Paragould. The purpose of the pageant was to raise funds for the AMMC Foundation. The pageant has been held by the foundation for 21 years. Director Tori Thompson said it was a way to provide entertainment for families and raise money.
Kait 8
Recreation marijuana now being sold throughout southeast Missouri
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - Friday marked the first day Missouri residents could purchase recreational marijuana legally. In the southeastern part of the Show Me State, a couple of dispensaries got their license early and got the ball rolling quickly. Good Day Farm Dispensary in Kennett had a line throughout the...
Kait 8
UCP SuperStar cheats death; lives life with joy
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - “Good job!” Landon Jones’ Nettleton Junior High School (NJHS) classroom teacher Kristian Sanders exclaims as she guides him through a lesson. “What do we put into the refrigerator?”. “Chicken,” Landon responds happily. Jones is this year’s UCP Telethon SuperStar representative. Unlike...
Kait 8
Memphis police talk 17-year-old off edge of I-40 Bridge
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department talked a suicidal person off the I-40 Bridge. Officers responded to a suicidal person on the edge of the I-40 Bridge on Feb 2. Police say when they arrived, the individual was standing on the outside ledge. One of the officers then...
Kait 8
New coffee shop hosts grand opening
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Paragould residents now have a new place to get their morning jolt of caffeine. Scooter’s Coffee held a grand opening Friday morning at its new drive-thru located at 1612 Linwood Dr. According to the company’s website, Bart and Keri Vandeven own the Paragould store.
Kait 8
Annual Polar Plunge held in Blytheville
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The water may have been cold but that didn’t stop people from taking the plunge to raise money for Special Olympics. The Polar Plunge took place in Blytheville on Saturday, Feb. 4, and raised $6,000 for the Special Olympics according to a social media post from the Blytheville Police Department.
Kait 8
Caregiver charged for attempting to overdose victim with medication
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A 56-year-old Jonesboro woman is behind bars after police said she tried to overdose the person she was caring for with medication. Grace Racicot was arrested on Friday, Jan. 27 for criminal conspiracy to commit capital murder, treason, or a class Y felony, according to online records.
Kait 8
Highway back open following crash
CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Traffic has resumed in Clay County as of Friday afternoon. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, there was a two-vehicle crash on Highway 67 at least three miles north of Corning at 3:28 p.m, Feb. 3. IDriveArkansas reported all lanes are back open...
Kait 8
MPD fires 6th officer involved in Tyre Nichols’ death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has fired Officer Preston Hemphill for his involvement in Tyre Nichols’ death. On Friday, MPD reached an additional finding in the administrative investigation in Nichols’ death. After a thorough review, it was determined that Hemphill violated multiple department policies. Hemphill...
Ice causes hazardous driving, traffic headache across Mid-South
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. — Hazardous driving continues to be a reality as a second round of rain and sleet hit the Mid-South Tuesday. Within a few minutes of hitting I-55 north in Arkansas, the effects of Tuesday morning’s ice on interstate traffic was obvious with a jackknifed 18-wheeler blocking traffic at the Marion exit. All […]
Kait 8
2 arrests made after shooting at Fredo Bang Concert
NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - A shooting took place at a concert early Sunday morning in Newport. According to the Chief of Police Larry Dulaney, and Lieutenant Mark Harmon, authorities were contacted around 2:30 a.m. A 19-year-old female died, and four other victims were shot. One victim was flown to a hospital for further treatment.
Kait 8
Memphis Zoo mourns loss of giant panda ‘Le Le’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Zoo announced the passing of the giant panda “Le Le.”. Le Le was born on July 18, 1998, and passed at the age of 25. clarification: NOTE — In China, it’s customary to be considered one year old upon birth. Memphis Zoo...
Kait 8
Suspect accused of shooting neighbor
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – An investigation is underway in Lawrence County after deputies said someone shot their neighbor. According to Detective Sergeant Jamie White, the sheriff’s office received a 911 call about the shooting at 9:38 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31. The caller said his neighbor had shot...
Kait 8
Homicide investigation in West Memphis
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - The West Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on the 2900 block of S.L Henry according to a social media post. At 2:49 p.m. dispatch received a call of an unknown subject being shot. WMPD arrived on the scene and saw a man with multiple gunshot wounds. Later they identified him as Kaveyon Caruthers.
KATV
Tuesday winter mix moves into central Arkansas; roads closures and dangerous ice expected
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As the state braces for another round of storms moving in on Tuesday, many Arkansas roads are icy in the northern sections and have caused a number of closures to roads and bridges. IdriveArkansas shows most roads are covered with ice patches, and slush in...
The EMTs dispatched to help Tyre Nichols after he was beat and pepper-sprayed have been fired, according to the Memphis Fire Department
Tyre Nichols, who was injured on Jan. 7 by several officers, died from his injuries three days later.
